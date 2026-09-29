Mark Duffner's Nickname For Joe Burrow And Other Bengals-Jags Tidbits

Brown and head coach Bruce Coslet hired him as linebackers coach in 1997 after his stint as the Maryland head coach. The next Bengals head coach, Dick LeBeau, made him the defensive coordinator in 2001, and he stayed in the NFL until his tenure as head coach Zac Taylor's senior defensive assistant ended after six seasons following the 2024 season.

In that role, he emerged as a popular figure at Paycor with the younger generation of players and coaches attracted to his pure, uncut vigor for the game and people, as well as a broad resume that had him overseeing the Super Bowl defensive ends.

Taylor, born in the decade of the '80s when Duffner became a New England icon as the Holy Cross head coach who lost five games in six seasons, would call on Duffner for key games to give the pregame pep. Baltimore was a favorite for both.

"I was thankful and respectful of Coach when he gave me that opportunity," Duffner says, "and I hope it was of some positive contribution to the team. I know I valued those opportunities.

"I know this for sure knowing how well that team is coached there. I know the heart and soul of those coaches. I know how good they are. Whatever issues there were are going to be fixed, and Jacksonville's got to be prepared for Cincinnati's A game."

When he cuts his Thursday morning spot in the studio with Jaguars.com senior writer John Oehser and senior correspondent Brian Sexton, there's only one place Duffner can begin.

Butkus.

"Let's start with Joe. He just came off one of the best games I've seen," Duffner says of Burrow's 123.9 passer rating in last Sunday's 30-27 loss to the Steelers. "I've seen him play many, many great games. He just played one of the best games I've seen him play, 14 straight completions, I think, I watched on tape to start the game. He was on fire in the entire game.

"Look at how well their big players played. Ja'Marr (Chase). Tee (Higgins). (Mike) Gesicki continues to come up big for them."

Duffner calls Burrow "the template of a quarterback you're looking for to start your team," and "a generational player."