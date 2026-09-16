Quick Hits | Bengals, Texans In Early Test Of AFC Elite

Before Wednesday's practice, Bengals offensive coordinator Dan Pitcher came up with an apt but daunting analogy when it comes to facing the Texans' well-paid and gifted pass rushers Will Anderson Jr. and Danielle Hunter Sunday (1 p.m.-Cincinnati’s Local 12) in Houston.
"It's a little bit like what the combination of Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins does to defenses," Pitcher said. "Pick your poison a little bit, and you still only get to put 11 guys on the field, so you've got to decide how you're going to devote resources. How much extra you can devote to any one player? Devoting extra to one player always costs you something. Devoting extra to multiple players costs you a lot."
Pitcher is the man who called right tackle Amarius Mims his break-out player before last week's opener and Mims backed him up with a flawless pass-protecting performance in the win over the Bucs.
"I'm glad we got Amarius for this one," Pitcher said.
Slants and Screens
Speaking of Chase, both Pitcher and head coach Zac Taylor said before practice that they have to get the ball to him more than the four times he was targeted in the opener. He had 12 yards, two catches and no just-get-me-the-damn-ball tantrums.
"We didn't throw him the ball enough. It's pretty simple. We've got to throw him the ball more. He's the best receiver in the world. That's first and foremost," Pitcher said. "He's one of the first people I talk to in the locker room. Listen, with elite competitors, there's part of him I'm sure that walk out of the stadium on Sunday happy as hell for our team that we won because he's a captain and he's a good teammate and he wants us to go great places and win.
"And that's the No. 1 thing he wants. But all great competitors want to perform and perform well and contribute. There's no receiver in the world that's done that more over the last couple of years. So I'm sure it probably ate at him a little bit. But he didn't show that. It eats at me a little bit, so we'll have to correct that."
Or, as Taylor said, "There's really no excuse for that, to be quite honest. I've got to continue to find ways because every time he gets the ball, whether it is behind the line of scrimmage, down the field, 10 yards deep, he impacts the game. You can't have an excuse for why as a play-caller I don't get him more touches." …
The Bengals were riding high on Nov. 12, 2023, when a rookie Ohio State quarterback named C.J. Stroud came into Paycor Stadium and engineered a late win over the hottest team in the league after the Bengals were coming off dominant wins over San Francisco and Buffalo.
"I think he plays with a lot of poise. He's very accurate. Great, efficient release," Taylor said. "He can make plays with his feet. He's willing to push the pocket, understands the rush, finds explosives down the field, or takes off and run. He plays with a lot of poise. He's a really challenging quarterback. We saw it here on our field a couple of years ago. It was a great game that he played. I thought he played really well last week." …
Still, last week, the great Texans defense of Anderson and Hunter lost to Bills quarterback Josh Allen's 36 points. Pitcher took notes.
"I just admire how (Buffalo) played the game. They went down there and there was nothing timid about how they played," Pitcher said. "There's stuff to take from that. I would like to think that's how we operate. Credit to them for going into a tough environment and figuring out a way to win. That's our task this week." …
Taylor knows exactly what happened here three years ago with the Texans. A fledgling AFC power flexing.
"Really came on the scene in '23 and they've been there ever since. They have our attention, certainly," Taylor said. "They deserve it. They had a tremendous year last year. They won 10 games in a row before getting knocked out of the playoffs. They had a lot of momentum coming into the season. I know all the things they're saying about a new year, but it's a really talented team with a lot of guys back." …
View the best photos from Bengals-Texans matchups of years past