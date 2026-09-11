Game Within The Game | We Have A Situation And Here's How Zac Taylor Has It Covered

With defensive coordinator Al Golden in place for a second year, Taylor hopped on the advantages of continuity in all three phases.

"We've been in so many of those situations in years past. That's the benefit of the staff returning," Taylor said. "We have gone through the installs, especially on offense, and special teams a million times over the years. Al and his group two years now. I feel really good about a lot of guys returning. Now you get a chance to spend not just time on scheme in your area but situationally as a team."

Wide receiver Tee Higgins became a situational master last year when he broke away for what would have been a go-ahead touchdown, but he went down at the Steelers 7 with 1:39 left so that the Bengals could bleed the clock for a field goal that denied Aaron Rodgers any heroics.

Yet the play that inspired that happened maybe even before Higgins got into the league in a Kirk Cousins-Russell Wilson shootout. Still, it was tagged and in the Bengals' vault as Taylor grew the analytics department in the early days of his tenure.

The situational work this season is more offscript compared to the others, much like the last period of the joint practice the Bengals had with the Bears last month. Taylor did this a lot in training camp for both sides of the ball, giving them, say, a one-point lead with 3:30 left in the half or the game, and then letting them play it out.

"And we had two-minute drills rolled into that, too," says Brown, and it could evolve any number of ways with three-and-outs or role reversals with the lead.

A big part of that offscript script is running kicker Evan McPherson out there.

"We've worked at end of half, end of game trying to get into range and you could say we've definitely done that a lot more," McPherson says. "Definitely more situations this year.. Like kickoffs from the 50. If there's one second left, what do we do in that situation?"

Here's another situation.

Taylor is still reaping the benefits of one of his more underrated moves. Early in his run here, he appointed a different staffer to be in charge of situations, and guys like Dan Pitcher, now the offensive coordinator, say it helped expand their skills. So even though Francis is now the day-to-day situational coordinator, he has a knot of coaches who have been through it before.

"All these situations carry names, and the names carry rules," Pitcher says. "How you're supposed to behave within those moments and then take walkthrough time and, in some cases, full-speed reps and put guys into that mindset. And we will eventually get it. You just want to make sure guys aren't experiencing it for the first time.