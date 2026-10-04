Bengals Fall to Jaguars 22-17 | POSTGAME RECAP, NOTES & QUOTES

QUOTES

"We just have to make it work. No one wants to hear any reason why that wouldn't work, you know? We've got an unbelievable coaching staff that can problem solve. The players understand it. I mean, you got a guy like Mitch (Tinsley), who just showed back up, and he's playing a lot of snaps for us. He and Dohnte (Meyers) are the last two receivers we have left, and they're out there making plays. And all four of our tight ends that are out there are doing exactly what we need them to do to put us in position. No one wants to hear it, but I am proud of the team for how they fought." - Head coach Zac Taylor, on calling the final offensive drive without Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins available

"We're still very confident, and we have guys in that locker room that feel real good about who we are, where we are and what we're going to do. You know, obviously the last two weeks haven't gone the way that we want. I was proud of us fighting back in that fourth quarter. Obviously, I'd like to get it done. We're not here for moral victories — this is the NFL. No excuses, but we've got a lot ahead of us." - Quarterback Joe Burrow, on how the team will move forward from the loss