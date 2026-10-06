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How To Watch Bengals at Dolphins Week 5: TV, Streaming and Radio Information

Oct 06, 2026 at 09:15 AM
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The Cincinnati Bengals travel down to Miami to take on the Dolphins in Week 5 on Sunday, October 11, at 1 p.m. ET. The game will air on FOX and can be streamed on FOX One or NFL+ locally and on NFL Sunday Ticket nationally.

Bengals at Dolphins Game Information

Date: Sunday, October 11, 2026

Kickoff: 1 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Streaming: Fox One, NFL+, NFL Sunday Ticket, NFL Game Pass International

Radio: 700 WLW, 1530 WCKY and 102.7 WEBN

Live Coverage: Bengals.com and the Bengals App

What channel is Bengals at Dolphins on?

Bengals at Dolphins will air on FOX. Eric Collins will call play-by-play alongside Mark Schlereth as analyst and Jen Hale as sideline reporter.

Click here for more ways to watch, including a full season coverage schedule based on your location.

How to stream Bengals at Dolphins

Fans in the local television markets can stream the game through FOX One or NFL+. If you are not in market, you can stream the game through NFL Sunday Ticket. If you are international, you can watch the game through DAZN (excludes China).

How to listen to Bengals at Dolphins

The Bengals Radio Network broadcast can be heard in Cincinnati on 700 WLW, 1530 WCKY and 102.7 WEBN. Dan Hoard will call play-by-play alongside analysts Dave Lapham and Tony Pike. You can also listen to the game on SiriusXM Ch. 261.

Bengals at Dolphins Gameday Coverage

Follow Bengals at Dolphins live: Get all your gameday coverage at Bengals-Dolphins Game Center or the Bengals Mobile App, including up-to-date photo galleries, highlights and stats.

Follow the Bengals on social media for live updates, and subscribe to Bengals emails to get all your pregame and postgame content in one place.

Where to watch Bengals at Dolphins with other Bengal fans

Looking for a place to watch Bengals games and connect with other Bengals fans in your town? We've made it easy. Tap to view the official Bengals Bars and see where you can watch Bengals games surrounded by other members of Who Dey Nation.

Check out the Bengals 2026 Schedule.

Best of Bengals-Dolphins | THROWBACK PHOTOS

View the best photos from Bengals-Dolphins matchups of years past

CINCINNATI, OH - OCTOBER 31: Miami Dolphins and Cincinnati Bengals players line up at the line of scrimmage prior to the snap of the football during the game between the Miami Dolphins against the Cincinnati Bengals at the Paul Brown Stadium on October 31, 2010 in Cincinnati, Ohio. The Dolphins defeated the Bengals 22-14. (AP Photo/Scott Boehm)
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CINCINNATI, OH - OCTOBER 31: Miami Dolphins and Cincinnati Bengals players line up at the line of scrimmage prior to the snap of the football during the game between the Miami Dolphins against the Cincinnati Bengals at the Paul Brown Stadium on October 31, 2010 in Cincinnati, Ohio. The Dolphins defeated the Bengals 22-14. (AP Photo/Scott Boehm)

Scott Boehm
Bengals defensive lineman Ron Carpenter tackles Miami Dolphins running back Larry Csonka. (AP Photo / Al Messerschmidt)
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Bengals defensive lineman Ron Carpenter tackles Miami Dolphins running back Larry Csonka. (AP Photo / Al Messerschmidt)

Al Messerschmidt Archive
Cincinnati Bengals receiver Chad Johnson (85) avoids a tackle by Miami Dolphins defender Will Poole (27) in the first quarter Sunday, Sept. 19, 2004, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Al Behrman)
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Cincinnati Bengals receiver Chad Johnson (85) avoids a tackle by Miami Dolphins defender Will Poole (27) in the first quarter Sunday, Sept. 19, 2004, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Al Behrman)

AL BEHRMAN/2004 AP
Cincinnati Bengals tight end C.J. Uzomah (87) carries as Miami Dolphins free safety Reshad Jones (20) closes in during the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2016, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Frank Victores)
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Cincinnati Bengals tight end C.J. Uzomah (87) carries as Miami Dolphins free safety Reshad Jones (20) closes in during the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2016, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Frank Victores)

Frank Victores/AP
Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) gets past Miami Dolphins linebacker Kiko Alonso (47) for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game in Cincinnati, Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018. (AP Photo/Gary Landers)
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Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) gets past Miami Dolphins linebacker Kiko Alonso (47) for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game in Cincinnati, Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018. (AP Photo/Gary Landers)

Gary Landers/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Cincinnati Bengals running back BenJarvus Green-Ellis (42) avoids a tackle by Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Randy Starks (94) during an NFL football game at Sun Life Stadium on Thursday, October 31, 2013, in Miami Gardens, Florida. The Dolphins defeated the Bengals 22-20 in overtime. (AP Photo/Perry Knotts)
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Cincinnati Bengals running back BenJarvus Green-Ellis (42) avoids a tackle by Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Randy Starks (94) during an NFL football game at Sun Life Stadium on Thursday, October 31, 2013, in Miami Gardens, Florida. The Dolphins defeated the Bengals 22-20 in overtime. (AP Photo/Perry Knotts)

Perry Knotts
Cincinnati Bengals Andy Dalton (14) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Thursday, Oct. 31, 2013, in Miami at Sun Life Stadium. (AP Photo/Tom DiPace)
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Cincinnati Bengals Andy Dalton (14) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Thursday, Oct. 31, 2013, in Miami at Sun Life Stadium.

(AP Photo/Tom DiPace)

Tom DiPace
CINCINNATI, OH - OCTOBER 31: Miami Dolphins and Cincinnati Bengals players line up at the line of scrimmage prior to the snap of the football during the game between the Miami Dolphins against the Cincinnati Bengals at the Paul Brown Stadium on October 31, 2010 in Cincinnati, Ohio. The Dolphins defeated the Bengals 22-14. (AP Photo/Scott Boehm)
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CINCINNATI, OH - OCTOBER 31: Miami Dolphins and Cincinnati Bengals players line up at the line of scrimmage prior to the snap of the football during the game between the Miami Dolphins against the Cincinnati Bengals at the Paul Brown Stadium on October 31, 2010 in Cincinnati, Ohio. The Dolphins defeated the Bengals 22-14. (AP Photo/Scott Boehm)

Scott Boehm
Miami Dolphins Ricky Williams(34) in action against the Cincinnati Bengals on October 31, 2010 at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati , Ohio. The Dolphins beat the Bengals 22-14.(AP Photo/David Durochik)
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Miami Dolphins Ricky Williams(34) in action against the Cincinnati Bengals on October 31, 2010 at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati , Ohio. The Dolphins beat the Bengals 22-14.(AP Photo/David Durochik)

David Durochik
Peter Warrick #80 of the Cincinnati Bengals runs with the ball after making a catch during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sept. 19, 2004 in Cincinnati. The Bengals defeated the Dolphins 16-13. (Joe Robbins via AP)
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Peter Warrick #80 of the Cincinnati Bengals runs with the ball after making a catch during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sept. 19, 2004 in Cincinnati. The Bengals defeated the Dolphins 16-13. (Joe Robbins via AP)

Joe Robbins/Joe Robbins
Miami Dolphins fullback Keith Byars (41) runs the ball during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Oct. 2, 1994 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Dave Cross/Miami Dolphins via AP)
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Miami Dolphins fullback Keith Byars (41) runs the ball during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Oct. 2, 1994 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Dave Cross/Miami Dolphins via AP)

Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins runningback Bernie Parmalee (30) runs the ball during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Oct. 2, 1994 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Dave Cross/Miami Dolphins via AP)
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Miami Dolphins runningback Bernie Parmalee (30) runs the ball during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Oct. 2, 1994 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Dave Cross/Miami Dolphins via AP)

Miami Dolphins
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) runs with the ball during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, in Cincinnati. The Bengals won 27-15. (Aaron Doster via AP)
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Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) runs with the ball during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, in Cincinnati. The Bengals won 27-15. (Aaron Doster via AP)

Aaron Doster/AP2022/Aaron Doster
The Bengals defense celebrates a play during Week 16 against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025.
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The Bengals defense celebrates a play during Week 16 against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025.

Ryan Meyer
The Cincinnati Bengals offensive line gets set to snap the ball at the line of scrimmage opposite the Miami Dolphins defensive line during the NFL week 9 football game against the Miami Dolphins on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2013 in Miami Gardens, Fla.. The Dolphins won the game 22-20 in overtime. (AP Photo/Paul Spinelli)
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The Cincinnati Bengals offensive line gets set to snap the ball at the line of scrimmage opposite the Miami Dolphins defensive line during the NFL week 9 football game against the Miami Dolphins on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2013 in Miami Gardens, Fla.. The Dolphins won the game 22-20 in overtime. (AP Photo/Paul Spinelli)

Paul Spinelli
RB Chase Brown scores a touchdown during Week 16 against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025.
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RB Chase Brown scores a touchdown during Week 16 against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025.

Ryan Meyer
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Nat Moore has trouble holding on to the ball as he is pressured by Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Reggie Williams in driving rainstorm in the first half of a game in Cincinnati, Nov. 20, 1977. (AP Photo/Brian Horton)
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Miami Dolphins wide receiver Nat Moore has trouble holding on to the ball as he is pressured by Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Reggie Williams in driving rainstorm in the first half of a game in Cincinnati, Nov. 20, 1977. (AP Photo/Brian Horton)

Brian Horton
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton (14) calls signals before a play during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Oct. 7, 2012 in Cincinnati. The Dolphins won the game, 17-13. (AP Photo/Joe Robbins)
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Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton (14) calls signals before a play during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Oct. 7, 2012 in Cincinnati. The Dolphins won the game, 17-13. (AP Photo/Joe Robbins)

Joe Robbins
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Marvin Jones (82) catches a pass and runs past Miami Dolphins cornerback Dimitri Patterson (24) on a 50 yard touchdown nullified by an offensive holding penalty during the NFL week 9 football game against the Miami Dolphins on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2013 in Miami Gardens, Fla.. The Dolphins won the game 22-20 in overtime. (AP Photo/Paul Spinelli)
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Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Marvin Jones (82) catches a pass and runs past Miami Dolphins cornerback Dimitri Patterson (24) on a 50 yard touchdown nullified by an offensive holding penalty during the NFL week 9 football game against the Miami Dolphins on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2013 in Miami Gardens, Fla.. The Dolphins won the game 22-20 in overtime. (AP Photo/Paul Spinelli)

Paul Spinelli
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver John Ross III (11) in action, during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, in Miami Gardens, Fla. ( Tom DiPace via AP)
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Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver John Ross III (11) in action, during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, in Miami Gardens, Fla. ( Tom DiPace via AP)

Tom DiPace/Tom DiPace
Cincinnati Bengals safety Jessie Bates III (30) breaks up a pass intended for Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) during an NFL football game, Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
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Cincinnati Bengals safety Jessie Bates III (30) breaks up a pass intended for Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) during an NFL football game, Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

Jeff Dean/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Terrell Owens (81) catches a touchdown pass that was tipped by Miami Dolphins safety Chris Clemons (30) in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2010, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Ed Reinke)
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Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Terrell Owens (81) catches a touchdown pass that was tipped by Miami Dolphins safety Chris Clemons (30) in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2010, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Ed Reinke)

Ed Reinke/AP2010
WR Tee Higgins scores a touchdown during Week 16 against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025.
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WR Tee Higgins scores a touchdown during Week 16 against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025.

Ryan Meyer
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green (18) hugs Miami Dolphins running back Reggie Bush (22) after the Dolphins defeated the Bengals 17-13 in an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 7, 2012, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Tom Uhlman)
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Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green (18) hugs Miami Dolphins running back Reggie Bush (22) after the Dolphins defeated the Bengals 17-13 in an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 7, 2012, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Tom Uhlman)

Tom Uhlman
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Brandon Marshall (15) catches a pass and gets tackled by Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Morgan Trent (25) and Bengals safety Reggie Nelson (20) during the NFL week 8 football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, October 31, 2010 in Cincinnati, Ohio. The Dolphins won the game 22-14. (AP Photo/Paul Spinelli)
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Miami Dolphins wide receiver Brandon Marshall (15) catches a pass and gets tackled by Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Morgan Trent (25) and Bengals safety Reggie Nelson (20) during the NFL week 8 football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, October 31, 2010 in Cincinnati, Ohio. The Dolphins won the game 22-14. (AP Photo/Paul Spinelli)

Paul Spinelli/AP2010
Carl Powell #72 and Brian Simmons #56 of the Cincinnati Bengals sack A.J. Feeley #7 of the Miami Dolphins during an NFL football game on Sept. 19, 2004 in Cincinnati. The Bengals defeated the Dolphins 16-13. (Joe Robbins via AP)
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Carl Powell #72 and Brian Simmons #56 of the Cincinnati Bengals sack A.J. Feeley #7 of the Miami Dolphins during an NFL football game on Sept. 19, 2004 in Cincinnati. The Bengals defeated the Dolphins 16-13. (Joe Robbins via AP)

Joe Robbins/Joe Robbins
CB Jalen Davis intercepts a pass during Week 16 against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025.
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CB Jalen Davis intercepts a pass during Week 16 against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025.

Ryan Meyer
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (85) runs a route during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, in Cincinnati. The Bengals defeated the Dolphins, 27-15. (Ryan Kang via AP)
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Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (85) runs a route during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, in Cincinnati. The Bengals defeated the Dolphins, 27-15. (Ryan Kang via AP)

Ryan Kang
WRs Tee Higgins and Ja'Marr Chase during Week 16 against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025.
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WRs Tee Higgins and Ja'Marr Chase during Week 16 against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025.

Ryan Meyer
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Armon Binns (85) runs after a reception during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Oct. 7, 2012 in Cincinnati. The Dolphins won the game, 17-13. (AP Photo/Joe Robbins)
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Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Armon Binns (85) runs after a reception during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Oct. 7, 2012 in Cincinnati. The Dolphins won the game, 17-13. (AP Photo/Joe Robbins)

Joe Robbins
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