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Bengals Release Uniform Combination for Week 3 against Pittsburgh Steelers

Sep 22, 2026 at 12:00 PM
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Michael Hull

Digital Coordinator

PIT Uni Combo Web Wk3 2026

The Bengals open up divisional play on the road against the Steelers in Week 3 as they look to improve to 3-0.

UNIFORM COMBINATION

Jersey: White

Pants: Black with Orange Stripes

Socks: White

The Bengals have worn this combination 13 times in the regular and postseason since the team's uniform redesign in 2021, compiling a 7-6 record. The combination was worn once in 2025 during Week 6 against the Packers. Cincinnati also wore it in Week 1 of the 2026 preseason against the Lions.

Bengals 2026 Week 3 Uniform Combination: White-Black-White | UNIFORM PHOTOS

View some of the top photos of the Bengals uniform combination for this week against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

WR Tee Higgins during Week 6 against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025.
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WR Tee Higgins during Week 6 against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025.

Ryan Meyer
QB Joe Burrow during Preseason Week 1 against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026.
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QB Joe Burrow during Preseason Week 1 against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
WR Ja'Marr Chase scores a touchdown on Thursday Night Football against the Ravens in Baltimore, Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024.
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WR Ja'Marr Chase scores a touchdown on Thursday Night Football against the Ravens in Baltimore, Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024.

Ryan Meyer
WR Ja'Marr Chase celebrates a touchdown against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, October 20, 2024.
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WR Ja'Marr Chase celebrates a touchdown against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, October 20, 2024.

Peter B-House Joneleit
DE Cashius Howell during Preseason Week 1 against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026.
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DE Cashius Howell during Preseason Week 1 against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
OT Amarius Mims during an NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024 at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, MD
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OT Amarius Mims during an NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024 at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, MD

Peter Joneleit
CB DJ Turner II celebrates a pass breakup during Week 6 against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025.
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CB DJ Turner II celebrates a pass breakup during Week 6 against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025.

Ryan Meyer
WR Colbie Young catches a pass during Preseason Week 1 against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026.
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WR Colbie Young catches a pass during Preseason Week 1 against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
K Evan McPherson celebrates a made extra point during the Bengals primetime Week 10 game against the Baltimore Ravens, Thursday, November 7, 2024.
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K Evan McPherson celebrates a made extra point during the Bengals primetime Week 10 game against the Baltimore Ravens, Thursday, November 7, 2024.

Ryan Meyer
DT Kris Jenkins Jr. celebrates a sack during Preseason Week 1 against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026.
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DT Kris Jenkins Jr. celebrates a sack during Preseason Week 1 against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
OT Orlando Brown Jr. blocks during Week 6 against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025.
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OT Orlando Brown Jr. blocks during Week 6 against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025.

Ryan Meyer
RB Chase Brown carries the ball against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2024.
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RB Chase Brown carries the ball against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2024.

Ryan Meyer
TE Jack Endries scores a touchdown during Preseason Week 1 against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026.
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TE Jack Endries scores a touchdown during Preseason Week 1 against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
WR Tee Higgins scores a touchdown against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, October 20, 2024.
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WR Tee Higgins scores a touchdown against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, October 20, 2024.

Peter B-House Joneleit
WR Ja'Marr Chase scores a touchdown during Week 6 against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025.
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WR Ja'Marr Chase scores a touchdown during Week 6 against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025.

Ryan Meyer
TE Tanner Hudson hurdles a defender during the Bengals primetime Week 10 game against the Baltimore Ravens, Thursday, November 7, 2024.
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TE Tanner Hudson hurdles a defender during the Bengals primetime Week 10 game against the Baltimore Ravens, Thursday, November 7, 2024.

Peter Joneleit
TE Tanner Hudson celebrates a touchdown during Week 16 against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025.
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TE Tanner Hudson celebrates a touchdown during Week 16 against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025.

Ryan Meyer
WRs Tee Higgins and Ja'Marr Chase celebrate Higgins's touchdown against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, October 20, 2024.
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WRs Tee Higgins and Ja'Marr Chase celebrate Higgins's touchdown against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, October 20, 2024.

Ryan Meyer
WR Ja'Marr Chase hauls in a 70-yard touchdown during the Bengals primetime Week 10 game against the Baltimore Ravens, Thursday, November 7, 2024.
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WR Ja'Marr Chase hauls in a 70-yard touchdown during the Bengals primetime Week 10 game against the Baltimore Ravens, Thursday, November 7, 2024.

Ryan Meyer
WR Andrei Iosivas catches a pass on Thursday Night Football against the Ravens in Baltimore, Sunday, Nov. 7, 2024.
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WR Andrei Iosivas catches a pass on Thursday Night Football against the Ravens in Baltimore, Sunday, Nov. 7, 2024.

Ryan Meyer
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