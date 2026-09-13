Bengals Beat Buccaneers 33-27 | POSTGAME RECAP, NOTES & QUOTES

QUOTES

"That was a great win for us. It wasn't perfect. Week 1 rarely is. There are a lot of things we need to correct. I just loved our guys' will to win today. Something we've talked about for a long time is closing this thing out in the three-, four-minute drill. To see our offense be able to finish with the ball ... a bunch of situational things came up there that our guys excelled at and worked on for a long time. The defense getting four turnovers and really taking a ton of points off the board — that led to I think 24 points off the turnovers for us. And then our special teams was really big with Evan (McPherson) — Evan coming up big and making those four field goals. He's the best kicker in the league. We're fortunate to have him. Excited for the win, excited to make the corrections and move forward 1-0." - Head Coach Zac Taylor, on the team starting 1-0

"It's great for the vibes. There is a lot of attention around Week 1, just because there's so much anticipation around it. So going out and getting a win feels great. But we just have to keep it rolling." - Quarterback Joe Burrow, on earning a win in the season opener