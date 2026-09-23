Bengals Week 3 NFL Power Rankings Roundup

The Cincinnati Bengals are 2-0 after a 20-6 win in Houston against the Texans. As the calendar turns to the first divisional matchup of the year against the Pittsburgh Steelers, let's go around the horn and see where media experts have the Bengals ranked ahead of Week 3.
Bengals Ranking: 3
"Dexter Lawrence has transformed this Bengals front, and everyone is benefitting. Cincy is legitimate on both sides of the ball, winning with big plays offensively and consistently stifling opposing offenses." - Nick Shook
Bengals Ranking: 4
"The defense has been much improved, which is why they are up this high. Joe Burrow hasn't even gotten it going yet." - Pete Prisco
Bengals Ranking: 4
"Ja’Marr Chase is just ridiculous, and Joe Burrow hasn't even gotten started yet. It's the defense that really has me believing in Cincy, though, after two strong performances to open the season." - Ralph Vacchiano
Bengals Ranking: 5
"Dexter Lawrence had a fantastic game Sunday, including a huge fourth-down stop on RB David Montgomery. The Bengals completely shut down the Texans' run game and Lawrence was the biggest element in that." - Frank Schwab
Bengals Ranking: 7
The Athletic spotlighted a rookie for each team in this week's power rankings, choosing to feature DE Cashius Howell for Cincinnati.
"Along with Dexter Lawrence, Boye Mafe and Jonathan Allen, Howell is helping change the complexion of the Bengals defense, which is eighth in the league in pressure percentage (39.2 percent), according to TruMedia." - Josh Kendall and Chad Graff
Bengals Ranking: 8
"In Week 1, the Bengals caused and recovered four fumbles. The Houston Texans went 0-for-4 in the red zone this past weekend and scored only six points. The additions of Dexter Lawrence II, Jonathan Allen, Boye Mafe and Bryan Cook are making a difference." - Brent Sobleski
Bengals Ranking: 9
ESPN made a note about each team's QB1 in with their rankings.
"Burrow has also been clutch. He ranks 10th in the league in third-down QBR (86.1), according to ESPN Research. And he has a near-perfect red zone QBR through two games (99.9)" - Ben Baby
View the top photos from the Bengals' Week 2 victory over the Houston Texans, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2026.