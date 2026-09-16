Week 2 Injury Report | Bengals at Texans

Take a look at the injury reports of the Cincinnati Bengals and the Houston Texans leading into Week 2 of the 2026 season.
Cincinnati Bengals
*Last updated: Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2026*
|Player
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|QB Joe Burrow
|Back
|Limited Participation
|DT B.J. Hill
|NIR - Rest
|Did Not Participate
|DE Shemar Stewart
|Knee
|Full Participation
Houston Texans
|Player
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|DE Will Anderson Jr.
|NIR - Rest
|Limited Paritipation
|OT Trent Brown
|Hand/Wrist
|Full Participation
|DE Jadeveon Clowney
|Knee
|Did Not Participate
|WR Nico Collins
|Hamstring
|Limited Paritipation
|LB Jake Hummel
|Groin
|Did Not Participate
|TE Dalton Shultz
|NIR - Rest
|Did Not Participate
|LB Wade Woodaz
|Thumb
|Full Participation
View some of the top shots from Bengals practice at the Indoor Facility, Wednesday, September 16, 2026.