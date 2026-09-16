Quick Hits | Bengals, Texans In Early Test Of AFC Elite

Before Wednesday's practice, Bengals offensive coordinator Dan Pitcher came up with an apt but daunting analogy when it comes to facing the Texans' well-paid and gifted pass rushers Will Anderson Jr. and Danielle Hunter Sunday (1 p.m.-Cincinnati’s Local 12) in Houston.

"It's a little bit like what the combination of Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins does to defenses," Pitcher said. "Pick your poison a little bit, and you still only get to put 11 guys on the field, so you've got to decide how you're going to devote resources. How much extra you can devote to any one player? Devoting extra to one player always costs you something. Devoting extra to multiple players costs you a lot."

Pitcher is the man who called right tackle Amarius Mims his break-out player before last week's opener and Mims backed him up with a flawless pass-protecting performance in the win over the Bucs.

"I'm glad we got Amarius for this one," Pitcher said.

Slants and Screens

Speaking of Chase, both Pitcher and head coach Zac Taylor said before practice that they have to get the ball to him more than the four times he was targeted in the opener. He had 12 yards, two catches and no just-get-me-the-damn-ball tantrums.

"We didn't throw him the ball enough. It's pretty simple. We've got to throw him the ball more. He's the best receiver in the world. That's first and foremost," Pitcher said. "He's one of the first people I talk to in the locker room. Listen, with elite competitors, there's part of him I'm sure that walk out of the stadium on Sunday happy as hell for our team that we won because he's a captain and he's a good teammate and he wants us to go great places and win.

"And that's the No. 1 thing he wants. But all great competitors want to perform and perform well and contribute. There's no receiver in the world that's done that more over the last couple of years. So I'm sure it probably ate at him a little bit. But he didn't show that. It eats at me a little bit, so we'll have to correct that."