The Cincinnati Bengals look for their sixth straight win in Week 11 as they travel to Washington to play the Commanders on Monday Night Football. The game will air on ESPN and can be streamed on ESPN+ or NFL+.
Bengals at Commanders Game Information
Date: Monday, November 23, 2026
Kickoff: 8:15 p.m. ET
TV: WCPO-TV (Ch. 9) locally, ESPN nationally
Streaming: ESPN+, NFL+, NFL Game Pass International
Radio: 700 WLW, 1530 WCKY and 102.7 WEBN
Live Coverage: Bengals.com and the Bengals App
What channel is Bengals at Commanders on?
Commanders at Bengals will air on ESPN. Joe Buck will call play-by-play alongside Troy Aikman as analyst and Lisa Salters and Laura Rutledge as sideline reporters.
How to stream Bengals at Commanders
Fans in the United States can stream the game through NFL+ or ESPN+. If you are international, you can watch the game through DAZN (excludes China).
How to listen to Bengals at Commanders
The Bengals Radio Network broadcast can be heard in Cincinnati on 700 WLW, 1530 WCKY and 102.7 WEBN. Dan Hoard will call play-by-play alongside analysts Dave Lapham and Tony Pike. You can also listen to the game on SiriusXM Ch. 193 and Westwood One Sports.
Bengals at Commanders Gameday Coverage
Follow Bengals at Commanders live: Get all your gameday coverage at Bengals-Commanders Game Center or the Bengals Mobile App, including up-to-date photo galleries, highlights and stats.
Follow the Bengals on social media for live updates, and subscribe to Bengals emails to get all your pregame and postgame content in one place.
Where to watch Bengals at Commanders with other Bengal fans
Looking for a place to watch Bengals games and connect with other Bengals fans in your town? We've made it easy. Tap to view the official Bengals Bars and see where you can watch Bengals games surrounded by other members of Who Dey Nation.
View the best photos from Bengals-Commanders matchups of years past