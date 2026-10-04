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Bengals Fall to Jaguars 22-17 | POSTGAME RECAP, NOTES & QUOTES

Oct 04, 2026 at 04:15 PM
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Bengals Communications

The Cincinnati Bengals lost to the Jacksonville Jaguars 22-17 Sunday at Paycor Stadium.

QB Joe Burrow completed 39-of-54 passes for 428 yards, a passing touchdown, two interceptions and added a rushing touchdown. WR Tee Higgins led the team with 11 catches for 157 yards.

The Jaguars extended their lead to 12 with 6:35 remaining, but the Bengals scored a touchdown with just under four minutes left to cut the deficit to five. Cincinnati got the ball back with 1:56 but was unable to score a touchdown.

The Bengals fall to 2-2 on the year and will travel to Miami in Week 5 to take on the Dolphins.

NOTES

Burrow Reaches 2K Completions, Climbs Bengals List

Burrow started the game connecting on six of his seven passing attempts in the first quarter, which improved his career completions total to 2,000. Playing in his 81st career regular-season game, he tied Kansas City's Patrick Mahomes as the fastest quarterbacks in NFL history to reach that milestone.

Burrow finished the game with 39 completions on 54 attempts, moving his current completion count to 2,033. He moved into third all-time on the Bengals' career completions list, surpassing Boomer Esiason (2,015) and Carson Palmer (2,024) on Sunday.

Burrow Finds Gesicki for Bengals' First TD

Burrow and the Bengals' offense opened the second half with a 12-play, 76-yard drive ending in a 15-yard touchdown pass to tight end Mike Gesicki. Burrow now has a touchdown pass in seven straight games dating back to Week 16 of last season.

The scoring catch was Gesicki's third of the season, which already are his most in a single season since he had five in the 2022 campaign. It also ties for the most TD receptions by any NFL tight end this year. Gesicki has five receiving touchdowns over his last eight games played dating to Week 14 of last season.

Joe Breaks Tie For 300-Yard Record

With 428 on Sunday, Burrow registered his 29th career game in which he threw for 300+ passing yards, breaking a tie with Andy Dalton for the most in Bengals history.

Burrow's 428 yards were a season high for 2026, and marked his most since Week 17 of the 2024 season against Denver, when he had 412.

Higgins Goes Over Century Mark

Tee Higgins caught 11 passes for 157 yards, registering a season high in both categories. It tied for the second-most receptions in a game in his career, one shy of a career-high 12 catches in Week 16 of the 2021 season against Baltimore. It also marked his second-most receiving yards in a game, behind 194 in that 2021 contest versus the Ravens.

Higgins now has 16 career games with 100+ receiving yards (regular season). His last 100-yard receiving game prior to Sunday was Week 9 of last season against Chicago (121).

Money Mac Matches Graham

Evan McPherson's 29-yard field goal to tie the game in the second quarter was his 21st consecutive made field goal, which matches former kicker Shayne Graham's Bengals record set in 2007. McPherson last missed a field goal attempt in Week 9 of last season against Chicago.

The 29-yarder capped off a 14-play, 67-yard drive by the Cincinnati offense.

Extra Points

  • Defensive end Myles Murphy registered his first full sack of the season, taking down Lawrence for a loss of seven yards in the first quarter.
  • Defensive end Boye Mafe and defensive tackle Kris Jenkins Jr. each recorded a sack during a Jaguars' drive in the third quarter. Both players now have two sacks this season.
  • The announced attendance figure for Sunday's game was 66,492, marking the eighth-largest announced home crowd in Bengals history.

QUOTES

"We just have to make it work. No one wants to hear any reason why that wouldn't work, you know? We've got an unbelievable coaching staff that can problem solve. The players understand it. I mean, you got a guy like Mitch (Tinsley), who just showed back up, and he's playing a lot of snaps for us. He and Dohnte (Meyers) are the last two receivers we have left, and they're out there making plays. And all four of our tight ends that are out there are doing exactly what we need them to do to put us in position. No one wants to hear it, but I am proud of the team for how they fought." - Head coach Zac Taylor, on calling the final offensive drive without Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins available

"We're still very confident, and we have guys in that locker room that feel real good about who we are, where we are and what we're going to do. You know, obviously the last two weeks haven't gone the way that we want. I was proud of us fighting back in that fourth quarter. Obviously, I'd like to get it done. We're not here for moral victories — this is the NFL. No excuses, but we've got a lot ahead of us." - Quarterback Joe Burrow, on how the team will move forward from the loss

"I like what we have in this locker room. I know we're 2-2 and everybody else outside of this locker room is going to pretend like the world is falling and the sky is falling. I like exactly what we have in this locker room and I think that we're going to use this in the right way. And it's going to make us better. Better now in September and October 4th than later in the season." - Tight end Mike Gesicki, on how the team will maintain confidence after back-to-back losses

Jaguars vs Bengals Game Action | GAME PHOTOS

Check out the best game photos from Bengals-Jaguars Week 4 game, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026.

S Jordan Battle during Week 4 against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026.
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S Jordan Battle during Week 4 against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026.

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
CB DJ Turner II during Week 4 against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026.
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CB DJ Turner II during Week 4 against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026.

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
S Jordan Battle makes a tackle during Week 4 against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026.
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S Jordan Battle makes a tackle during Week 4 against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026.

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
WR Tee Higgins during Week 4 against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026.
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WR Tee Higgins during Week 4 against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026.

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
DT Dexter Lawrence II during Week 4 against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026.
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DT Dexter Lawrence II during Week 4 against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026.

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
DE Cashius Howell during Week 4 against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026.
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DE Cashius Howell during Week 4 against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026.

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
DE Boye Mafe pressures QB Trevor Lawrence during Week 4 against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026.
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DE Boye Mafe pressures QB Trevor Lawrence during Week 4 against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026.

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
DT Jonathan Allen during Week 4 against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026.
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DT Jonathan Allen during Week 4 against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026.

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
LB Demetrius Knight Jr. during Week 4 against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026.
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LB Demetrius Knight Jr. during Week 4 against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026.

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
DE Myles Murphy sacks QB Trevor Lawrence during Week 4 against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026.
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DE Myles Murphy sacks QB Trevor Lawrence during Week 4 against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026.

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
QB Joe Burrow hands the ball off to RB Chase Brown during Week 4 against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026.
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QB Joe Burrow hands the ball off to RB Chase Brown during Week 4 against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026.

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
WR Ja'Marr Chase catches a pass during Week 4 against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026.
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WR Ja'Marr Chase catches a pass during Week 4 against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026.

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
WR Tee Higgins catches a pass during Week 4 against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026.
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WR Tee Higgins catches a pass during Week 4 against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026.

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
RB Chase Brown during Week 4 against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026.
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RB Chase Brown during Week 4 against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026.

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
QB Joe Burrow scrambles during Week 4 against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026.
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QB Joe Burrow scrambles during Week 4 against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026.

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
K Evan McPherson during Week 4 against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026.
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K Evan McPherson during Week 4 against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026.

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
The Bengals line up on defense for a snap during Week 4 against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026.
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The Bengals line up on defense for a snap during Week 4 against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026.

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
LB Barrett Carter celebrates a stop during Week 4 against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026.
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LB Barrett Carter celebrates a stop during Week 4 against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026.

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
TE Mike Gesicki scores a touchdown during Week 4 against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026.
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TE Mike Gesicki scores a touchdown during Week 4 against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026.

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
TE Mike Gesicki celebrates touchdown during Week 4 against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026.
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TE Mike Gesicki celebrates touchdown during Week 4 against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026.

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
TE Mike Gesicki celebrates a touchdown during Week 4 against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026.
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TE Mike Gesicki celebrates a touchdown during Week 4 against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026.

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
DE Boye Mafe sacks QB Trevor Lawrence during Week 4 against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026.
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DE Boye Mafe sacks QB Trevor Lawrence during Week 4 against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026.

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
DT Kris Jenkins Jr. celebrates a sack during Week 4 against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026.
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DT Kris Jenkins Jr. celebrates a sack during Week 4 against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026.

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
WR Dohnte Meyers during Week 4 against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026.
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WR Dohnte Meyers during Week 4 against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026.

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
WR Tee Higgins during Week 4 against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026.
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WR Tee Higgins during Week 4 against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026.

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
DT Dexter Lawrence II during Week 4 against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026.
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DT Dexter Lawrence II during Week 4 against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026.

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
QB Joe Burrow during Week 4 against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026.
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QB Joe Burrow during Week 4 against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026.

Bengals/Ryan Meyer
LB Demetrius Knight Jr. celebrates a stop during Week 4 against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026.
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LB Demetrius Knight Jr. celebrates a stop during Week 4 against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026.

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
WR Tee Higgins makes a catch during Week 4 against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026.
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WR Tee Higgins makes a catch during Week 4 against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026.

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
QB Joe Burrow scores a touchdown during Week 4 against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026.
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QB Joe Burrow scores a touchdown during Week 4 against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026.

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
QB Joe Burrow and TE Mike Gesicki during Week 4 against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026.
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QB Joe Burrow and TE Mike Gesicki during Week 4 against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026.

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
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