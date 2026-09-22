 Skip to main content
Advertising

Scouting Report Week 3: Bengals Open Divisional Play in Pittsburgh

Sep 22, 2026 at 02:00 PM
Author Image
Michael Hull

Digital Coordinator

After a 2-0 start, the Cincinnati Bengals have their first AFC North matchup of the season in Week 3 against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Steelers sit at 1-1 on the year, defeating the Atlanta Falcons in Week 1 and losing to the New England Patriots in Week 2.

Here is a brief statistical overview of Cincinnati's Week 3 opponent:

Steelers Offense

Pittsburgh's offense got off to a slow start in 2026, failing to reach 300 yards in consecutive games and scoring the second-fewest points per game through two weeks (11.5).

The Steelers have been ineffective through the air so far this season, averaging the fourth-fewest passing yards per game (175).

QB Aaron Rodgers had an average time to throw of 2.59 seconds in 2025, the fastest among quarterbacks with at least 200 dropbacks, per NFL NextGenStats (NGS). Through two weeks, that average is up to 2.77 seconds, the 12th quickest among quarterbacks with at least 20 dropbacks.

Per NGS, Rodgers averaged 2.95 seconds to throw in Week 1, his third-longest average time as a Steeler. In Week 2 against New England, that average time dipped to 2.58. Despite the quick throw time, he was still pressured on 36.8% of his dropbacks, the second-highest rate of his Steelers career. The Bengals defense pressured Texans QB C.J. Stroud on 43.5% of his dropbacks in Week 2, and five different defenders registered at least four pressures (Jonathan Allen, Boye Mafe, Cedric Johnson, Cashius Howell and Dexter Lawrence II), per NGS.

Despite Rodgers holding onto the ball longer, the Steelers have struggled to throw the ball downfield: Rodgers is one of just four quarterbacks to not complete a pass over 20 air yards this season, joining Jameis Winston, Cooper Rush and Cam Ward. Rodgers has the fifth-most deep pass attempts, per NGS, tying Ravens QB Lamar Jackson with nine attempts over 20 air yards. Most of the damage Pittsburgh has done through the air have come on short throws. Rodgers has 51 attempts either behind the line of scrimmage or below 10 air yards through two weeks, the fifth most in the NFL.

On the ground, Pittsburgh has split the work between newcomer Rico Dowdle and incumbent Jaylen Warren. Warren has 21 carries and is averaging 4.2 yards per attempt, while Dowdle's 15 carries have led to an average of 2.5 yards per attempt, the second fewest among running backs with at least 10 carries, per NGS. As a unit, NGS credits the Pittsburgh rushing attack with a 31.8% success rate, tied for the third-lowest percentage in the NFL. Meanwhile, the Cincinnati defense is coming off a Week 2 performance where they held the Houston running backs to just 18 yards on 14 combined carries.

Pittsburgh added to its receiver room in the offseason by bringing in Michael Pittman Jr. from the Indianapolis Colts. Pittman caught three passes for 58 yards in Week 1 but missed Week 2 with a foot injury. TE Pat Freiermuth leads the team in receptions (nine) and yards (78), and he caught Rodgers' lone touchdown pass of the season so far.

WR D.K. Metcalf has just eight receptions so far despite leading the team with 19 targets. His 42.1% catch percentage is the fifth lowest among receivers with at least 10 targets through two weeks, per NGS. In Week 2, the Patriots had Christian Gonzalez follow Metcalf, as the two matched up 24 times, per NGS. When in coverage on Metcalf, Gonzalez allowed three catches for 11 yards. In their two meetings last season, CB DJ Turner II matched up with Metcalf a combined 42 times, allowing one reception on five targets for 39 yards and recording an interception, per NGS.

GXvsJAX_WebTix_ParkingCard_1920x1080

Jacksonville Jaguars

FIND SEATS FIND PARKING

Steelers Defense

The Steelers are allowing 16.5 points per game this season, the eighth fewest in the NFL. They allowed 20 in last week's loss to the Patriots. Last season, Pittsburgh ranked 17th in points allowed per game (22.8) and gave up 22.5 per game in its two meetings with Cincinnati.

The Pittsburgh defense is tied for second in the NFL with seven sacks. Edge rusher T.J. Watt ranks second in the league with 3.5 takedowns, while teammate Alex Highsmith is right behind him in third with three. Pittsburgh has also forced two turnovers in each of its first two games and is tied for fifth with four takeaways this season.

The Steelers have allowed the third-fewest yards per game through the air so far this season, with neither the Falcons (118) nor the Patriots (191) throwing for 200 yards. CB Joey Porter Jr. has missed the first two games of the season with a back injury, meaning CB Jamel Dean has slid into the CB1 role in his first year with Pittsburgh. Dean has been targeted nine times in coverage through the first two weeks, allowing seven receptions for 89 yards and no touchdowns.

In the ground game, the Steelers have allowed 128 rushing yards per contest (eighth most) and 4.3 yards per attempt (12th most). Pittsburgh has missed 17 tackles in run defense, per NGS, the eighth most in the league. Meanwhile, the Bengals have forced 12 missed tackles through two weeks on the ground, the 12th most.

Pittsburgh's 49.8% rushing success rate allowed is the fifth-highest percentage in the NFL, per NGS, and their seven explosive runs allowed (runs of 10+ yards) are tied for the eighth most. The Bengals rank 15th in the NFL with six explosive runs so far this season.

Check out the Bengals 2026 Schedule.

Best of Bengals-Steelers | THROWBACK PHOTOS

View the best photos from Bengals-Steelers matchups of years past

WR Tee Higgins celebrates a touchdown against the Steelers, Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023.
1 / 30

WR Tee Higgins celebrates a touchdown against the Steelers, Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023.

Bengals Archive/Ryan Meyer
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green (18) comes down the ball with Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Steven Nelson (22) defending during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
2 / 30

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green (18) comes down the ball with Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Steven Nelson (22) defending during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Keith Srakocic/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) looks to unload the ball while in the grasp of Cincinnati Bengals linebacker David Pollack (99) in first quarter NFL action Sunday, Dec. 4, 2005 in Pittsburgh. Roethlisberger threw outbounds incomplete on the play.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
3 / 30

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) looks to unload the ball while in the grasp of Cincinnati Bengals linebacker David Pollack (99) in first quarter NFL action Sunday, Dec. 4, 2005 in Pittsburgh. Roethlisberger threw outbounds incomplete on the play.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

GENE J. PUSKAR/2005 AP
WR Tee Higgins catches the pass in the air during the second quarter of the Bengals-Steelers game in Week 11 of the 2022 season.
4 / 30

WR Tee Higgins catches the pass in the air during the second quarter of the Bengals-Steelers game in Week 11 of the 2022 season.

Bengals Archive/Ryan Meyer
QB Joe Burrow throws the ball during the Bengals Week 13 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, December 1, 2024.
5 / 30

QB Joe Burrow throws the ball during the Bengals Week 13 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, December 1, 2024.

Ryan Meyer
DE Sam Hubbard attempts to sack the opposing QB during the Bengals vs. Pittsburgh Steelers Week 1 game on Sunday, September 11 2022.
6 / 30

DE Sam Hubbard attempts to sack the opposing QB during the Bengals vs. Pittsburgh Steelers Week 1 game on Sunday, September 11 2022.

Ryan Meyer
CB DJ Turner II intercepts a pass during Week 7 against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Paycor Stadium, Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025.
7 / 30

CB DJ Turner II intercepts a pass during Week 7 against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Paycor Stadium, Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025.

Ryan Meyer
Cincinnati Bengals cornerback DJ Turner II (20) deflects a pass intended for Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) during an NFL football game on Sunday, November 26, 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Aaron Doster/NFL)
8 / 30

Cincinnati Bengals cornerback DJ Turner II (20) deflects a pass intended for Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) during an NFL football game on Sunday, November 26, 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Aaron Doster/NFL)

Aaron Doster/2023 Aaron Doster
In this Monday, Dec. 4, 2017 file photo, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton passes in the second half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Cincinnati. Three cornerbacks hurt, a linebacker and a running back in concussion protocol. The Bengals are paying the price for their acerbic, season-dooming loss to the Steelers on Monday night at Paul Brown Stadium. The Bengals play the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017. (AP Photo/Gary Landers, File)
9 / 30

In this Monday, Dec. 4, 2017 file photo, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton passes in the second half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Cincinnati. Three cornerbacks hurt, a linebacker and a running back in concussion protocol. The Bengals are paying the price for their acerbic, season-dooming loss to the Steelers on Monday night at Paul Brown Stadium. The Bengals play the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017. (AP Photo/Gary Landers, File)

Gary Landers/AP
S Vonn Bell rushes the quarterback during the Bengals-Steelers Week 1 Game at Paycor Stadium on Sunday, September 11 2022
10 / 30

S Vonn Bell rushes the quarterback during the Bengals-Steelers Week 1 Game at Paycor Stadium on Sunday, September 11 2022

Ryan Meyer
QB Joe Burrow runs the ball during the third quarter of the Bengals-Steelers game in Week 11 of the 2022 season.
11 / 30

QB Joe Burrow runs the ball during the third quarter of the Bengals-Steelers game in Week 11 of the 2022 season.

Bengals Archive/Ryan Meyer
Cincinnati Bengals' Giovani Bernard (25) runs past Pittsburgh Steelers' Cameron Heyward (97) for a touchdown reception during the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
12 / 30

Cincinnati Bengals' Giovani Bernard (25) runs past Pittsburgh Steelers' Cameron Heyward (97) for a touchdown reception during the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
LB Logan Wilson prepares for a snap against the Steelers at Paycor Stadium Sunday, November 26, 2023
13 / 30

LB Logan Wilson prepares for a snap against the Steelers at Paycor Stadium Sunday, November 26, 2023

Bengals Archive/Ryan Meyer
OT Orlando Brown Jr blocks a Steelers defender during a game at Paycor Stadium Sunday, November 26, 2023
14 / 30

OT Orlando Brown Jr blocks a Steelers defender during a game at Paycor Stadium Sunday, November 26, 2023

Bengals Archive/Ryan Meyer
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) makes a catch during an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, November 26, 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Aaron Doster/NFL)
15 / 30

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) makes a catch during an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, November 26, 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Aaron Doster/NFL)

Aaron Doster/2023 Aaron Doster
QB Joe Flacco, WR Ja'Marr Chase and Bengals legend Andrew Whitworth talk after Thursday night Football Week 7 against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Paycor Stadium, Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025.
16 / 30

QB Joe Flacco, WR Ja'Marr Chase and Bengals legend Andrew Whitworth talk after Thursday night Football Week 7 against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Paycor Stadium, Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025.

Ryan Meyer/Ryan Meyer
TE Mike Gesicki celebrates a first down against the Steelers in Pittsburgh in Week 18, January 4, 2025.
17 / 30

TE Mike Gesicki celebrates a first down against the Steelers in Pittsburgh in Week 18, January 4, 2025.

Ryan Meyer
TE Drew Sample runs through a Steelers defender, Saturday, December 23, 2023.
18 / 30

TE Drew Sample runs through a Steelers defender, Saturday, December 23, 2023.

Bengals Archive/Ryan Meyer
WR Ja'Marr Chase makes a catch on the sidelines against the Steelers in Pittsburgh in Week 18, January 4, 2025.
19 / 30

WR Ja'Marr Chase makes a catch on the sidelines against the Steelers in Pittsburgh in Week 18, January 4, 2025.

Ryan Meyer
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Andrei Iosivas (80) attempts to catch a pass during an NFL football game, Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Matt Durisko)
20 / 30

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Andrei Iosivas (80) attempts to catch a pass during an NFL football game, Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Matt Durisko)

Matt Durisko/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Pittsburgh Steelers' Cameron Sutton (20) breaks up a pass intended by Cincinnati Bengals' Tee Higgins (85) during the second half of an NFL football game, Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
21 / 30

Pittsburgh Steelers' Cameron Sutton (20) breaks up a pass intended by Cincinnati Bengals' Tee Higgins (85) during the second half of an NFL football game, Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
WR Tee Higgins scores a touchdown during Week 11 against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Nov. 16, 2025.
22 / 30

WR Tee Higgins scores a touchdown during Week 11 against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Nov. 16, 2025.

Ryan Meyer
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Laveranues Coles (11) makes a catch as Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback William Gay (22) and Troy Polamalu (43) close in to defend during the first quarter of an NFL football game Sunday Nov. 15, 2009 in Pittsburgh.(AP Photo/Don Wright)
23 / 30

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Laveranues Coles (11) makes a catch as Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback William Gay (22) and Troy Polamalu (43) close in to defend during the first quarter of an NFL football game Sunday Nov. 15, 2009 in Pittsburgh.(AP Photo/Don Wright)

Don Wright/DON WRIGHT
WR Ja'Marr Chase breaks a tackle during Thursday Night Football during Week 7 against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Paycor Stadium, Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025.
24 / 30

WR Ja'Marr Chase breaks a tackle during Thursday Night Football during Week 7 against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Paycor Stadium, Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025.

Ryan Meyer/Ryan Meyer
Cincinnati Bengals receiver T.J. Houshmandzadeh (84) falls forward after catching a pass against Pittsburgh Steelers defender Tyrone Carter (23) in the first half of their NFL playoff football game, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2006, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Al Behrman)
25 / 30

Cincinnati Bengals receiver T.J. Houshmandzadeh (84) falls forward after catching a pass against Pittsburgh Steelers defender Tyrone Carter (23) in the first half of their NFL playoff football game, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2006, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Al Behrman)

AL BEHRMAN/2006 AP
QB Joe Flacco and WR Tee Higgins celebrate a touchdown during Week 7 against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Paycor Stadium, Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025.
26 / 30

QB Joe Flacco and WR Tee Higgins celebrate a touchdown during Week 7 against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Paycor Stadium, Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025.

Ryan Meyer/Ryan Meyer
Cincinnati Bengals' Vonn Bell (24) and Jordan Evans (50) look to recover a fumble by Pittsburgh Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster (19) during the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)
27 / 30

Cincinnati Bengals' Vonn Bell (24) and Jordan Evans (50) look to recover a fumble by Pittsburgh Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster (19) during the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)

Bryan Woolston/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
CB Cam Taylor-Britt returns his interception for a touchdown during the Bengals Week 13 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, December 1, 2024.
28 / 30

CB Cam Taylor-Britt returns his interception for a touchdown during the Bengals Week 13 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, December 1, 2024.

Ryan Meyer
WR Ja'Marr Chase catches a pass during Week 7 against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Paycor Stadium, Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025.
29 / 30

WR Ja'Marr Chase catches a pass during Week 7 against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Paycor Stadium, Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025.

Ryan Meyer/Ryan Meyer
RB Chase Brown carries the ball during Week 11 against the Steelers in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Nov. 16, 2025.
30 / 30

RB Chase Brown carries the ball during Week 11 against the Steelers in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Nov. 16, 2025.

Ryan Meyer
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Bengals Release Uniform Combination for Week 3 against Pittsburgh Steelers

Learn what the Bengals are wearing against the Steelers in Week 3.

news

How To Watch Bengals at Steelers for Week 3 of the 2026 Season

Learn how to watch, listen and stream the Steelers-Bengals game in Week 3 of the 2026 season.

news

Quick Hits | It's On To Pittsburgh for Cincinnati; From Reserve Ced Johnson To Rookie Cashius Howell, Bengals Find Pressure Points

Bengals defensive coordinator Al Golden's short memory shows you the urgency of Steelers week.

news

Social Media Reacts to Ja'Marr Chase's Potential Catch of the Year, Week 2 Win

Take a look at some of the best social media reactions to the Bengals' Week 2 win over the Texans and Ja'Marr Chase's touchdown catch.

Advertising