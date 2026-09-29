Mark Duffner's Nickname For Joe Burrow And Other Bengals-Jags Tidbits

You know how they think John Quincy Adams is the only person who ever met both George Washington and Abraham Lincoln?
Well, there's virtually no question that old friend Mark Duffner is the only human being who ever shared a championship locker room with both Woody Hayes draped in roses and Joe Burrow shrouded in cigar smoke.
Both Buckeyes called him, "Coach." Duffner calls Woody "Coach Hayes," and Burrow "Butkus," after Bears Hall-of-Fame linebacker Dick Butkus.
"Because he's so tough," Duffner says.
No one can talk football and Sunday's game against the Jaguars (1 p.m.-Cincinnati's Local 12) at Paycor Stadium like Duffner. After a dozen years in a variety of positions with the Bengals book-ending eight seasons as the Jags linebackers coach, Duffner finds himself for this one in a Jacksonville studio as an analyst for Jaguars.com.
Only after his daily morning bike ride of 11 miles near his suburban Jacksonville home that begins and ends with a greeting from his four-year-old pug Walter.
"Are you kidding me? 100%," says Duffner with his vintage 110% proof enthusiasm, asked if he's torn between his Xs and Os this week during his second season of retirement after a half-century of coaching.
"It's the two teams where I spent the most time … I kind of wish the game didn't occur, but I can share this with you. I really have high respect and thanks for both organizations, and I'm always pulling for both teams."
With both teams 2-1, the Jags coming off a 35-6 domination of AFC champ New England, and Burrow heating up last week in Pittsburgh, Duffner says, "I submit to you this is the best game in the league this week and maybe for a while."
Duffner, 73, can also share this with you. Even though he's in the other studio Sunday, he's hoping Bengals president Mike Brown gets his bouquet of roses.
"I'm very excited about the Bengals continuing to improve the roster, and I'll also say this," Duffner says. "I hope like heck that this team can reach the heights that I hope they can and bring a championship to Mr. Brown. I'm very much pulling for that possibility to occur."
Brown and head coach Bruce Coslet hired him as linebackers coach in 1997 after his stint as the Maryland head coach. The next Bengals head coach, Dick LeBeau, made him the defensive coordinator in 2001, and he stayed in the NFL until his tenure as head coach Zac Taylor's senior defensive assistant ended after six seasons following the 2024 season.
In that role, he emerged as a popular figure at Paycor with the younger generation of players and coaches attracted to his pure, uncut vigor for the game and people, as well as a broad resume that had him overseeing the Super Bowl defensive ends.
Taylor, born in the decade of the '80s when Duffner became a New England icon as the Holy Cross head coach who lost five games in six seasons, would call on Duffner for key games to give the pregame pep. Baltimore was a favorite for both.
"I was thankful and respectful of Coach when he gave me that opportunity," Duffner says, "and I hope it was of some positive contribution to the team. I know I valued those opportunities.
"I know this for sure knowing how well that team is coached there. I know the heart and soul of those coaches. I know how good they are. Whatever issues there were are going to be fixed, and Jacksonville's got to be prepared for Cincinnati's A game."
When he cuts his Thursday morning spot in the studio with Jaguars.com senior writer John Oehser and senior correspondent Brian Sexton, there's only one place Duffner can begin.
Butkus.
"Let's start with Joe. He just came off one of the best games I've seen," Duffner says of Burrow's 123.9 passer rating in last Sunday's 30-27 loss to the Steelers. "I've seen him play many, many great games. He just played one of the best games I've seen him play, 14 straight completions, I think, I watched on tape to start the game. He was on fire in the entire game.
"Look at how well their big players played. Ja'Marr (Chase). Tee (Higgins). (Mike) Gesicki continues to come up big for them."
Duffner calls Burrow "the template of a quarterback you're looking for to start your team," and "a generational player."
"I love Joe. I've said this many times to many, many people. I don't know that there's a better quarterback anywhere on the planet than Joe Burrow. It's because of his attitude. Certainly, his talents are all there, but his mind, his attitude, his competitiveness, his desire. It's unmatched."
Both went to Ohio State before they hit it big. Duffner was a G.A. under Hayes before he became the youngest defensive coordinator in the country at the University of Cincinnati. Burrow was the Ohio Player of the Year from Athens graduating to The Shoe.
They would chat about those days in Columbus, and Duffner was blown away when Burrow told him he covered kicks for a while trying to get on the field.
"I mean, that's how tough he is. He wanted to do anything he could to contribute to the team, and that's why he's the great player that he is," Duffner says. "He's not only a great first-team player; he's also a team first player."
The Jags also have talent at quarterback in Trevor Lawrence, the man who followed Burrow as the NFL's overall No. 1 pick in 2021.
"There's some similarity," Duffner says. "Both of them have excellent arms. They both have their strengths. I think both of them are still ascending as players."
Duffner is quite taken with the defenses as he notes the Jags have forced six turnovers and the Bengals five, both in the top ten in the league. He shouts out Bengals director of player personnel Duke Tobin and his chief of pro scouting, assistant general manager Steven Radicevic for the additions on defense, particularly defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence II.
"I've been very impressed by what the Bengals are doing on defense and what Dexter Lawrence appears to have brought to the team in terms of attitude, physicality, and production," Duffner says.
"The Bengals forced four fumbles in that first game, and takeaways have been a component for Jacksonville, too. Both of these defenses are committed to winning the takeaway battle. So I think that's what you can anticipate, and I believe that both offenses better be ready for a defense on the other side of the ball that's going to hunt the ball fiercely to try to take over the game with takeaways."
He sees a trench battle with Dexter Lawrence providing a challenge for a Jacksonville offensive line that has impressed him with how well they're cross-trained to play both sides and positions.
The Jags, Duffner says, have more upfront than Travon Walker, another overall No. 1 pick, and Pro Bowler Josh Hines-Allen on the edges.
"DaVon Hamilton, a former Ohio State player, is playing very well inside. Ventrell Miller has come along as a real productive linebacker. He's taken over for Devin Lloyd, who played here last year, and in the back end you've got a number of guys who are playing pretty good ball."
He counts the two-way Heisman Travis Hunter as one of those.
"He's majoring in corner and minoring at wide receiver," Duffner says. "He has excellent ball skills and is a good player who will ascend with repetition."
Oehser, the estimable veteran scribe who has been around so long he co-authored with Pete Prisco the book on the expansion franchise's rise (From Jags to Riches), appreciates how Duffner has attacked his new profession.
"I'm not telling you anything you don't know," Oehser says. "Unbelievably prepared. Unbelievably conscientious. You can see why he was a great coach for so long. He communicates at a high level.
"I've been around ex-coaches and players who analyze, and they assume they can do it because they did it before. Duff works at it. But that won't surprise anyone."
Duffner, who says his respect for the media has jumped off the charts since he's been working in the studio, has a soft spot for the Bengals' edges: "Boye Mafe looks to be a nice addition. I'm glad to see Myles (Murphy) playing well. Cashius Howell, what a great pickup that was."
And the old University of Cincinnati coach couldn't help note a Bengals Bearcat.
"When I saw that (Bryan) Cook acquisition, I thought that was exciting. I suspect he's been positive as a leader," Duffner says. "That's got to be a thrill for him to play there and for the fans to watch him."
Duffner senses games like the last three between the clubs. The '21 game here and the '23 game in Jacksonville both ended in Bengals' wins on last-snap Evan McPherson field goals. Last year the Bengals pulled ahead at Paycor with 18 seconds left to win.
"They've been very competitive games and I don't know who's going to get this one," Duffner says. "Two excellent teams. Two defenses that I think are fundamentally sound. A lot of firepower in orange and black. The Jaguars have playmakers on both sides of the ball. I would think it's going to come down to that one big play or one big mistake."
In the studio on Sunday, there'll be no rooting. Only note-taking.
"I've got blood on both teams," says Duffner of what looks to be another heart stopper between his two teams.
S Bryan Cook, G Dalton Risner, Who Dey and the Ben-Gals visited patients at Kettering Health as a part of the Crucial Catch campaign.