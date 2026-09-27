Bengals Lose to Steelers 30-27 | POSTGAME RECAP, NOTES & QUOTES

Battle's Pick Sets Up Highlight Tee-D

Jordan Battle flipped the game's momentum late in the second quarter with his first interception of the season, a pick on a tipped pass near midfield. The play set up Cincinnati's offense at its own 47-yard line, and Burrow capitalized by leading a five-play drive ending in a 28-yard touchdown pass to Higgins.

The interception was the first of the season for the Bengals, and the seventh of Battle's career. Cincinnati has five takeaways through three games, tied for the second-most in the NFL with Las Vegas.