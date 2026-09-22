Scouting Report Week 3: Bengals Open Divisional Play in Pittsburgh

Steelers Offense

Pittsburgh's offense got off to a slow start in 2026, failing to reach 300 yards in consecutive games and scoring the second-fewest points per game through two weeks (11.5).

The Steelers have been ineffective through the air so far this season, averaging the fourth-fewest passing yards per game (175).

QB Aaron Rodgers had an average time to throw of 2.59 seconds in 2025, the fastest among quarterbacks with at least 200 dropbacks, per NFL NextGenStats (NGS). Through two weeks, that average is up to 2.77 seconds, the 12th quickest among quarterbacks with at least 20 dropbacks.

Per NGS, Rodgers averaged 2.95 seconds to throw in Week 1, his third-longest average time as a Steeler. In Week 2 against New England, that average time dipped to 2.58. Despite the quick throw time, he was still pressured on 36.8% of his dropbacks, the second-highest rate of his Steelers career. The Bengals defense pressured Texans QB C.J. Stroud on 43.5% of his dropbacks in Week 2, and five different defenders registered at least four pressures (Jonathan Allen, Boye Mafe, Cedric Johnson, Cashius Howell and Dexter Lawrence II), per NGS.

Despite Rodgers holding onto the ball longer, the Steelers have struggled to throw the ball downfield: Rodgers is one of just four quarterbacks to not complete a pass over 20 air yards this season, joining Jameis Winston, Cooper Rush and Cam Ward. Rodgers has the fifth-most deep pass attempts, per NGS, tying Ravens QB Lamar Jackson with nine attempts over 20 air yards. Most of the damage Pittsburgh has done through the air have come on short throws. Rodgers has 51 attempts either behind the line of scrimmage or below 10 air yards through two weeks, the fifth most in the NFL.

On the ground, Pittsburgh has split the work between newcomer Rico Dowdle and incumbent Jaylen Warren. Warren has 21 carries and is averaging 4.2 yards per attempt, while Dowdle's 15 carries have led to an average of 2.5 yards per attempt, the second fewest among running backs with at least 10 carries, per NGS. As a unit, NGS credits the Pittsburgh rushing attack with a 31.8% success rate, tied for the third-lowest percentage in the NFL. Meanwhile, the Cincinnati defense is coming off a Week 2 performance where they held the Houston running backs to just 18 yards on 14 combined carries.

Pittsburgh added to its receiver room in the offseason by bringing in Michael Pittman Jr. from the Indianapolis Colts. Pittman caught three passes for 58 yards in Week 1 but missed Week 2 with a foot injury. TE Pat Freiermuth leads the team in receptions (nine) and yards (78), and he caught Rodgers' lone touchdown pass of the season so far.