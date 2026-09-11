What to Watch For | Buccaneers vs. Bengals Week 1

The Bengals open the 2026 regular season on Sunday when they host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Paycor Stadium. The game kicks off at 1 p.m. and will be broadcast on FOX (Cincinnati’s channel 19). Here is what to watch for:
Defensive Line Debuts
Among the most notable areas of improvement on the Bengals' roster this offseason was the defensive line, where Cincinnati added talented pieces via free agency, the draft and a headline trade. The team rebuilt its front to generate consistent pressure without blitzing, and Sunday provides the first test of whether that investment will pay off.
Both head coach Zac Taylor and defensive coordinator Al Golden have stressed the importance of deploying "waves" of fresh pass rushers throughout the course of a game.
"I think that's critical," Taylor said. "As a play caller, the first thing I look at is who we're facing up front — first and foremost. I feel like if that's a deep group that continues to come at you, that makes it challenging to see sometimes beyond the back seven. I feel like we've got that group right now."
The newly acquired defensive linemen making their regular-season debut in stripes include nose tackle Dexter Lawrence II, who came to Cincinnati in a trade with the Giants and now enters his eighth NFL season. A three-time Pro Bowler, Lawrence was double-teamed on 55.8 percent of his pass rush snaps last season, the second-highest rate among all players according to Next Gen Stats (minimum 100 pass rush snaps).
In free agency, the Bengals signed 10th-year tackle Jonathan Allen, who has 45.5 career sacks and 67 tackles for loss, and edge rusher Boye Mafe, who helped Seattle win the Super Bowl in February. Cincinnati then added another dynamic defensive end during the draft when it selected Cashius Howell out of Texas A&M in the second round. Howell totaled 11.5 sacks last season with the Aggies, earning SEC Defensive Player of the Year honors.
Revamped Defense vs. Week 1 Baker
Baker Mayfield will arrive at Paycor Stadium with plenty of history against the Bengals, but Sunday marks his first meeting with Cincinnati as a member of the Buccaneers. The former Browns starter boasted a 6-1 record when facing his former in-state rival, netting a 113.8 passer rating in those matchups.
Since joining Tampa Bay, Mayfield has been among the best quarterbacks in the league in regular-season openers. He is 3-0 in Week 1 contests with nine touchdown passes, no interceptions and a 114.5 rating.
"He's a playmaker," Taylor said. "He's a fierce competitor. We've seen him on this field many times. He's played well on this field. Our defense has got to come ready, because he always does."
An element of Mayfield's game that Cincinnati will need to account for is his ability to scramble out of the pocket. He rushed for a career-high 382 yards last season and converted 21 of 29 third-down rushing attempts into first downs. His 259 third-down rushing yards led all quarterbacks.
Details Key in Week 1
Taylor has emphasized the importance of fundamental details early in a season, referencing turnover battle, penalty count and pre-snap communication as indicators of success while teams are introducing new personnel. Following Cincinnati's win over Philadelphia to close out an undefeated preseason, he pointed to the ability to execute situational football as an encouraging development.
"Offensively, to be able to close out with the ball, it was all good stuff situationally," Taylor said. "A lot of things we've been preaching I think have really shown up over the last three preseason games and I'm proud of the guys for going undefeated and finding ways to win."
Quarterback Joe Burrow, who now enters his seventh pro season, echoed that sentiment. According to Burrow, the operation on offense before the ball is snapped can prove to be just as crucial as what ensues when the play begins.
"You've got to play fundamentally sound football early in the season," Burrow said. "Your tempo in and out of the huddle, your substitutions, your play calls have to be correct. You've got to line up correctly. You've got to be dialed in on the snap count — no pre-snap penalties. Early in the season, that gets you so far."
On the Chase
Ja’Marr Chase enters his sixth NFL season within striking distance of former receiver Carl Pickens in two of the Bengals' all-time receiving categories. He heads into Sunday with 520 career receptions, 10 shy of tying Pickens (530) for the third-most in team history. He also has 6,837 receiving yards, 50 away from matching Pickens (6,887) for fourth-most by a Bengal.
Chase has enjoyed success in previous home openers at Paycor Stadium during his career, logging 40 catches for 488 yards and three touchdowns. He notched 100+ receiving yards in three of those contests, and 10+ receptions on two occasions. In last year's home opener against Jacksonville, he carried the load offensively with 14 grabs for 165 yards and a touchdown.
Extra Points
- Under head coach Todd Bowles (2022-present), Tampa Bay has allowed an average of just 79.9 rushing yards and held opponents to 3.2 yards per carry in Week 1 games.
- Burrow has a chance to move into sole possession for the most 300-yard passing games in Bengals history. His 28 career games with 300+ passing yards are tied with Andy Dalton for the team record.
- Kicker Evan McPherson has made 119 field goals in his career, one away from tying Horst Muhlmann (120) for the fifth-most in team history.
- Sunday is the third installment of "Open in Orange," as the Bengals will wear their orange jerseys, white pants (orange stripes) and orange socks, while fans in attendance at Paycor Stadium are encouraged to sport orange apparel.
View some of the top shots from Bengals practice at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Wednesday, September 9, 2026.