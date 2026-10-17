NFL Week 6 Viewing Guide: What to Watch While Bengals Are on Bye

NFL's International Series Continues as Jaguars and Texans Meet in London

The NFL's continued push to grow the game internationally hit new heights this offseason, as the league scheduled nine international games, the most in NFL history. Four have already been played: The 49ers beat the Rams in Australia in Week 1, the Ravens walked off the Cowboys in Brazil in Week 3, the Colts took down the Commanders in Week 4 in London and the Jaguars hit a game-winning field goal in London last week to beat the Eagles.

The Jaguars will play their second straight game in London in Week 6 as the Houston Texans travel across the pond. After last week and Week 4's Colts-Commanders battle were hosted at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Jaguars-Texans will take place at the historic Wembley Stadium for the last of three London games this season.