Game Within The Game | The Age Of Amarius Moves Into Next Phase

The character Peters saw is what the Bengals have seen from Mims, starting from that first day after the draft when he came to Paycor Stadium with his parents. Back in Georgia, his high school line coach and offensive coordinator, Ryan McKenzie , was recalling that day a 6-4, 270-pound eighth-grader he had taken to a recent practice. The kid was looking at images of Mims on his phone.

"Do you know who that is?" McKenize asked, and the kid said, " 'He goes to Georgia, and I want to be just like him.'

"So I called Amarius and put him on and the kid almost started crying," McKenzie told Bengals.com in April of 2024. "Amarius spent a lot of time talking to him. That's the kind of guy he is. It's never about him. It's about his teammates, his family, friends. Character off the roof."

Peters is the Hands Guy who brought martial arts into the Bengals offensive line room when he arrived in 2025. If you take last Sunday's opener and the last half of last year, he's had a big hand in the group's most effective stretch in years.

Peters says Mims' improvement in how he uses his hands during this past offseason has been a big factor in his development. Which is interesting because he sees one of Sunday's pass rushers that Mims is to face, Danielle Hunter, as the edge defender who uses his hands the best in the NFL.

What Peters calls hands that are "Black Belt," good have served Hunter well through a dozen seasons and 114.5 sacks, sixth most on the active list.

"You have to counter the hand moves," Peters says. "We've made that a big point this year. Point of emphasis because he's got long arms. He's got 36-inch plus arms, and last year he wasn't initially using his hands as much. But he was still blocking guys.

"That's such a huge element of what we teach is playing long. Using the length to get separation on the edge. You can buy width on the edge there, and he was blocking people with his mass and his movement skills, but he wasn't utilizing length, which is critically important. Some guys don't have all the things he has, and they just use their length, and they're effective. He's looking to get on all cylinders all the time."

Take a timeout and look at what the Bengals' first-round picks of 2023 and 2024 did in the opener. Myles Murphy, the Clemson edge who set the opener's tone with his early pressures, worked daily against Mims in training camp and believes he's one of the best he's faced.

"All-Pro caliber type of tackle," Murphy says. "Not many tackles have that physique and size. His technique makes him one of the top guys in the league, in my opinion."

Pure mass. But what's under it is what is so challenging, Murphy says.

"Most guys who are really big and strong have slow feet," Murphy says. "That's not the case with him. He's got quick, good feet and a high IQ of where the quarterback is in the pocket. It turns into a chess match."

Murphy noticed how far Mims has come with his hands in training camp and how it's made him more dangerous.