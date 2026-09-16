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Week 2 Injury Report | Bengals at Texans

Sep 16, 2026 at 06:00 PM
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Bengals Communications
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Take a look at the injury reports of the Cincinnati Bengals and the Houston Texans leading into Week 2 of the 2026 season.

Cincinnati Bengals

*Last updated: Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2026*

PlayerInjuryWednesdayThursdayFridayGame Status
QB Joe BurrowBackLimited Participation
DT B.J. HillNIR - RestDid Not Participate
DE Shemar StewartKneeFull Participation

Houston Texans

PlayerInjuryWednesdayThursdayFridayGame Status
DE Will Anderson Jr.NIR - RestLimited Paritipation
OT Trent BrownHand/WristFull Participation
DE Jadeveon ClowneyKneeDid Not Participate
WR Nico CollinsHamstringLimited Paritipation
LB Jake HummelGroinDid Not Participate
TE Dalton ShultzNIR - RestDid Not Participate
LB Wade WoodazThumbFull Participation

Check out the Bengals 2026 Schedule.

Bengals Practice Ahead of Week 2 Against Texans | PRACTICE PHOTOS

View some of the top shots from Bengals practice at the Indoor Facility, Wednesday, September 16, 2026.

WR Tee Higgins during practice at the Indoor Facility, Wednesday, September 16, 2026.
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WR Tee Higgins during practice at the Indoor Facility, Wednesday, September 16, 2026.

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
The Bengals defense during practice at the Indoor Facility, Wednesday, September 16, 2026.
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The Bengals defense during practice at the Indoor Facility, Wednesday, September 16, 2026.

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
RB Chase Brown during practice at the Indoor Facility, Wednesday, September 16, 2026.
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RB Chase Brown during practice at the Indoor Facility, Wednesday, September 16, 2026.

Ryan Meyer
LB Barrett Carter during practice at the Indoor Facility, Wednesday, September 16, 2026.
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LB Barrett Carter during practice at the Indoor Facility, Wednesday, September 16, 2026.

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
C Ted Karras during practice at the Indoor Facility, Wednesday, September 16, 2026.
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C Ted Karras during practice at the Indoor Facility, Wednesday, September 16, 2026.

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
S Jordan Battle during practice at the Indoor Facility, Wednesday, September 16, 2026.
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S Jordan Battle during practice at the Indoor Facility, Wednesday, September 16, 2026.

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
WR Tee Higgins during practice at the Indoor Facility, Wednesday, September 16, 2026.
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WR Tee Higgins during practice at the Indoor Facility, Wednesday, September 16, 2026.

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
DT Kris Jenkins Jr. during practice at the Indoor Facility, Wednesday, September 16, 2026.
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DT Kris Jenkins Jr. during practice at the Indoor Facility, Wednesday, September 16, 2026.

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
LB Oren Burks during practice at the Indoor Facility, Wednesday, September 16, 2026.
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LB Oren Burks during practice at the Indoor Facility, Wednesday, September 16, 2026.

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
K Evan McPherson during practice at the Indoor Facility, Wednesday, September 16, 2026.
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K Evan McPherson during practice at the Indoor Facility, Wednesday, September 16, 2026.

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
CB Dax Hill during practice at the Indoor Facility, Wednesday, September 16, 2026.
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CB Dax Hill during practice at the Indoor Facility, Wednesday, September 16, 2026.

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
WR Ja'Marr Chase during practice at the Indoor Facility, Wednesday, September 16, 2026.
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WR Ja'Marr Chase during practice at the Indoor Facility, Wednesday, September 16, 2026.

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
QB Joe Flacco during practice at the Indoor Facility, Wednesday, September 16, 2026.
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QB Joe Flacco during practice at the Indoor Facility, Wednesday, September 16, 2026.

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
WR Noah Thomas during practice at the Indoor Facility, Wednesday, September 16, 2026.
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WR Noah Thomas during practice at the Indoor Facility, Wednesday, September 16, 2026.

Ryan Meyer
TE Erick All Jr. during practice at the Indoor Facility, Wednesday, September 16, 2026.
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TE Erick All Jr. during practice at the Indoor Facility, Wednesday, September 16, 2026.

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
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