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Quick Hits | Bengals, Texans In Early Test Of AFC Elite

Sep 16, 2026 at 02:40 PM
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Geoff Hobson

Bengals.com Senior Writer

Before Wednesday's practice, Bengals offensive coordinator Dan Pitcher came up with an apt but daunting analogy when it comes to facing the Texans' well-paid and gifted pass rushers Will Anderson Jr. and Danielle Hunter Sunday (1 p.m.-Cincinnati’s Local 12) in Houston.

"It's a little bit like what the combination of Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins does to defenses," Pitcher said. "Pick your poison a little bit, and you still only get to put 11 guys on the field, so you've got to decide how you're going to devote resources. How much extra you can devote to any one player? Devoting extra to one player always costs you something. Devoting extra to multiple players costs you a lot."

Pitcher is the man who called right tackle Amarius Mims his break-out player before last week's opener and Mims backed him up with a flawless pass-protecting performance in the win over the Bucs.

"I'm glad we got Amarius for this one," Pitcher said.

Slants and Screens

Speaking of Chase, both Pitcher and head coach Zac Taylor said before practice that they have to get the ball to him more than the four times he was targeted in the opener. He had 12 yards, two catches and no just-get-me-the-damn-ball tantrums.

"We didn't throw him the ball enough. It's pretty simple. We've got to throw him the ball more. He's the best receiver in the world. That's first and foremost," Pitcher said. "He's one of the first people I talk to in the locker room. Listen, with elite competitors, there's part of him I'm sure that walk out of the stadium on Sunday happy as hell for our team that we won because he's a captain and he's a good teammate and he wants us to go great places and win.

"And that's the No. 1 thing he wants. But all great competitors want to perform and perform well and contribute. There's no receiver in the world that's done that more over the last couple of years. So I'm sure it probably ate at him a little bit. But he didn't show that. It eats at me a little bit, so we'll have to correct that."

Or, as Taylor said, "There's really no excuse for that, to be quite honest. I've got to continue to find ways because every time he gets the ball, whether it is behind the line of scrimmage, down the field, 10 yards deep, he impacts the game. You can't have an excuse for why as a play-caller I don't get him more touches." …

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The Bengals were riding high on Nov. 12, 2023, when a rookie Ohio State quarterback named C.J. Stroud came into Paycor Stadium and engineered a late win over the hottest team in the league after the Bengals were coming off dominant wins over San Francisco and Buffalo.

"I think he plays with a lot of poise. He's very accurate. Great, efficient release," Taylor said. "He can make plays with his feet. He's willing to push the pocket, understands the rush, finds explosives down the field, or takes off and run. He plays with a lot of poise. He's a really challenging quarterback. We saw it here on our field a couple of years ago. It was a great game that he played. I thought he played really well last week." …

Still, last week, the great Texans defense of Anderson and Hunter lost to Bills quarterback Josh Allen's 36 points. Pitcher took notes.

"I just admire how (Buffalo) played the game. They went down there and there was nothing timid about how they played," Pitcher said. "There's stuff to take from that. I would like to think that's how we operate. Credit to them for going into a tough environment and figuring out a way to win. That's our task this week." …

Taylor knows exactly what happened here three years ago with the Texans. A fledgling AFC power flexing.

"Really came on the scene in '23 and they've been there ever since. They have our attention, certainly," Taylor said. "They deserve it. They had a tremendous year last year. They won 10 games in a row before getting knocked out of the playoffs. They had a lot of momentum coming into the season. I know all the things they're saying about a new year, but it's a really talented team with a lot of guys back."  …

Best of Bengals-Texans | THROWBACK PHOTOS

View the best photos from Bengals-Texans matchups of years past

Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) hugs Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) after an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Melissa Tamez)
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Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) hugs Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) after an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Melissa Tamez)

Melissa Tamez/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Cincinnati Bengals tight end Tanner Hudson (87) and Houston Texans safety DeAndre Houston-Carson (30) during an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Melissa Tamez)
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Cincinnati Bengals tight end Tanner Hudson (87) and Houston Texans safety DeAndre Houston-Carson (30) during an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Melissa Tamez)

Melissa Tamez/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) looks back at Houston Texans safety Jalen Pitre (5) while making a catch and run for a 64-yard touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
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Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) looks back at Houston Texans safety Jalen Pitre (5) while making a catch and run for a 64-yard touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Carolyn Kaster/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd (83) carries the ball against Houston Texans safety Jalen Pitre (5) during an NFL football game on Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Emilee Chinn)
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Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd (83) carries the ball against Houston Texans safety Jalen Pitre (5) during an NFL football game on Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Emilee Chinn)

Emilee Chinn/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Cincinnati Bengals running back Jeremy Hill (32) carries the ball against Houston Texans linebacker Zach Cunningham (41) and nose tackle D.J. Reader (98) during the second half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Sept. 14, 2017, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Gary Landers)
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Cincinnati Bengals running back Jeremy Hill (32) carries the ball against Houston Texans linebacker Zach Cunningham (41) and nose tackle D.J. Reader (98) during the second half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Sept. 14, 2017, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Gary Landers)

Gary Landers/AP
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) drops back to pass during an NFL football game against the Houston Texans on Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Emilee Chinn)
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Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) drops back to pass during an NFL football game against the Houston Texans on Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Emilee Chinn)

Emilee Chinn/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) fumbles the football as he is hit by Cincinnati Bengals' Sam Hubbard (94) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in Houston. The Bengals recovered the fumble. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)
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Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) fumbles the football as he is hit by Cincinnati Bengals' Sam Hubbard (94) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in Houston. The Bengals recovered the fumble. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

Eric Christian Smith/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Cincinnati Bengals running back Jeremy Hill (32) rushes against the Houston Texans during the first half of an NFL football game Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016, in Houston. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)
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Cincinnati Bengals running back Jeremy Hill (32) rushes against the Houston Texans during the first half of an NFL football game Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016, in Houston. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)

Sam Craft
Houston Texans wide receiver Keshawn Martin (82) is defended by Cincinnati Bengals strong safety Nate Clements (22) during the first quarter of an NFL wild card playoff football game Saturday, Jan. 5, 2013, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
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Houston Texans wide receiver Keshawn Martin (82) is defended by Cincinnati Bengals strong safety Nate Clements (22) during the first quarter of an NFL wild card playoff football game Saturday, Jan. 5, 2013, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Eric Gay
Houston Texans' Alfred Blue (28) is hit by Cincinnati Bengals' Emmanuel Lamur (59) after a catch during the first quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 23, 2014, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
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Houston Texans' Alfred Blue (28) is hit by Cincinnati Bengals' Emmanuel Lamur (59) after a catch during the first quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 23, 2014, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

David J. Phillip
Cincinnati Bengals wide reciever Chad Ochocinco, right, catches a pass against Houston Texans cornerback Dunta Robinson (23) in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2009, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/David Kohl)
11 / 20

Cincinnati Bengals wide reciever Chad Ochocinco, right, catches a pass against Houston Texans cornerback Dunta Robinson (23) in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2009, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/David Kohl)

David Kohl/AP2009
Cincinnati Bengals receiver Laveranues Coles (11) catches a pass against Houston Texans safety Eugene Wilson (26) in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2009, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Al Behrman)
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Cincinnati Bengals receiver Laveranues Coles (11) catches a pass against Houston Texans safety Eugene Wilson (26) in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2009, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Al Behrman)

Al Behrman/AP2009
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (85) catches a pass as Houston Texans inside linebacker Zach Cunningham reaches to tackle him during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)
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Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (85) catches a pass as Houston Texans inside linebacker Zach Cunningham reaches to tackle him during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

Eric Christian Smith/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton (14) in action against the Houston Texans in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2011, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/David Kohl)
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Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton (14) in action against the Houston Texans in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2011, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/David Kohl)

David Kohl
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton (14) looks to pass against the Houston Texans during the first half of an NFL football game Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)
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Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton (14) looks to pass against the Houston Texans during the first half of an NFL football game Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

Eric Christian Smith
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Jerome Simpson (89) catches a 17-yard touchdown pass against Houston Texans safety Danieal Manning (38) in the first half of an NFL football game on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2011, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/David Kohl)
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Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Jerome Simpson (89) catches a 17-yard touchdown pass against Houston Texans safety Danieal Manning (38) in the first half of an NFL football game on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2011, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/David Kohl)

David Kohl/AP2011
Cincinnati Bengals safety Chris Crocker, right, breaks up a pass intended for Houston Texans tight end Owen Daniels (81) in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2009, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Ed Reinke)
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Cincinnati Bengals safety Chris Crocker, right, breaks up a pass intended for Houston Texans tight end Owen Daniels (81) in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2009, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Ed Reinke)

Ed Reinke/AP2009
Cincinnati Bengals running back Cedric Benson runs for a touchdown during the first half of their NFL football game against the Houston Texans in Cincinnati, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2009. (AP Photo/Ed Reinke)
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Cincinnati Bengals running back Cedric Benson runs for a touchdown during the first half of their NFL football game against the Houston Texans in Cincinnati, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2009. (AP Photo/Ed Reinke)

Ed Reinke
Cincinnati Bengals receiver Chad Johnson (85) avoids a tackle by Houston Texans defender Demarcus Faggins (38) in the first half, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2005, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Al Behrman)
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Cincinnati Bengals receiver Chad Johnson (85) avoids a tackle by Houston Texans defender Demarcus Faggins (38) in the first half, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2005, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Al Behrman)

AL BEHRMAN/2005 AP
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Michael Westbrook (82) hauls in a pass despite efforts of Houston Texans defender Jamie Sharper (55) in the second quarter Sunday, Nov. 3, 2002, in Houston. Westbrook then ran 26 yards for the touchdown. (AP Photo/Brett Coomer)
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Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Michael Westbrook (82) hauls in a pass despite efforts of Houston Texans defender Jamie Sharper (55) in the second quarter Sunday, Nov. 3, 2002, in Houston. Westbrook then ran 26 yards for the touchdown. (AP Photo/Brett Coomer)

BRETT COOMER
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