Game Within The Game | Old Bengals Roots Connect to New-Look Steelers

It's like Bengals left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. says about Tomlin's gifted edge rushers in T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith, as well as an always estimable defensive line anchored by 37-year-old Cam Heyward.

"They've adapted some of their old schemes … (Graham has) had some influence," Brown says. "Their personnel is similar. They're physical, and I think he's got such good personnel in his front seven, you see some similar stuff."

Graham gave a hint about why he likes the old LeBeau standby 3-4 even before the Steelers took the field in the spring.

"You guys all know this. There's going to be more five DBs out there than there's going be four DBs," Graham told the Pittsburgh media. "But once you start going into a 3-4 roster, you can start to think of the 4-2-5 nickel defense, more as 2-4-5, and it gives you flexibility. That's where you get all the fire zones and things that come up through that, but it's really about the flexibility of the roster, both schematically, defensively, special teams, and then more pass rushers."

But, like Burks says, the word is malleable. Brown thinks the blitzes are a bit different. And the analytics army says Graham is more prone to two-high safeties and various zones behind six- and seven-man pressures rather than Tomlin's fire zones ducking in and out of single-high and Cover 3.

One thing is for sure. Quarterback Joe Burrow knows he isn't going to see the same look and players when he gunned five touchdowns against Graham's Raiders two years ago.

"Their cover structure is different, what they like calling on first and second down and third down," Burrow said of the Steelers this week. "That all will be different from before. There's only so many different things that you can run. So there'll be some overlap, but certainly different."

Burks lived versatility and adjustments breaking in under Graham. After Graham taught him to put out the cones properly for drills ("He told me I was gone if I couldn't do it right"), he graduated to working on coverages with All-Pro safety Minkah Fitzpatrick.

Then when the Dolphins claimed edge Taco Charlton off waivers from the Cowboys, Graham gave Burks a playbook, put them in a room, and told Burks to get him ready. A DB coach his entire life, the assignment stunned and then inspired Burks. Charlton had a sack that week against his buddies on Dallas.

"The whole time, I didn't see it, but he was just molding me," Burks says. "To add versatility to my game as a coach."

You'll see some of that versatility Sunday, but Burks doesn't know.

They talk often, like last week, catching up on family matters. They may have reminisced how Graham had him over for Thanksgiving, or when Graham bought him a couch when they were in Miami.

Burks got a little more than that 60 grand he got in Russellville, but not much more, and the dollar wasn't stretching as far, so he was watching TV on the floor until the couch came.

But this week?

"Not talking, of course," Burks says.