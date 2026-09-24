The Conversation | It's All Relative As Jonathan Allen Preps For Bengals-Steelers: 'I Grew Up Watching'

GH: Now you can be part of the rivalry. You go down there, Aaron Rodgers on the other side, and you've seen him before.

JA: There's no such thing as a bad NFL player. There's some NFL players that need a specific scheme to thrive. There's some NFL players that can thrive in any scheme. So you always respect every opponent you play, and especially a guy like Aaron Rodgers, who at any moment you know can pop off. For us, I think it's just making them uncomfortable. Stopping the run. That was a huge factor in last week's game. We're trying to do that again. Stop the run. Make sure we make him as uncomfortable in the pocket as we can.

GH: The Carson Palmer game you remember. Any other Steelers game?

JA: That's the one that comes to mind because I was a Rams fan to myself, but I would always watch the Cincinnati games.

GH: Do your relatives talk about this rivalry?

JA: Oh my God, that's all they do. They love it. They love it. I have so many relatives that I haven't talked to in a long time reach out and they're just full of so much excitement.

GH: Are they all over, from Westchester to Cincinnati?

JA: I probably have between 15 and 30 relatives just living in the area.

GH: Has it been tough because some guys say there can be distractions playing in a hometown?

JA: It might have been worse when I was first in the league. But now going into year 10, and playing for Washington, I went to high school in the area, so I kind of had an opportunity to already figure out how to handle situations like that. It hasn't been too hard. I've got to give my family credit. They've been awesome.

I know it's crazy. The whole family's from here. I live like seven minutes from my aunt. Just happened to randomly choose a place in Westchester, and she lives right down the road. See her almost every other day. Live in the same neighborhood.

GH: What are the odds?

JA: Very slim. My wife picked the neighborhood.

GH: But you picked the Bengals not because you spent some time here as a kid, right?

JA: I wanted to win. I think in this league without a quarterback, you don't have a chance. And then once I realized they had Coach Montgomery and Coach Golden, it was a pretty easy decision for me.

GH: You grew up in Northern Virginia. Was that about the time your dad was a nuclear biological chemical warfare specialist in the Army?

JA: After he retired from the military, he started working for the government in D.C. So I moved up to Northern Virginia.

GH: Something you wrote on NFL.com about five years ago, which was tremendous. About how you had challenges with your mom and dad splitting when you were small and ended up going with your dad, and how you got heavily involved with charities in D.C. when you were playing for the Commanders.

JA: Especially in the D.C. area. It's a tough place. D.C. doesn't get the same funding as a state, even though they have a higher population than like three or four states. So there are no school buses, all the kids have to take public transportation. So little things like that. I try to do anything I can to help out, give back and share the love of God.

GH: Any causes in particular that you've embraced?

JA: I think the hardest part when you're in the NFL, there are so many things you want to help out with. There are so many organizations, so many people you want to help, and you just have to kind of specialize to make sure you make an impact. For me, I just decided that I would like to help kids if I had to choose just one.

GH: You wrote about how much of an influence your father has been. What did you take away from him during upbringing?

JA: He's probably the hardest worker. Besides that, just the most straightforward and humble man I've ever met. Not just trying to live by daily. Just very selfless. I probably say that's the biggest thing. He'd do anything for his children, for his kids, and I try to do that for my family now.

GH: Your wife is Hannah and your daughter Eleanor is almost two. Have you adopted your dad's ways with Eleanor?

JA: My dad was just so present. At the time, as a kid, you don't realize what your parents sacrificed. You just don't know. And now that I've become a dad, I can only imagine what you sacrificed. So I try to make those sacrifices for Eleanor. No matter how tired I am after a game, after practice, I'm going to get on my hands and knees and crawl around, roll around, and do all the things she wants to do.

GH: What was your dad's reaction when you signed with the Bengals?

JA: He was excited. He was definitely excited. He always says, "I'm glad that I can be a Bengals fan again," because obviously he's going to be a fan for whatever team I play for. He said it's super fun to be able to root for the Bengals again.

GH: Where's he living now?

JA: He lives still in D.C.

GH: Has he made any trips here?