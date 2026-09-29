How To Watch Jaguars vs Bengals for Week 4 of the 2026 Season

Kickoff: Sunday, Oct. 4, 1:00 p.m. EST
HOW TO WATCH
Television
- CBS
Streaming
- Paramount+ (in market)
- NFL+ (in market)
- NFL Sunday Ticket (out of market)
- NFL Game Pass International (International, excluding China)
Canada
- TBD
Broadcasters
- Play-by-Play: TBD
- Analyst: TBD
- Sideline Reporter: TBD
HOW TO LISTEN
Radio
- Bengals Radio Network: Cincinnati flagship stations WCKY (1530), WEBN-FM (102.7) and WLW700. Click here to view full radio coverage.
- SiriusXM Ch. 197
- Bengals-Jaguars game center nationwide on desktop, in-market on official Bengals mobile app.
Canada
- Stream the radio broadcast live in Canada on the Bengals-Jaguars game center on desktop or through the official Bengals mobile app at kickoff.
Bengals Broadcasters
- Dan Hoard (play-by-play)
- Dave Lapham (analyst)
- Tony Pike (analyst)
BENGALS BARS
Looking for a place to watch Bengals games and connect with other Bengals fans in your town? We've made it easy. Tap to view where you can watch Bengals games surrounded by other members of Who Dey Nation.
HOW TO FOLLOW ALONG
Get all your gameday coverage at Bengals.com or the Bengals Mobile App, including up-to-date photo galleries, highlights and stats.
Follow the Bengals on social media for live updates, and subscribe to Bengals emails to get all your pregame and postgame content in one place.
Take a look at some of the best photos from past matchups between the Bengals and Jacksonville Jaguars.