How To Watch Titans vs Bengals Week 8: TV, Streaming and Radio Information

The Cincinnati Bengals return to Paycor Stadium to play the Tennessee Titans in Week 8 on Sunday, November 2, at 1 p.m. ET. The game will air on CBS and can be streamed on Paramount+ or NFL+ locally and on NFL Sunday Ticket nationally.
Bengals at Ravens Game Information
Date: Sunday, November 2, 2026
Kickoff: 1 p.m. ET
TV: CBS
Streaming: Paramount+, NFL+, NFL Sunday Ticket, NFL Game Pass International
Radio: 700 WLW, 1530 WCKY and 102.7 WEBN
Live Coverage: Bengals.com and the Bengals App
What channel is Titans vs Bengals on?
Titans vs Bengals will air on CBS. Tom McCarthy will call play-by-play alongside Robert Turbin as analyst and Tiffany Blackmon as sideline reporter.
How to stream Titans vs Bengals
Fans in the local television markets can stream the game through Paramount+ or NFL+. If you are not in market, you can stream the game through NFL Sunday Ticket. If you are international, you can watch the game through DAZN (excludes China).
How to listen to Titans vs Bengals
The Bengals Radio Network broadcast can be heard in Cincinnati on 700 WLW, 1530 WCKY and 102.7 WEBN. Dan Hoard will call play-by-play alongside analysts Dave Lapham and Tony Pike. You can also listen to the game on SiriusXM Ch. 192.
Titans vs Bengals Gameday Coverage
Follow Titans vs Bengals live: Get all your gameday coverage at Bengals-Titans Game Center or the Bengals Mobile App, including up-to-date photo galleries, highlights and stats.
Follow the Bengals on social media for live updates, and subscribe to Bengals emails to get all your pregame and postgame content in one place.
Where to watch Titans vs Bengals with other Bengal fans
Looking for a place to watch Bengals games and connect with other Bengals fans in your town? We've made it easy. Tap to view the official Bengals Bars and see where you can watch Bengals games surrounded by other members of Who Dey Nation.
View the best photos from Bengals-Titans matchups of years past