What to Watch For | Buccaneers vs. Bengals Week 1

Defensive Line Debuts

Among the most notable areas of improvement on the Bengals' roster this offseason was the defensive line, where Cincinnati added talented pieces via free agency, the draft and a headline trade. The team rebuilt its front to generate consistent pressure without blitzing, and Sunday provides the first test of whether that investment will pay off.

Both head coach Zac Taylor and defensive coordinator Al Golden have stressed the importance of deploying "waves" of fresh pass rushers throughout the course of a game.

"I think that's critical," Taylor said. "As a play caller, the first thing I look at is who we're facing up front — first and foremost. I feel like if that's a deep group that continues to come at you, that makes it challenging to see sometimes beyond the back seven. I feel like we've got that group right now."

The newly acquired defensive linemen making their regular-season debut in stripes include nose tackle Dexter Lawrence II, who came to Cincinnati in a trade with the Giants and now enters his eighth NFL season. A three-time Pro Bowler, Lawrence was double-teamed on 55.8 percent of his pass rush snaps last season, the second-highest rate among all players according to Next Gen Stats (minimum 100 pass rush snaps).