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How To Watch Bengals at Falcons Week 9 in Madrid: TV, Streaming and Radio Information

Published: Nov 03, 2026 at 09:32 AM Updated: Nov 03, 2026 at 09:00 AM
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The Cincinnati Bengals head to Madrid to take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 9 on Sunday, November 8, at 9:30 a.m. ET. The game will air on NFL Network and can be streamed on ESPN+ or NFL+ nationally.

Bengals at Falcons Game Information

Date: Sunday, November 8, 2026

Kickoff: 9:30 a.m. ET

TV: WLWT locally, NFL Network nationally

Streaming: ESPN+NFL+NFL Game Pass International

Radio: 700 WLW, 1530 WCKY and 102.7 WEBN

Live Coverage: Bengals.com and the Bengals App

What channel is Bengals at Falcons on?

Bengals at Falcons will air on NFL Network. Bob Wischusen will call play-by-play alongside Louis Riddick as analyst and Molly McGrath as sideline reporter. If you are wanting to watch the game in Spain, you can tune in to CUATRO (free to air TV).

Click here for more ways to watch, including a full season coverage schedule based on your location.

How to stream Bengals at Falcons

Fans in the United States can stream the game through NFL+ or ESPN+. If you are international, you can watch the game through DAZN (excludes China).

How to listen to Bengals at Falcons

The Bengals Radio Network broadcast can be heard in Cincinnati on 700 WLW, 1530 WCKY and 102.7 WEBN. Dan Hoard will call play-by-play alongside analysts Dave Lapham and Tony Pike. You can also listen to the game on SiriusXM Ch. 263 and Westwood One Sports.

Bengals at Falcons Gameday Coverage

Follow Titans vs Bengals live: Get all your gameday coverage at Bengals-Falcons Game Center or the Bengals Mobile App, including up-to-date photo galleries, highlights and stats.

Follow the Bengals on social media for live updates, and subscribe to Bengals emails to get all your pregame and postgame content in one place.

Where to watch Bengals at Falcons with other Bengal fans

Looking for a place to watch Bengals games and connect with other Bengals fans in your town? We've made it easy. Tap to view the official Bengals Bars and see where you can watch Bengals games surrounded by other members of Who Dey Nation. If you are traveling to Spain, you can join Bengals fans for a watch party at Ocean Rock Bar starting at 1:30 p.m. local time on Sunday!

Check out the Bengals 2026 Schedule.

Best of Bengals-Falcons | THROWBACK PHOTOS

View the best photos from Bengals-Falcons matchups of years past

The Cincinnati Bengals play the Atlanta Falcons at the line of scrimmage during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 30, 2018, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Amis)
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The Cincinnati Bengals play the Atlanta Falcons at the line of scrimmage during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 30, 2018, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Amis)

John Amis
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Boomer Esiason (7) darts out of the way as Atlanta Falcons nose tackle Tony Casillas makes a diving attempt to stop him in Atlanta, Nov. 16, 1987. The Bengals beat the Falcons, 16-10, in the NFL game at Atlanta Fulton County Stadium. (AP Photo/Judy Ondrey)
2 / 20

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Boomer Esiason (7) darts out of the way as Atlanta Falcons nose tackle Tony Casillas makes a diving attempt to stop him in Atlanta, Nov. 16, 1987. The Bengals beat the Falcons, 16-10, in the NFL game at Atlanta Fulton County Stadium. (AP Photo/Judy Ondrey)

Judy Ondrey/1987 AP
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) celebrates a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Emilee Chinn)
3 / 20

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) celebrates a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Emilee Chinn)

Emilee Chinn/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Atlanta Falcons running back Tevin Coleman (26) runs into Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Jordan Evans (50) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 30, 2018, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
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Atlanta Falcons running back Tevin Coleman (26) runs into Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Jordan Evans (50) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 30, 2018, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

John Bazemore/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley (18) runs into the end zone for a touchdown against Cincinnati Bengals cornerback William Jackson (22) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 30, 2018, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Amis)
5 / 20

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley (18) runs into the end zone for a touchdown against Cincinnati Bengals cornerback William Jackson (22) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 30, 2018, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Amis)

John Amis
Cincinnati Bengals tight end Donald Lee (86) jumps over Atlanta Falcons linebacker Stephen Nicholas (54) and Atlanta Falcons defensive back Brent Grimes (20) during the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Thursday, Aug. 16, 2012, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Amis)
6 / 20

Cincinnati Bengals tight end Donald Lee (86) jumps over Atlanta Falcons linebacker Stephen Nicholas (54) and Atlanta Falcons defensive back Brent Grimes (20) during the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Thursday, Aug. 16, 2012, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Amis)

John Amis
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton (14) works against the Atlanta Falcons during the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Thursday, Aug. 16, 2012, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Amis)
7 / 20

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton (14) works against the Atlanta Falcons during the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Thursday, Aug. 16, 2012, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Amis)

John Amis
Atlanta Falcons Bill Bell, with quarterback Dick Shiner holding, sent the ball winging from his own 23-yard line for a field goal in first period of a NFL game with Cincinnati on Sunday, Nov. 7, 1971 in Cincinnati. This gave the Falcons a 3-0 lead, but the Bengals tied it with a field goal later in the quarter. With one minute and 17 second remaining in the game Shiner threw a 46-yard touchdown pass to Art Malone to give Falcons a 9-6 win. (AP Photo/GS)
8 / 20

Atlanta Falcons Bill Bell, with quarterback Dick Shiner holding, sent the ball winging from his own 23-yard line for a field goal in first period of a NFL game with Cincinnati on Sunday, Nov. 7, 1971 in Cincinnati. This gave the Falcons a 3-0 lead, but the Bengals tied it with a field goal later in the quarter. With one minute and 17 second remaining in the game Shiner threw a 46-yard touchdown pass to Art Malone to give Falcons a 9-6 win. (AP Photo/GS)

GS/1971 AP
Cincinnati Bengals running back Jeremy Hill (32) runs behind center Russell Bodine (61) in an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Sept. 14, 2014, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Frank Victores)
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Cincinnati Bengals running back Jeremy Hill (32) runs behind center Russell Bodine (61) in an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Sept. 14, 2014, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Frank Victores)

Frank Victores
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green (18) scores a touchdown as Atlanta Falcons defensive back Asante Samuel (22) defends during the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Thursday, Aug. 16, 2012, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
10 / 20

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green (18) scores a touchdown as Atlanta Falcons defensive back Asante Samuel (22) defends during the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Thursday, Aug. 16, 2012, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

John Bazemore
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd (83) makes a catch against Atlanta Falcons cornerback Darren Hall (34) during an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
11 / 20

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd (83) makes a catch against Atlanta Falcons cornerback Darren Hall (34) during an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

Jeff Dean/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) carries the ball during an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Cincinnati. The Bengals won 35-17. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)
12 / 20

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) carries the ball during an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Cincinnati. The Bengals won 35-17. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

Aaron Doster/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton (14) heads for the sidelines as Atlanta Falcons defensive end Ray Edwards (93) attempts a tackle during the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Thursday, Aug. 16, 2012, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
13 / 20

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton (14) heads for the sidelines as Atlanta Falcons defensive end Ray Edwards (93) attempts a tackle during the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Thursday, Aug. 16, 2012, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

John Bazemore
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (85) makes a catch against Atlanta Falcons cornerback Darren Hall during an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Cincinnati. The Bengals won 35-17. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)
14 / 20

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (85) makes a catch against Atlanta Falcons cornerback Darren Hall during an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Cincinnati. The Bengals won 35-17. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

Aaron Doster/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Carson Palmer (9) passes against the Atlanta Falcons during an NFL football game at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta Sunday, Oct. 24, 2010. (AP Photo/John Amis)
15 / 20

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Carson Palmer (9) passes against the Atlanta Falcons during an NFL football game at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta Sunday, Oct. 24, 2010. (AP Photo/John Amis)

John Amis
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) makes a catch for a touchdown against Atlanta Falcons cornerback BoPete Keyes (22) and safety Jaylinn Hawkins (32) during an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
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Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) makes a catch for a touchdown against Atlanta Falcons cornerback BoPete Keyes (22) and safety Jaylinn Hawkins (32) during an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

Jeff Dean/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Carson Palmer, left, reaches to pull Ocho Cinco off the back of receiver Chad Johnson (85) just prior to kickoff of their NFL football game with the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Oct. 29, 2006, in Cincinnati. Johnson had been told he would be fined if he wore the name during the game. (AP Photo/Al Behrman)
17 / 20

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Carson Palmer, left, reaches to pull Ocho Cinco off the back of receiver Chad Johnson (85) just prior to kickoff of their NFL football game with the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Oct. 29, 2006, in Cincinnati. Johnson had been told he would be fined if he wore the name during the game. (AP Photo/Al Behrman)

AL BEHRMAN/2006 AP
Cincinnati Bengals tight end Reggie Kelly (82) is stopped by Atlanta Falcons' Demorrio Williams, left, and DeAngelo Hall (21) during the first quarter of an exhibition football game in Atlanta, Monday, Aug. 27, 2007. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
18 / 20

Cincinnati Bengals tight end Reggie Kelly (82) is stopped by Atlanta Falcons' Demorrio Williams, left, and DeAngelo Hall (21) during the first quarter of an exhibition football game in Atlanta, Monday, Aug. 27, 2007. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

John Bazemore/2007 AP
Atlanta Falcons running back Jason Snelling (44) is brought down by Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Adam Jones (24) during an NFL football game at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta Sunday, Oct. 24, 2010. (AP Photo/John Amis)
19 / 20

Atlanta Falcons running back Jason Snelling (44) is brought down by Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Adam Jones (24) during an NFL football game at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta Sunday, Oct. 24, 2010. (AP Photo/John Amis)

John Amis/AP2010
Cincinnati Bengals running back Corey Dillon (28) avoids a tackle by Atlanta Falcons defender Ronnie Bradford (23) in the first quarter, Friday, Sept. 3, 1999, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Al Behrman)
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Cincinnati Bengals running back Corey Dillon (28) avoids a tackle by Atlanta Falcons defender Ronnie Bradford (23) in the first quarter, Friday, Sept. 3, 1999, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Al Behrman)

AL BEHRMAN
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