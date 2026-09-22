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How To Watch Bengals at Steelers for Week 3 of the 2026 Season

Sep 22, 2026 at 09:00 AM
steelers how to watch thumb wk 3 092126

Kickoff: Sunday, Sept. 27, 1:00 p.m. EST

HOW TO WATCH

Television

  • CBS

Streaming

Canada

  • TBA

Broadcasters

  • Play-by-Play: Ian Eagle
  • Analyst: Ross Tucker
  • Sideline Reporter: Evan Washburn

Click here for more ways to watch, including a full season coverage schedule based on your location.

HOW TO LISTEN

Radio

Canada

Bengals Broadcasters

  • Dan Hoard (play-by-play)
  • Dave Lapham (analyst)
  • Tony Pike (analyst)

BENGALS BARS

Looking for a place to watch Bengals games and connect with other Bengals fans in your town? We've made it easy. Tap to view where you can watch Bengals games surrounded by other members of Who Dey Nation.

HOW TO FOLLOW ALONG

Get all your gameday coverage at Bengals.com or the Bengals Mobile App, including up-to-date photo galleries, highlights and stats.

Follow the Bengals on social media for live updates, and subscribe to Bengals emails to get all your pregame and postgame content in one place.

Check out the Bengals 2026 Schedule.

Best of Bengals-Steelers | THROWBACK PHOTOS

View the best photos from Bengals-Steelers matchups of years past

WR Tee Higgins celebrates a touchdown against the Steelers, Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023.
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WR Tee Higgins celebrates a touchdown against the Steelers, Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023.

Bengals Archive/Ryan Meyer
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green (18) comes down the ball with Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Steven Nelson (22) defending during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
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Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green (18) comes down the ball with Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Steven Nelson (22) defending during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Keith Srakocic/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) looks to unload the ball while in the grasp of Cincinnati Bengals linebacker David Pollack (99) in first quarter NFL action Sunday, Dec. 4, 2005 in Pittsburgh. Roethlisberger threw outbounds incomplete on the play.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
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Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) looks to unload the ball while in the grasp of Cincinnati Bengals linebacker David Pollack (99) in first quarter NFL action Sunday, Dec. 4, 2005 in Pittsburgh. Roethlisberger threw outbounds incomplete on the play.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

GENE J. PUSKAR/2005 AP
WR Tee Higgins catches the pass in the air during the second quarter of the Bengals-Steelers game in Week 11 of the 2022 season.
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WR Tee Higgins catches the pass in the air during the second quarter of the Bengals-Steelers game in Week 11 of the 2022 season.

Bengals Archive/Ryan Meyer
QB Joe Burrow throws the ball during the Bengals Week 13 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, December 1, 2024.
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QB Joe Burrow throws the ball during the Bengals Week 13 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, December 1, 2024.

Ryan Meyer
DE Sam Hubbard attempts to sack the opposing QB during the Bengals vs. Pittsburgh Steelers Week 1 game on Sunday, September 11 2022.
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DE Sam Hubbard attempts to sack the opposing QB during the Bengals vs. Pittsburgh Steelers Week 1 game on Sunday, September 11 2022.

Ryan Meyer
CB DJ Turner II intercepts a pass during Week 7 against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Paycor Stadium, Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025.
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CB DJ Turner II intercepts a pass during Week 7 against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Paycor Stadium, Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025.

Ryan Meyer
Cincinnati Bengals cornerback DJ Turner II (20) deflects a pass intended for Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) during an NFL football game on Sunday, November 26, 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Aaron Doster/NFL)
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Cincinnati Bengals cornerback DJ Turner II (20) deflects a pass intended for Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) during an NFL football game on Sunday, November 26, 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Aaron Doster/NFL)

Aaron Doster/2023 Aaron Doster
In this Monday, Dec. 4, 2017 file photo, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton passes in the second half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Cincinnati. Three cornerbacks hurt, a linebacker and a running back in concussion protocol. The Bengals are paying the price for their acerbic, season-dooming loss to the Steelers on Monday night at Paul Brown Stadium. The Bengals play the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017. (AP Photo/Gary Landers, File)
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In this Monday, Dec. 4, 2017 file photo, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton passes in the second half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Cincinnati. Three cornerbacks hurt, a linebacker and a running back in concussion protocol. The Bengals are paying the price for their acerbic, season-dooming loss to the Steelers on Monday night at Paul Brown Stadium. The Bengals play the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017. (AP Photo/Gary Landers, File)

Gary Landers/AP
S Vonn Bell rushes the quarterback during the Bengals-Steelers Week 1 Game at Paycor Stadium on Sunday, September 11 2022
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S Vonn Bell rushes the quarterback during the Bengals-Steelers Week 1 Game at Paycor Stadium on Sunday, September 11 2022

Ryan Meyer
QB Joe Burrow runs the ball during the third quarter of the Bengals-Steelers game in Week 11 of the 2022 season.
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QB Joe Burrow runs the ball during the third quarter of the Bengals-Steelers game in Week 11 of the 2022 season.

Bengals Archive/Ryan Meyer
Cincinnati Bengals' Giovani Bernard (25) runs past Pittsburgh Steelers' Cameron Heyward (97) for a touchdown reception during the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
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Cincinnati Bengals' Giovani Bernard (25) runs past Pittsburgh Steelers' Cameron Heyward (97) for a touchdown reception during the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
LB Logan Wilson prepares for a snap against the Steelers at Paycor Stadium Sunday, November 26, 2023
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LB Logan Wilson prepares for a snap against the Steelers at Paycor Stadium Sunday, November 26, 2023

Bengals Archive/Ryan Meyer
OT Orlando Brown Jr blocks a Steelers defender during a game at Paycor Stadium Sunday, November 26, 2023
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OT Orlando Brown Jr blocks a Steelers defender during a game at Paycor Stadium Sunday, November 26, 2023

Bengals Archive/Ryan Meyer
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) makes a catch during an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, November 26, 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Aaron Doster/NFL)
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Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) makes a catch during an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, November 26, 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Aaron Doster/NFL)

Aaron Doster/2023 Aaron Doster
QB Joe Flacco, WR Ja'Marr Chase and Bengals legend Andrew Whitworth talk after Thursday night Football Week 7 against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Paycor Stadium, Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025.
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QB Joe Flacco, WR Ja'Marr Chase and Bengals legend Andrew Whitworth talk after Thursday night Football Week 7 against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Paycor Stadium, Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025.

Ryan Meyer/Ryan Meyer
TE Mike Gesicki celebrates a first down against the Steelers in Pittsburgh in Week 18, January 4, 2025.
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TE Mike Gesicki celebrates a first down against the Steelers in Pittsburgh in Week 18, January 4, 2025.

Ryan Meyer
TE Drew Sample runs through a Steelers defender, Saturday, December 23, 2023.
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TE Drew Sample runs through a Steelers defender, Saturday, December 23, 2023.

Bengals Archive/Ryan Meyer
WR Ja'Marr Chase makes a catch on the sidelines against the Steelers in Pittsburgh in Week 18, January 4, 2025.
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WR Ja'Marr Chase makes a catch on the sidelines against the Steelers in Pittsburgh in Week 18, January 4, 2025.

Ryan Meyer
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Andrei Iosivas (80) attempts to catch a pass during an NFL football game, Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Matt Durisko)
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Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Andrei Iosivas (80) attempts to catch a pass during an NFL football game, Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Matt Durisko)

Matt Durisko/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Pittsburgh Steelers' Cameron Sutton (20) breaks up a pass intended by Cincinnati Bengals' Tee Higgins (85) during the second half of an NFL football game, Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
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Pittsburgh Steelers' Cameron Sutton (20) breaks up a pass intended by Cincinnati Bengals' Tee Higgins (85) during the second half of an NFL football game, Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
WR Tee Higgins scores a touchdown during Week 11 against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Nov. 16, 2025.
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WR Tee Higgins scores a touchdown during Week 11 against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Nov. 16, 2025.

Ryan Meyer
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Laveranues Coles (11) makes a catch as Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback William Gay (22) and Troy Polamalu (43) close in to defend during the first quarter of an NFL football game Sunday Nov. 15, 2009 in Pittsburgh.(AP Photo/Don Wright)
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Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Laveranues Coles (11) makes a catch as Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback William Gay (22) and Troy Polamalu (43) close in to defend during the first quarter of an NFL football game Sunday Nov. 15, 2009 in Pittsburgh.(AP Photo/Don Wright)

Don Wright/DON WRIGHT
WR Ja'Marr Chase breaks a tackle during Thursday Night Football during Week 7 against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Paycor Stadium, Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025.
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WR Ja'Marr Chase breaks a tackle during Thursday Night Football during Week 7 against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Paycor Stadium, Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025.

Ryan Meyer/Ryan Meyer
Cincinnati Bengals receiver T.J. Houshmandzadeh (84) falls forward after catching a pass against Pittsburgh Steelers defender Tyrone Carter (23) in the first half of their NFL playoff football game, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2006, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Al Behrman)
25 / 30

Cincinnati Bengals receiver T.J. Houshmandzadeh (84) falls forward after catching a pass against Pittsburgh Steelers defender Tyrone Carter (23) in the first half of their NFL playoff football game, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2006, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Al Behrman)

AL BEHRMAN/2006 AP
QB Joe Flacco and WR Tee Higgins celebrate a touchdown during Week 7 against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Paycor Stadium, Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025.
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QB Joe Flacco and WR Tee Higgins celebrate a touchdown during Week 7 against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Paycor Stadium, Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025.

Ryan Meyer/Ryan Meyer
Cincinnati Bengals' Vonn Bell (24) and Jordan Evans (50) look to recover a fumble by Pittsburgh Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster (19) during the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)
27 / 30

Cincinnati Bengals' Vonn Bell (24) and Jordan Evans (50) look to recover a fumble by Pittsburgh Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster (19) during the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)

Bryan Woolston/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
CB Cam Taylor-Britt returns his interception for a touchdown during the Bengals Week 13 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, December 1, 2024.
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CB Cam Taylor-Britt returns his interception for a touchdown during the Bengals Week 13 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, December 1, 2024.

Ryan Meyer
WR Ja'Marr Chase catches a pass during Week 7 against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Paycor Stadium, Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025.
29 / 30

WR Ja'Marr Chase catches a pass during Week 7 against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Paycor Stadium, Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025.

Ryan Meyer/Ryan Meyer
RB Chase Brown carries the ball during Week 11 against the Steelers in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Nov. 16, 2025.
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RB Chase Brown carries the ball during Week 11 against the Steelers in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Nov. 16, 2025.

Ryan Meyer
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