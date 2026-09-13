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Seven Bengals Inactive For Week 1 Against Buccaneers

Sep 13, 2026 at 11:30 AM
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A look at who's inactive for the Cincinnati Bengals and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 1 of the 2026 season.

Click here to view the full injury report | How to Watch | Depth Chart | Roster

Cincinnati Bengals

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Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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Tampa Bay Buccaneers

  • DL DeMonte Capehart
  • CB Ayden Garnes
  • WR Jalen McMillan
  • G Billy Schrauth
  • DL Elijah Simmons
  • OT Justin Skule
  • RB Sean Tucker

Bengals Arrive at Paycor Stadium for Week 1 Against the Buccaneers | ARRIVAL PHOTOS

See the best outfits from the Bengals as they arrive for the Week 1 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, presented by Cintas.

QB Joe Burrow arrives to Paycor Stadium ahead of Week 1 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026.
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QB Joe Burrow arrives to Paycor Stadium ahead of Week 1 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026.

Chad Powers/Bengals
WR Ja'Marr Chase arrives to Paycor Stadium ahead of Week 1 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026.
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WR Ja'Marr Chase arrives to Paycor Stadium ahead of Week 1 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026.

Chad Powers/Bengals
DT B.J. Hill arrives to Paycor Stadium ahead of Week 1 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026.
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DT B.J. Hill arrives to Paycor Stadium ahead of Week 1 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026.

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
DE Boye Mafe arrives to Paycor Stadium ahead of Week 1 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026.
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DE Boye Mafe arrives to Paycor Stadium ahead of Week 1 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026.

Chad Powers/Bengals
WR Tee Higgins arrives to Paycor Stadium ahead of Week 1 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026.
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WR Tee Higgins arrives to Paycor Stadium ahead of Week 1 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026.

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
S Bryan Cook arrives to Paycor Stadium ahead of Week 1 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026.
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S Bryan Cook arrives to Paycor Stadium ahead of Week 1 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026.

Chad Powers/Bengals
demetrius knight jr arrival wk1 buccaneers 091326
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Ryan Meyer/Bengals
CB DJ Turner II arrives to Paycor Stadium ahead of Week 1 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026.
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CB DJ Turner II arrives to Paycor Stadium ahead of Week 1 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026.

Chad Powers/Bengals
C Ted Karras arrives to Paycor Stadium ahead of Week 1 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026.
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C Ted Karras arrives to Paycor Stadium ahead of Week 1 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026.

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
RB Chase Brown arrives to Paycor Stadium ahead of Week 1 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026.
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RB Chase Brown arrives to Paycor Stadium ahead of Week 1 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026.

Chad Powers/Bengals
DT Dexter Lawrence II arrives to Paycor Stadium ahead of Week 1 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026.
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DT Dexter Lawrence II arrives to Paycor Stadium ahead of Week 1 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026.

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
TE Erick All Jr. arrives to Paycor Stadium ahead of Week 1 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026.
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TE Erick All Jr. arrives to Paycor Stadium ahead of Week 1 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026.

Chad Powers/Bengals
OT Orlando Brown Jr. arrives to Paycor Stadium ahead of Week 1 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026.
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OT Orlando Brown Jr. arrives to Paycor Stadium ahead of Week 1 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026.

Chad Powers/Bengals
HB Tahj Brooks arrives to Paycor Stadium ahead of Week 1 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026.
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HB Tahj Brooks arrives to Paycor Stadium ahead of Week 1 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026.

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
WR Dohnte Meyers arrives to Paycor Stadium ahead of Week 1 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026.
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WR Dohnte Meyers arrives to Paycor Stadium ahead of Week 1 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026.

Chad Powers/Bengals
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