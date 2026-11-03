How To Watch Bengals at Falcons Week 9 in Madrid: TV, Streaming and Radio Information

The Cincinnati Bengals head to Madrid to take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 9 on Sunday, November 8, at 9:30 a.m. ET. The game will air on NFL Network and can be streamed on ESPN+ or NFL+ nationally.
Bengals at Falcons Game Information
Date: Sunday, November 8, 2026
Kickoff: 9:30 a.m. ET
TV: WLWT locally, NFL Network nationally
Streaming: ESPN+, NFL+, NFL Game Pass International
Radio: 700 WLW, 1530 WCKY and 102.7 WEBN
Live Coverage: Bengals.com and the Bengals App
What channel is Bengals at Falcons on?
Bengals at Falcons will air on NFL Network. Bob Wischusen will call play-by-play alongside Louis Riddick as analyst and Molly McGrath as sideline reporter. If you are wanting to watch the game in Spain, you can tune in to CUATRO (free to air TV).
How to stream Bengals at Falcons
Fans in the United States can stream the game through NFL+ or ESPN+. If you are international, you can watch the game through DAZN (excludes China).
How to listen to Bengals at Falcons
The Bengals Radio Network broadcast can be heard in Cincinnati on 700 WLW, 1530 WCKY and 102.7 WEBN. Dan Hoard will call play-by-play alongside analysts Dave Lapham and Tony Pike. You can also listen to the game on SiriusXM Ch. 263 and Westwood One Sports.
Bengals at Falcons Gameday Coverage
Follow Titans vs Bengals live: Get all your gameday coverage at Bengals-Falcons Game Center or the Bengals Mobile App, including up-to-date photo galleries, highlights and stats.
Follow the Bengals on social media for live updates, and subscribe to Bengals emails to get all your pregame and postgame content in one place.
Where to watch Bengals at Falcons with other Bengal fans
Looking for a place to watch Bengals games and connect with other Bengals fans in your town? We've made it easy. Tap to view the official Bengals Bars and see where you can watch Bengals games surrounded by other members of Who Dey Nation. If you are traveling to Spain, you can join Bengals fans for a watch party at Ocean Rock Bar starting at 1:30 p.m. local time on Sunday!
View the best photos from Bengals-Falcons matchups of years past