Bengals Ranking: 8

"The Bengals have now won five straight games, and here's what they've done during that streak: They've averaged 36.2 points; QB Joe Burrow has averaged 324.8 passing yards, while topping 400 yards in two of the past three games; he's thrown 20 touchdowns and just three interceptions (all of which came in one game); wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase has caught 43 passes for 666 yards and four touchdowns, and he's averaged 176.7 receiving yards over the past three games. I don't really know what to say about that, other than that the word "unstoppable" is stuck in my mind. " - Ralph Vacchiano