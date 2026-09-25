What To Watch For | Bengals at Steelers Week 3

Defensive Front Looks To Continue Strong Start

The Bengals' revamped defensive line has made an immediate impact through the first two weeks of the season. Cincinnati has recorded eight sacks, tied for the league lead, while allowing the third-lowest rushing average at 74.5 yards given up per game.

Defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence II announced his presence in the Week 2 win at Houston with three tackles, including a TFL on fourth-and-inches while the Texans were driving inside the red zone. But as head coach Zac Taylor pointed out, the defensive line's noteworthy performance went beyond its All-Pro nose tackle.

"It's great, and it's not just Dexter," Taylor said. "It's all of the guys. Guys that are new and guys that have been here have really responded well. We've got a lot of momentum right now and just got to keep fixing everything we can fix and keep going."

Third-year defensive end Cedric Johnson enjoyed his first career multi-sack day against Houston, while free agent acquisition Jonathan Allen logged a sack for the second straight week and second-year edge rusher Shemar Stewart got in the sack column in his season debut. The depth of the D-line, which was an area of emphasis for Bengals coaches and player personnel during the offseason, has been as evident as perhaps any area of the roster.