Bengals Release Uniform Combination for Week 3 against Pittsburgh Steelers

The Bengals open up divisional play on the road against the Steelers in Week 3 as they look to improve to 3-0.
UNIFORM COMBINATION
Jersey: White
Pants: Black with Orange Stripes
Socks: White
The Bengals have worn this combination 13 times in the regular and postseason since the team's uniform redesign in 2021, compiling a 7-6 record. The combination was worn once in 2025 during Week 6 against the Packers. Cincinnati also wore it in Week 1 of the 2026 preseason against the Lions.
View some of the top photos of the Bengals uniform combination for this week against the Pittsburgh Steelers.