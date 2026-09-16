Quick Hits | Big Game Joe Burrow Says He'll Be Ready For This One Vs. AFC South Power Texans

It seemed like just another day at the yard after Wednesday's practice.

A relaxed Joe Burrow met the press and then sat with his offensive line around center Ted Karras' Wild West card table. It wasn't just another day, of course, because Burrow (back) threw lightly in individual drills and was listed as limited on the injury report the Bengals issued early Wednesday evening.

But there were no alarm bells sweeping Paycor Stadium.

"He's the most physically and mentally tough guy on the team," said left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. "I'm not even worried about it. It's like anything. Sometimes you just need an extra day. It can be like that sometimes."

Burrow calls it "back tightness," and said it won't "preclude," him from playing Sunday (1 p.m.-Cincinnati's Local 12) in Houston. There is no part of him, he says, that wants to sit out as a precautionary move.

"That's ridiculous," Burrow said. "I feel good. Some normal game day soreness, that's for sure. But I'll be all right … I'll do what it takes to be out there. If I'm not having surgery, I'll be out there.

"I don't know specifically what play. I didn't really start feeling it till after the game. That's typically how it happens."

He also said the injury won't stop him from running. Burrow called his own number Sunday in the win over the Bucs on a draw and drew a late hit, but if Burrow isn't having any second thoughts, neither is head coach Zac Taylor.

"You want the first down. He wants the first down. You want a guy who fights for every yard," Taylor said. "I think that's what he's proven to us. He's willing to use his legs to get us everything he can to put us in great scoring position with a quarterback draw at the end of the half. That's a weapon he's got and he uses it. I'm not going to second-guess every decision he makes. That's easy to do. He understands the moments. When he needs to get down. When he needs to fight for the extra yardage. That was the situation where he did that."

Certainly the 29-year-old Burrow doesn't mind. But maybe more than the 22-year-old Burrow.

"I was comfortable with it. It was either that or kick a field goal. It's a decision that I made," Burrow said of the hit. "Maybe seven years ago I liked that more than I do now."

Burrow says he's not sure if he'll work Thursday, but he's comfortable with his "mental reps."