Scouting Report Week 3: Bengals Open Divisional Play in Pittsburgh

After a 2-0 start, the Cincinnati Bengals have their first AFC North matchup of the season in Week 3 against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
The Steelers sit at 1-1 on the year, defeating the Atlanta Falcons in Week 1 and losing to the New England Patriots in Week 2.
Here is a brief statistical overview of Cincinnati's Week 3 opponent:
Steelers Offense
Pittsburgh's offense got off to a slow start in 2026, failing to reach 300 yards in consecutive games and scoring the second-fewest points per game through two weeks (11.5).
The Steelers have been ineffective through the air so far this season, averaging the fourth-fewest passing yards per game (175).
QB Aaron Rodgers had an average time to throw of 2.59 seconds in 2025, the fastest among quarterbacks with at least 200 dropbacks, per NFL NextGenStats (NGS). Through two weeks, that average is up to 2.77 seconds, the 12th quickest among quarterbacks with at least 20 dropbacks.
Per NGS, Rodgers averaged 2.95 seconds to throw in Week 1, his third-longest average time as a Steeler. In Week 2 against New England, that average time dipped to 2.58. Despite the quick throw time, he was still pressured on 36.8% of his dropbacks, the second-highest rate of his Steelers career. The Bengals defense pressured Texans QB C.J. Stroud on 43.5% of his dropbacks in Week 2, and five different defenders registered at least four pressures (Jonathan Allen, Boye Mafe, Cedric Johnson, Cashius Howell and Dexter Lawrence II), per NGS.
Despite Rodgers holding onto the ball longer, the Steelers have struggled to throw the ball downfield: Rodgers is one of just four quarterbacks to not complete a pass over 20 air yards this season, joining Jameis Winston, Cooper Rush and Cam Ward. Rodgers has the fifth-most deep pass attempts, per NGS, tying Ravens QB Lamar Jackson with nine attempts over 20 air yards. Most of the damage Pittsburgh has done through the air have come on short throws. Rodgers has 51 attempts either behind the line of scrimmage or below 10 air yards through two weeks, the fifth most in the NFL.
On the ground, Pittsburgh has split the work between newcomer Rico Dowdle and incumbent Jaylen Warren. Warren has 21 carries and is averaging 4.2 yards per attempt, while Dowdle's 15 carries have led to an average of 2.5 yards per attempt, the second fewest among running backs with at least 10 carries, per NGS. As a unit, NGS credits the Pittsburgh rushing attack with a 31.8% success rate, tied for the third-lowest percentage in the NFL. Meanwhile, the Cincinnati defense is coming off a Week 2 performance where they held the Houston running backs to just 18 yards on 14 combined carries.
Pittsburgh added to its receiver room in the offseason by bringing in Michael Pittman Jr. from the Indianapolis Colts. Pittman caught three passes for 58 yards in Week 1 but missed Week 2 with a foot injury. TE Pat Freiermuth leads the team in receptions (nine) and yards (78), and he caught Rodgers' lone touchdown pass of the season so far.
WR D.K. Metcalf has just eight receptions so far despite leading the team with 19 targets. His 42.1% catch percentage is the fifth lowest among receivers with at least 10 targets through two weeks, per NGS. In Week 2, the Patriots had Christian Gonzalez follow Metcalf, as the two matched up 24 times, per NGS. When in coverage on Metcalf, Gonzalez allowed three catches for 11 yards. In their two meetings last season, CB DJ Turner II matched up with Metcalf a combined 42 times, allowing one reception on five targets for 39 yards and recording an interception, per NGS.
Steelers Defense
The Steelers are allowing 16.5 points per game this season, the eighth fewest in the NFL. They allowed 20 in last week's loss to the Patriots. Last season, Pittsburgh ranked 17th in points allowed per game (22.8) and gave up 22.5 per game in its two meetings with Cincinnati.
The Pittsburgh defense is tied for second in the NFL with seven sacks. Edge rusher T.J. Watt ranks second in the league with 3.5 takedowns, while teammate Alex Highsmith is right behind him in third with three. Pittsburgh has also forced two turnovers in each of its first two games and is tied for fifth with four takeaways this season.
The Steelers have allowed the third-fewest yards per game through the air so far this season, with neither the Falcons (118) nor the Patriots (191) throwing for 200 yards. CB Joey Porter Jr. has missed the first two games of the season with a back injury, meaning CB Jamel Dean has slid into the CB1 role in his first year with Pittsburgh. Dean has been targeted nine times in coverage through the first two weeks, allowing seven receptions for 89 yards and no touchdowns.
In the ground game, the Steelers have allowed 128 rushing yards per contest (eighth most) and 4.3 yards per attempt (12th most). Pittsburgh has missed 17 tackles in run defense, per NGS, the eighth most in the league. Meanwhile, the Bengals have forced 12 missed tackles through two weeks on the ground, the 12th most.
Pittsburgh's 49.8% rushing success rate allowed is the fifth-highest percentage in the NFL, per NGS, and their seven explosive runs allowed (runs of 10+ yards) are tied for the eighth most. The Bengals rank 15th in the NFL with six explosive runs so far this season.
View the best photos from Bengals-Steelers matchups of years past