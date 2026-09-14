Bengals Right At Home At 1-0 After Clocking Bucs With A Renewed And Relentless Defense

With defensive line coach Jerry Montgomery giving at least 19 snaps to eight players, the Bengals front rattled Tampa Bay for four forced fumbles and recoveries to go with four sacks.

Tackle Kris Jenkins Jr., had a sack in his eight snaps. Allen, also at tackle, had a sack. Two edgers had a hand in a sack, Myles Murphy and Boye Mafe, a Schneider draft pick who was the Bengals' most expensive free-agent in the offseason. He added a fumble recovery, as did tackle T.J. Slaton Jr. Murphy also forced a fumble.

"It's the maturity of the room," said nose tackle Dexter Lawrence II, Tobin's Mona Lisa of a masterpiece offseason.

"We talked after every series. We talked about what we wanted to do, how we wanted to attack, how they were trying to attack. That right there keeps the game fresh and new. At the end of the day, we know the team runs as we go. We take pride in that, that's an honor."

The stat sheet said Lawrence had a mere quarterback hit in his Bengals debut. But don't tell Allen about stat sheets after his own Bengals debut in a stately career of pass-rushing from the interior that is now in its 10th season.

Allen says take a look at his 46.5 career sack on third down Sunday in the middle of the third quarter that forced a 51-yard field goal.

"Dexter gets a lot of attention. I don't think people realize the impact he has," Allen said. "If you look at the stats, it doesn't paint even a quarter of the picture that Dexter does. No matter how good we're all playing, he's forced to command a double."

Before a third-and-six from the Bengals 24 and the Bengals leading 27-10, Lawrence and Allen talked about a game in an attempt to exploit the double-teaming of Lawrence. What happened next had Allen shaking his head.

"I picked his guard and he wrapped around. They stayed on him," Allen said. "That's the benefit of having Dexter. I never had a guy command that much attention. It's a testament to how teams view him around the league."

Lawrence was the approving den mother after it was over. He gave tight end Mike Gesicki a seven out of 10 for his rendition of the Sexy Dexy dance: "You've got to give him some grace."

"We didn't play our best game, but we won and that's what counts," he said. The four offsides penalties on the D-line? "I think they were calling it tight. I have to look at the tape because that's not right."

Lawrence saw one of his projects have a banner day as linebacker Demetrius Knight Jr., kick-started the win with a 27-yard fumble return for their first touchdown of the season with help from fellow linebacker Barrett Carter.

Carter, the other second-year linebacker coming off a tough rookie baptism, was, like Knight, all over the yard leading the Bengals in tackles with eight and throwing in a forced fumble and tackle for loss.