After five straight wins and coming off a Sunday Night Football victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Cincinnati Bengals lead the AFC North with a 7-2 record. Let's take a look at where various media outlets have the Bengals ranked in this week's power rankings.
Bengals Ranking: 4
"Joe Burrow is enjoying the best season of his career and playing fearlessly in Cincy's offense, while Dexter Lawrence II is making everyone around him better on defense. Furthermore, the Ja’Marr Chase-Tee Higgins duo has officially reached peak maturity and should frighten every opposing defense. I'm serious -- just take a look at how this offense operates on a weekly basis ." - Nick Shook
Bengals Ranking: 5
"QB Joe Burrow is the fifth player to account for 30 TDs in his team's first nine games. The other four − Peyton Manning did it twice − all won league MVP honors when they managed the feat." - Nate Davis
Bengals Ranking: 6
ESPN made a note about each team's non-QB MVP at the midpoint of the season, as OT Amarius Mims got the nod from ESPN.
"According to NFL Next Gen Stats, Mims is in one-on-one blocking situations at the second-highest rate in the league (87.6%). Yet he has the lowest pressure rate allowed among all offensive tackles (3.1%). Coach Zac Taylor gave Mims the highest praise Sunday by saying he wouldn't trade him for any other right tackle. Given Cincinnati's offensive success on a high dropback rate, it's hard to argue with that." - Ben Baby
Bengals Ranking: 7
"Throw it. Throw it. Throw it some more. They lead the AFC North because of their dynamic passing game. Just let it rip. " - Pete Prisco
Bengals Ranking: 7
The Athletic named a breakout player for each team, choosing to highlight DE Boye Mafe for the Bengals.
"Mafe had another sack Sunday night and has 6.5 for the season, plus 11 quarterback hits. At this pace, he'll easily hit his career highs in both categories. He's had at least one sack in five of his last six games. " - Josh Kendall and Chad Graff
Bengals Ranking: 7
"Joe Burrow was right about feeling 2019 LSU vibes." - Mike Florio
Bengals Ranking: 7
"The Cincinnati Bengals are finally back where they belong as a Super Bowl contender, because Joe Burrow is healthy, the team's offensive line is playing at a high level, wide receivers Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins form a special duo and the defense is playing well. " - Brent Sobleski
Bengals Ranking: 8
"The Bengals have now won five straight games, and here's what they've done during that streak: They've averaged 36.2 points; QB Joe Burrow has averaged 324.8 passing yards, while topping 400 yards in two of the past three games; he's thrown 20 touchdowns and just three interceptions (all of which came in one game); wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase has caught 43 passes for 666 yards and four touchdowns, and he's averaged 176.7 receiving yards over the past three games. I don't really know what to say about that, other than that the word "unstoppable" is stuck in my mind. " - Ralph Vacchiano
View the top photos from the Bengals' Week 10 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday Night Football, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026.