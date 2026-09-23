 Skip to main content
Advertising

Bengals Week 3 NFL Power Rankings Roundup

Sep 23, 2026 at 12:00 PM
Author Image
Michael Hull

Digital Coordinator

The Cincinnati Bengals are 2-0 after a 20-6 win in Houston against the Texans. As the calendar turns to the first divisional matchup of the year against the Pittsburgh Steelers, let's go around the horn and see where media experts have the Bengals ranked ahead of Week 3.

NFL.com

Bengals Ranking: 3

"Dexter Lawrence has transformed this Bengals front, and everyone is benefitting. Cincy is legitimate on both sides of the ball, winning with big plays offensively and consistently stifling opposing offenses." - Nick Shook

CBS Sports

Bengals Ranking: 4

"The defense has been much improved, which is why they are up this high. Joe Burrow hasn't even gotten it going yet." - Pete Prisco

FOX Sports

Bengals Ranking: 4

"Ja’Marr Chase is just ridiculous, and Joe Burrow hasn't even gotten started yet. It's the defense that really has me believing in Cincy, though, after two strong performances to open the season." - Ralph Vacchiano

Yahoo Sports

Bengals Ranking: 5

"Dexter Lawrence had a fantastic game Sunday, including a huge fourth-down stop on RB David Montgomery. The Bengals completely shut down the Texans' run game and Lawrence was the biggest element in that." - Frank Schwab

The Athletic

Bengals Ranking: 7

The Athletic spotlighted a rookie for each team in this week's power rankings, choosing to feature DE Cashius Howell for Cincinnati.

"Along with Dexter Lawrence, Boye Mafe and Jonathan Allen, Howell is helping change the complexion of the Bengals defense, which is eighth in the league in pressure percentage (39.2 percent), according to TruMedia." - Josh Kendall and Chad Graff

Bleacher Report

Bengals Ranking: 8

"In Week 1, the Bengals caused and recovered four fumbles. The Houston Texans went 0-for-4 in the red zone this past weekend and scored only six points. The additions of Dexter Lawrence II, Jonathan Allen, Boye Mafe and Bryan Cook are making a difference." - Brent Sobleski

ESPN

Bengals Ranking: 9

ESPN made a note about each team's QB1 in with their rankings.

"Burrow has also been clutch. He ranks 10th in the league in third-down QBR (86.1), according to ESPN Research. And he has a near-perfect red zone QBR through two games (99.9)" - Ben Baby

Victory Monday: Bengals Jump Out to 2-0 Start With Win Over Texans | TOP SHOTS

View the top photos from the Bengals' Week 2 victory over the Houston Texans, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2026.

WR Ja'Marr Chase and TE Mike Gesicki celebrate a touchdown during Week 2 against the Texans in Houston, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2026.
1 / 25

WR Ja'Marr Chase and TE Mike Gesicki celebrate a touchdown during Week 2 against the Texans in Houston, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
CB Jalen Davis and DT Dexter Lawrence II celebrate a play during Week 2 against the Texans in Houston, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2026.
2 / 25

CB Jalen Davis and DT Dexter Lawrence II celebrate a play during Week 2 against the Texans in Houston, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
S Bryan Cook ahead of Week 2 against the Texans in Houston, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2026.
3 / 25

S Bryan Cook ahead of Week 2 against the Texans in Houston, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
DT Jonathan Allen during Week 2 against the Texans in Houston, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2026.
4 / 25

DT Jonathan Allen during Week 2 against the Texans in Houston, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
QB Joe Burrow throws during Week 2 against the Texans in Houston, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2026.
5 / 25

QB Joe Burrow throws during Week 2 against the Texans in Houston, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
DE Cashius Howell during Week 2 against the Texans in Houston, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2026.
6 / 25

DE Cashius Howell during Week 2 against the Texans in Houston, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
K Evan McPherson and OT Amarius Mims celebrate a field goal during Week 2 against the Texans in Houston, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2026.
7 / 25

K Evan McPherson and OT Amarius Mims celebrate a field goal during Week 2 against the Texans in Houston, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
WR Ja'Marr Chase catches a touchdown during Week 2 against the Texans in Houston, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2026.
8 / 25

WR Ja'Marr Chase catches a touchdown during Week 2 against the Texans in Houston, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
WR Dohnte Meyers returns a kick during Week 2 against the Texans in Houston, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2026.
9 / 25

WR Dohnte Meyers returns a kick during Week 2 against the Texans in Houston, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
QB Joe Burrow and Texans QB CJ Stroud after Week 2 against the Texans in Houston, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2026.
10 / 25

QB Joe Burrow and Texans QB CJ Stroud after Week 2 against the Texans in Houston, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
Bengals defense ahead of Week 2 against the Texans in Houston, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2026.
11 / 25

Bengals defense ahead of Week 2 against the Texans in Houston, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
RB Chase Brown during Week 2 against the Texans in Houston, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2026.
12 / 25

RB Chase Brown during Week 2 against the Texans in Houston, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
DT T.J. Slaton Jr. during Week 2 against the Texans in Houston, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2026.
13 / 25

DT T.J. Slaton Jr. during Week 2 against the Texans in Houston, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
DE Shemar Stewart during Week 2 against the Texans in Houston, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2026.
14 / 25

DE Shemar Stewart during Week 2 against the Texans in Houston, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
CB DJ Turner II breaks up a pass during Week 2 against the Texans in Houston, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2026.
15 / 25

CB DJ Turner II breaks up a pass during Week 2 against the Texans in Houston, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
LB Barrett Carter during Week 2 against the Texans in Houston, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2026.
16 / 25

LB Barrett Carter during Week 2 against the Texans in Houston, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
DT Dexter Lawrence II pressures QB CJ Stroud during Week 2 against the Texans in Houston, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2026.
17 / 25

DT Dexter Lawrence II pressures QB CJ Stroud during Week 2 against the Texans in Houston, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
RZ2_0297
18 / 25
RYAN MEYER
DT Dexter Lawrence II ahead of Week 2 against the Texans in Houston, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2026.
19 / 25

DT Dexter Lawrence II ahead of Week 2 against the Texans in Houston, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
The Bengals defense shuts down the run during Week 2 against the Texans in Houston, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2026.
20 / 25

The Bengals defense shuts down the run during Week 2 against the Texans in Houston, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
QB Joe Burrow during Week 2 against the Texans in Houston, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2026.
21 / 25

QB Joe Burrow during Week 2 against the Texans in Houston, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
RB Chase Brown during Week 2 against the Texans in Houston, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2026.
22 / 25

RB Chase Brown during Week 2 against the Texans in Houston, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
S Bryan Cook, CB DJ Turner II and DT Dexter Lawrence II serve as captains during Week 2 against the Texans in Houston, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2026.
23 / 25

S Bryan Cook, CB DJ Turner II and DT Dexter Lawrence II serve as captains during Week 2 against the Texans in Houston, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
CB DJ Turner ahead of Week 2 against the Texans in Houston, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2026.
24 / 25

CB DJ Turner ahead of Week 2 against the Texans in Houston, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
WRs Tee Higgins and Ja'Marr Chase celebrate a touchdown during Week 2 against the Texans in Houston, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2026.
25 / 25

WRs Tee Higgins and Ja'Marr Chase celebrate a touchdown during Week 2 against the Texans in Houston, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Bengals Release Uniform Combination for Week 3 against Pittsburgh Steelers

Learn what the Bengals are wearing against the Steelers in Week 3.

news

How To Watch Bengals at Steelers for Week 3 of the 2026 Season

Learn how to watch, listen and stream the Steelers-Bengals game in Week 3 of the 2026 season.

news

Bengals Defeat Texans 20-6 | POSTGAME RECAP, NOTES & QUOTES

The Bengals beat the Houston Texans in their first road game of 2026.

news

How To Watch Bengals at Texans for Week 2 of the 2026 Season

Learn how to watch, listen and stream the Texans-Bengals game in Week 2 of the 2026 season.

news

Josh Johnson, Joe Giles-Harris Elevated Ahead of Week 2 | BENGALS ROSTER UPDATE

The Bengals today elevated LB Joe Giles-Harris and QB Josh Johnson from the practice squad to the active roster for tomorrow's game at Houston.

news

What to Watch For | Bengals at Texans Week 2

The Bengals head down to Houston for their first road game of the season and aim to return with a 2-0 record for the second consecutive year.

news

Evan McPherson Named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week

Bengals K Evan McPherson today was named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week for his performance in the team's 33-27 win over Tampa Bay in Week 1.

news

Bengals Release Uniform Combination for Week 2 against Houston Texans

Learn what the Bengals are wearing against the Texans in Week 2.

news

Bengals Beat Buccaneers 33-27 | POSTGAME RECAP, NOTES & QUOTES

The Bengals defeated the Buccaneers to open the 2026 season Sunday.

news

How To Watch Buccaneers vs Bengals for Week 1 of the 2026 Season

Learn how to watch, listen and stream the Buccaneers-Bengals game in Week 1 of the 2026 season.

news

Joe Giles-Harris, Tanner Hudson Elevated | BENGALS ROSTER UPDATE

The Bengals today elevated LB Joe Giles-Harris and TE Tanner Hudson from the practice squad to the active roster for tomorrow's game against Tampa Bay.

Advertising