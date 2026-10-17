NFL Week 6 Viewing Guide: What to Watch While Bengals Are on Bye

The Bengals drew an early bye in 2026, getting their week off in Week 6. It is the second-earliest possible bye week for teams after the Carolina Panthers and Kansas City Chiefs had their byes in Week 5. Cincinnati share its bye week with three other teams: the Detroit Lions, Miami Dolphins and Minnesota Vikings.
The NFL is a 24/7 machine though, and there are notable matchups for Bengals fans to tune in to. Here is a watching guide for Who Dey Nation's NFL weekend
Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns Face Off in AFC North Battle
Two AFC North teams draw each other in Week 6, as the Baltimore Ravens head to Cleveland to take on the Browns.
The Ravens are coming off a dramatic overtime victory on Sunday Night Football over the Atlanta Falcons. Backup QB Tyler Huntley drew the start as Lamar Jackson recovered from a left ankle sprain. Baltimore moved to 4-1 and first place in the AFC North with the victory. Meanwhile, the Browns lost a close game to the New York Jets 17-12 to bring their record to 3-2.
The game kicks off at 1 p.m. and will be broadcast on FOX.
Pittsburgh Steelers Look For First Road Win Against Buccaneers
The Steelers also sit at 3-2, tied with the Bengals and Browns for second in the AFC North. Pittsburgh is undefeated in the friendly confines of Acrisure Stadium, but it has yet to win on the road. The team travels to Tampa Bay to play the Buccaneers in Week 6.
The Bucs are coming off a win in prime time and a mini-bye, defeating the Dallas Cowboys 26-16 on Thursday Night Football in Week 5. Undrafted rookie QB Jalon Daniels, starting for the injured Baker Mayfield, completed 19-of-25 passes for 189 yards and a touchdown in his first career road start and is in line to be under center again against the Steelers.
NFL's International Series Continues as Jaguars and Texans Meet in London
The NFL's continued push to grow the game internationally hit new heights this offseason, as the league scheduled nine international games, the most in NFL history. Four have already been played: The 49ers beat the Rams in Australia in Week 1, the Ravens walked off the Cowboys in Brazil in Week 3, the Colts took down the Commanders in Week 4 in London and the Jaguars hit a game-winning field goal in London last week to beat the Eagles.
The Jaguars will play their second straight game in London in Week 6 as the Houston Texans travel across the pond. After last week and Week 4's Colts-Commanders battle were hosted at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Jaguars-Texans will take place at the historic Wembley Stadium for the last of three London games this season.
The Bengals are a part of the international festivities this year, traveling to Madrid to play the Falcons in Week 9. Games will also be played in Paris, Munich and Mexico City.
Under the Lights: Week 6 Prime-time Slate
Week 6 Thursday Night Football
Week 6 of the NFL season kicked off in Denver on Thursday, as the Broncos hosted the Seattle Seahawks in a rematch of Super Bowl XLVIII. Denver won an overtime thriller to move to 4-2 on the season.
Week 6 Sunday Night Football
After losing in prime time last week, the Cowboys stay in the limelight in Week 6 as they travel to Green Bay to take on the Packers. Green Bay defeated the Chicago Bears in Week 5 to improve to 3-2.
Week 6 Monday Night Football
Week 6 concludes in Santa Clara, as the undefeated San Francisco 49ers host the Washington Commanders. The 49ers are coming off a big divisional win in Seattle over the Seahawks, while the Commanders tied their NFC East rival New York Giants in Week 5.
Check out the best game photos from the Bengals 2026 season so far.