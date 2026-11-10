How To Watch Steelers vs Bengals on Sunday Night Football: TV, Streaming and Radio Information

The Cincinnati Bengals play their annual White Bengal game on Sunday Night Football in Week 10 against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Paycor Stadium. The game will air on NBC and can be streamed on Peacock or NFL+
Steelers vs Bengals Game Information
Date: Sunday, November 15, 2026
Kickoff: 8:20 p.m. ET
TV: WLWT locally, NBC nationally
Streaming: Peacock, NFL+, NFL Game Pass International
Radio: 700 WLW, 1530 WCKY and 102.7 WEBN
Live Coverage: Bengals.com and the Bengals App
What channel is Steelers vs Bengals on?
Bengals vs Steelers will air on NBC. Mike Tirico will call play-by-play alongside Cris Collinsworth as analyst and Melissa Stark and Kaylee Hartung as sideline reporters.
Click here for more ways to watch, including a full season coverage schedule based on your location.
In Canada, Steelers vs Bengals will be available on CTV2 Atlantic, CTV2 Southern Ontario, CTV2 Ottawa, CTV2 Alberta, CTV2 BC and TSN2.
How to stream Steelers vs Bengals
Fans in the United States can stream the game through NFL+ or Peacock. If you are international, you can watch the game through DAZN (excludes China).
How to listen to Steelers vs Bengals
The Bengals Radio Network broadcast can be heard in Cincinnati on 700 WLW, 1530 WCKY and 102.7 WEBN. Dan Hoard will call play-by-play alongside analysts Dave Lapham and Tony Pike. You can also listen to the game on SiriusXM Ch. 192 and Westwood One Sports.
Steelers vs Bengals Gameday Coverage
Follow Titans vs Bengals live: Get all your gameday coverage at Bengals-Steelers Game Center or the Bengals Mobile App, including up-to-date photo galleries, highlights and stats.
Follow the Bengals on social media for live updates, and subscribe to Bengals emails to get all your pregame and postgame content in one place.
Where to watch Steelers vs Bengals with other Bengal fans
Looking for a place to watch Bengals games and connect with other Bengals fans in your town? We've made it easy. Tap to view the official Bengals Bars and see where you can watch Bengals games surrounded by other members of Who Dey Nation.
View the best photos from Bengals-Steelers matchups of years past