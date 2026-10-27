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How To Watch Titans vs Bengals Week 8: TV, Streaming and Radio Information

Oct 27, 2026 at 09:00 AM
titans how to watch thumb wk 8 102626

The Cincinnati Bengals return to Paycor Stadium to play the Tennessee Titans in Week 8 on Sunday, November 2, at 1 p.m. ET. The game will air on CBS and can be streamed on Paramount+ or NFL+ locally and on NFL Sunday Ticket nationally.

Bengals at Ravens Game Information

Date: Sunday, November 2, 2026

Kickoff: 1 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Streaming: Paramount+, NFL+, NFL Sunday Ticket, NFL Game Pass International

Radio: 700 WLW, 1530 WCKY and 102.7 WEBN

Live Coverage: Bengals.com and the Bengals App

What channel is Titans vs Bengals on?

Titans vs Bengals will air on CBS. Tom McCarthy will call play-by-play alongside Robert Turbin as analyst and Tiffany Blackmon as sideline reporter.

Click here for more ways to watch, including a full season coverage schedule based on your location.

How to stream Titans vs Bengals

Fans in the local television markets can stream the game through Paramount+ or NFL+. If you are not in market, you can stream the game through NFL Sunday Ticket. If you are international, you can watch the game through DAZN (excludes China).

How to listen to Titans vs Bengals

The Bengals Radio Network broadcast can be heard in Cincinnati on 700 WLW, 1530 WCKY and 102.7 WEBN. Dan Hoard will call play-by-play alongside analysts Dave Lapham and Tony Pike. You can also listen to the game on SiriusXM Ch. 192.

Titans vs Bengals Gameday Coverage

Follow Titans vs Bengals live: Get all your gameday coverage at Bengals-Titans Game Center or the Bengals Mobile App, including up-to-date photo galleries, highlights and stats.

Follow the Bengals on social media for live updates, and subscribe to Bengals emails to get all your pregame and postgame content in one place.

Where to watch Titans vs Bengals with other Bengal fans

Looking for a place to watch Bengals games and connect with other Bengals fans in your town? We've made it easy. Tap to view the official Bengals Bars and see where you can watch Bengals games surrounded by other members of Who Dey Nation.

Check out the Bengals 2026 Schedule.

Best of Bengals-Titans | THROWBACK PHOTOS

View the best photos from Bengals-Titans matchups of years past

Cincinnati Bengals kicker Evan McPherson (2) celebrates his game-winning field goal against the Tennessee Titans with Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) after an NFL divisional round playoff football game, Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. The Cincinnati Bengals won 19-16.(AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
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Cincinnati Bengals kicker Evan McPherson (2) celebrates his game-winning field goal against the Tennessee Titans with Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) after an NFL divisional round playoff football game, Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. The Cincinnati Bengals won 19-16.(AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Mark Humphrey/AP Photos
Tennessee Titans cornerback Tye Smith, left, and Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Darqueze Dennard, right, exchange words in the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/James Kenney)
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Tennessee Titans cornerback Tye Smith, left, and Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Darqueze Dennard, right, exchange words in the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/James Kenney)

James Kenney
Cincinnati Bengals receiver Chad Johnson (85) catches a touchdown pass against Tennessee Titans defender Nick Harper (20) in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 25, 2007, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Tom Uhlman)
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Cincinnati Bengals receiver Chad Johnson (85) catches a touchdown pass against Tennessee Titans defender Nick Harper (20) in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 25, 2007, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Tom Uhlman)

Tom Uhlman/2007 AP
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) leaps for a first down against Tennessee Titans inside linebacker Jayon Brown (55) during the second half of an NFL divisional round playoff football game, Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)
4 / 25

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) leaps for a first down against Tennessee Titans inside linebacker Jayon Brown (55) during the second half of an NFL divisional round playoff football game, Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

Mark Zaleski/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Ken Anderson scrambles out of the pocket and out of the grasp of a Houston Oiler defender during the fourth quarter of the Bengals' 27-6 victory in Cincinnati, Sept. 13, 1982. Anderson passed for 354 yards during the game, including two touchdowns. He also ran for another touchdown. (AP Photo/Ed Reinke)
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Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Ken Anderson scrambles out of the pocket and out of the grasp of a Houston Oiler defender during the fourth quarter of the Bengals' 27-6 victory in Cincinnati, Sept. 13, 1982. Anderson passed for 354 yards during the game, including two touchdowns. He also ran for another touchdown. (AP Photo/Ed Reinke)

Ed Reinke
Cornerback Mike Hilton intercepts a Ryan Tannehill pass during the third quarter of the AFC Divisional Round.
6 / 25

Cornerback Mike Hilton intercepts a Ryan Tannehill pass during the third quarter of the AFC Divisional Round.

Bengals Archive
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Mohamed Sanu (12) pushes off Tennessee Titans safety Bernard Pollard in the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Saturday, Aug. 17, 2013, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Tom Uhlman)
7 / 25

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Mohamed Sanu (12) pushes off Tennessee Titans safety Bernard Pollard in the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Saturday, Aug. 17, 2013, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Tom Uhlman)

Tom Uhlman
WR Tee Higgins celebrates a second-quarter touchdown against the Titans in Nashville, Sunday, December 15, 2024.
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WR Tee Higgins celebrates a second-quarter touchdown against the Titans in Nashville, Sunday, December 15, 2024.

Ryan Meyer
Cincinnati tight end Bob Trumpy (84) and Houston's Ken Houston (29) fight for a high pass from Bengals quarterback Sam Wyche in the second quarter of the game on Sunday, Dec. 13, 1970 in the Houston Astrodome. (AP Photo/EFK)
9 / 25

Cincinnati tight end Bob Trumpy (84) and Houston's Ken Houston (29) fight for a high pass from Bengals quarterback Sam Wyche in the second quarter of the game on Sunday, Dec. 13, 1970 in the Houston Astrodome. (AP Photo/EFK)

Ed Kolenovsky/AP1970
LB Germaine Pratt during the Bengals-Titans game in Week 4 of the 2023 season on Sunday, October 1, 2023.
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LB Germaine Pratt during the Bengals-Titans game in Week 4 of the 2023 season on Sunday, October 1, 2023.

Bengals Archive
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Jerome Simpson (89) celebrates after scoring a touchdown on a 15-yard pass play against the Tennessee Titans in the third quarter of an NFL football game on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2011, in Nashville, Tenn. At right is Tennessee Titans safety Jordan Babineaux (26). (AP Photo/Frederick Breedon)
11 / 25

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Jerome Simpson (89) celebrates after scoring a touchdown on a 15-yard pass play against the Tennessee Titans in the third quarter of an NFL football game on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2011, in Nashville, Tenn. At right is Tennessee Titans safety Jordan Babineaux (26). (AP Photo/Frederick Breedon)

Frederick Breedon/AP2011
Cincinnati Bengals tight end Colin Cochart (81) catches a one-yard pass for a touchdown as he is defended by Tennessee Titans players Cortland Finnegan (31) and Will Witherspoon (92) in the second quarter of an NFL football game on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2011, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Joe Howell)
12 / 25

Cincinnati Bengals tight end Colin Cochart (81) catches a one-yard pass for a touchdown as he is defended by Tennessee Titans players Cortland Finnegan (31) and Will Witherspoon (92) in the second quarter of an NFL football game on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2011, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Joe Howell)

Joe Howell/AP2011
DE Sam Hubbard catches a touchdown against the Titans in Nashville, Sunday, December 15, 2024.
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DE Sam Hubbard catches a touchdown against the Titans in Nashville, Sunday, December 15, 2024.

Peter Joneleit
Cincinnati Bengals' Glenn Holt, left, and Tennessee Titans' Cortland Finnegan (31) grab each other's jerseys during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 14, 2008, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Al Behrman)
14 / 25

Cincinnati Bengals' Glenn Holt, left, and Tennessee Titans' Cortland Finnegan (31) grab each other's jerseys during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 14, 2008, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Al Behrman)

Al Behrman/2008 AP
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (85) runs against the Tennessee Titans during the first half of an NFL divisional round playoff football game, Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
15 / 25

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (85) runs against the Tennessee Titans during the first half of an NFL divisional round playoff football game, Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Mark Humphrey/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Andre Caldwell (87) catches a five-yard touchdown pass as he is defended by Tennessee Titans linebacker Akeem Ayers (56) in the third quarter of an NFL football game on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2011, in Nashville, Tenn. The Bengals beat the Titans 24-17. (AP Photo/Joe Howell)
16 / 25

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Andre Caldwell (87) catches a five-yard touchdown pass as he is defended by Tennessee Titans linebacker Akeem Ayers (56) in the third quarter of an NFL football game on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2011, in Nashville, Tenn. The Bengals beat the Titans 24-17. (AP Photo/Joe Howell)

Joe Howell/AP2011
QB Joe Burrow with WRs Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins against the Titans in Nashville, Sunday, December 15, 2024.
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QB Joe Burrow with WRs Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins against the Titans in Nashville, Sunday, December 15, 2024.

Ryan Meyer
Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Adam Jones (24) breaks up a pass intended for Tennessee Titans wide receiver Nate Washington (85) in the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Saturday, Aug. 17, 2013, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Michael Keating)
18 / 25

Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Adam Jones (24) breaks up a pass intended for Tennessee Titans wide receiver Nate Washington (85) in the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Saturday, Aug. 17, 2013, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Michael Keating)

Michael Keating
LB Logan Wilson goes against RB Derrick Henry during the Bengals-Titans game in Week 4 of the 2023 season on Sunday, October 1, 2023.
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LB Logan Wilson goes against RB Derrick Henry during the Bengals-Titans game in Week 4 of the 2023 season on Sunday, October 1, 2023.

Bengals Archive
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton (14) dives into the end zone for a touchdown past Tennessee Titans free safety Michael Griffin (33) in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 21, 2014, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
20 / 25

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton (14) dives into the end zone for a touchdown past Tennessee Titans free safety Michael Griffin (33) in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 21, 2014, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Brandon LaFell (11) celebrates with Joe Mixon (28) after LaFell caught a 37-yard touchdown pass against the Tennessee Titans in the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)
21 / 25

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Brandon LaFell (11) celebrates with Joe Mixon (28) after LaFell caught a 37-yard touchdown pass against the Tennessee Titans in the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

Mark Zaleski
WR Ja'Marr Chase celebrates a catch against the Titans in Nashville, Sunday, December 15, 2024.
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WR Ja'Marr Chase celebrates a catch against the Titans in Nashville, Sunday, December 15, 2024.

Peter Joneleit
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green (18) runs against Tennessee Titans cornerback Jason McCourty after catching a pass in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 21, 2014, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
23 / 25

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green (18) runs against Tennessee Titans cornerback Jason McCourty after catching a pass in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 21, 2014, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings
Safety Vonn Bell celebrates after making a sack against the Tennessee Titans in the AFC Divisional Round.
24 / 25

Safety Vonn Bell celebrates after making a sack against the Tennessee Titans in the AFC Divisional Round.

Bengals Archive
TE Mike Gesicki celebrates a first-down catch against the Titans in Nashville, Sunday, December 15, 2024.
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TE Mike Gesicki celebrates a first-down catch against the Titans in Nashville, Sunday, December 15, 2024.

Ryan Meyer
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