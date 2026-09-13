Seven Bengals Inactive For Week 1 Against Buccaneers

A look at who's inactive for the Cincinnati Bengals and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 1 of the 2026 season.
Cincinnati Bengals
- 12 WR Ke'Shawn Williams
- 28 CB Josh Newton
- 65 C Connor Lew
- 77 OT Myles Hinton
- 84 TE Jack Endries
- 94 DE Shemar Stewart
- 96 DT Landon Robinson
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- DL DeMonte Capehart
- CB Ayden Garnes
- WR Jalen McMillan
- G Billy Schrauth
- DL Elijah Simmons
- OT Justin Skule
- RB Sean Tucker
See the best outfits from the Bengals as they arrive for the Week 1 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, presented by Cintas.