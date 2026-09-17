Quick Hits | Two Cincy Kids In Texas Hold' Em; Update On Joe Burrow And Shemar Stewart

Crouch, now the head coach at Hamilton High, says when they've played against each other in the pros, it has left him the most drained of any games he's ever watched.

"It's so exciting and it's even better when one is on defense and one is on offense," Crouch said. "No matter what, you're rooting for your kid."

Crouch and his wife are still looking for a spot to watch Sunday. They took in one of the Cook-Montgomery games at Eli's Sports Bar in Ross, where Crouch lives, and he both loved and hated it.

"I'm a Bengals fan at heart my whole life, but when David has the ball, I want him to score," Crouch said. "When Cookie is out there, I want him to make a play."

No coach ever thinks two of their players are ever going to face each other in an NFL game. Never mind three times. But Crouch knew he had something when he made Montgomery his quarterback and Cook a cornerback.

"I knew they were special guys. NFL? I knew they could play Division I," Crouch said. "They not only had the talent, they had the character. Always there. Never missed. Both super conscientious. Both super intelligent. Both very caring."

Cook said the best bit of advice Montgomery was "to be myself. He told me what my strengths were X, Y, Z, and to be who I am because I was good enough and I needed that."

When Montgomery was running the Mount Healthy Wishbone, Cook was telling him that he was going to the next level with his moves and power. Montgomery paid him back this offseason.

They don't keep in touch during the season, but the offseason is open season. Especially this one, since Cook was in free agency for the first time. Montgomery, who was traded by the Lions to the Texans two weeks before Cook signed with the Bengals, had been through it before and Cook wanted to talk.

"He told me to be patient. Let the process play out," Cook said. "When I signed here, he was one of the first calls I made. He's been so willing to help me on and off the field. Telling me how it's a business and what to watch."

So by virtue of a trade and free agency, they meet again. While Arvie Crouch is looking for a TV Sunday, Bengals linebacker Barrett Carter has been watching on one what Montgomery did to them last season in Detroit's win. A total of 48 of his 65 yards came after contact, and he caused two missed tackles on his 18 carries.

"You've got to bring your feet because he's explosive," Carter said. "If you're not physical at the point of attack, he runs his feet very well. He got through some arm tackles last year. You have to bring your feet, and he's a threat in the passing game. All-round back."

But Cook already told you that.