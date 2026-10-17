 Skip to main content
Advertising

NFL Week 6 Viewing Guide: What to Watch While Bengals Are on Bye

Oct 17, 2026 at 10:00 AM
Author Image
Michael Hull

Digital Coordinator

The Bengals drew an early bye in 2026, getting their week off in Week 6. It is the second-earliest possible bye week for teams after the Carolina Panthers and Kansas City Chiefs had their byes in Week 5. Cincinnati share its bye week with three other teams: the Detroit Lions, Miami Dolphins and Minnesota Vikings.

The NFL is a 24/7 machine though, and there are notable matchups for Bengals fans to tune in to. Here is a watching guide for Who Dey Nation's NFL weekend

Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns Face Off in AFC North Battle

Two AFC North teams draw each other in Week 6, as the Baltimore Ravens head to Cleveland to take on the Browns.

The Ravens are coming off a dramatic overtime victory on Sunday Night Football over the Atlanta Falcons. Backup QB Tyler Huntley drew the start as Lamar Jackson recovered from a left ankle sprain. Baltimore moved to 4-1 and first place in the AFC North with the victory. Meanwhile, the Browns lost a close game to the New York Jets 17-12 to bring their record to 3-2.

The game kicks off at 1 p.m. and will be broadcast on FOX.

Pittsburgh Steelers Look For First Road Win Against Buccaneers

The Steelers also sit at 3-2, tied with the Bengals and Browns for second in the AFC North. Pittsburgh is undefeated in the friendly confines of Acrisure Stadium, but it has yet to win on the road. The team travels to Tampa Bay to play the Buccaneers in Week 6.

The Bucs are coming off a win in prime time and a mini-bye, defeating the Dallas Cowboys 26-16 on Thursday Night Football in Week 5. Undrafted rookie QB Jalon Daniels, starting for the injured Baker Mayfield, completed 19-of-25 passes for 189 yards and a touchdown in his first career road start and is in line to be under center again against the Steelers.

NFL's International Series Continues as Jaguars and Texans Meet in London

The NFL's continued push to grow the game internationally hit new heights this offseason, as the league scheduled nine international games, the most in NFL history. Four have already been played: The 49ers beat the Rams in Australia in Week 1, the Ravens walked off the Cowboys in Brazil in Week 3, the Colts took down the Commanders in Week 4 in London and the Jaguars hit a game-winning field goal in London last week to beat the Eagles.

The Jaguars will play their second straight game in London in Week 6 as the Houston Texans travel across the pond. After last week and Week 4's Colts-Commanders battle were hosted at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Jaguars-Texans will take place at the historic Wembley Stadium for the last of three London games this season.

The Bengals are a part of the international festivities this year, traveling to Madrid to play the Falcons in Week 9. Games will also be played in Paris, Munich and Mexico City.

Under the Lights: Week 6 Prime-time Slate

Week 6 Thursday Night Football

Week 6 of the NFL season kicked off in Denver on Thursday, as the Broncos hosted the Seattle Seahawks in a rematch of Super Bowl XLVIII. Denver won an overtime thriller to move to 4-2 on the season.

Week 6 Sunday Night Football

After losing in prime time last week, the Cowboys stay in the limelight in Week 6 as they travel to Green Bay to take on the Packers. Green Bay defeated the Chicago Bears in Week 5 to improve to 3-2.

Week 6 Monday Night Football

Week 6 concludes in Santa Clara, as the undefeated San Francisco 49ers host the Washington Commanders. The 49ers are coming off a big divisional win in Seattle over the Seahawks, while the Commanders tied their NFC East rival New York Giants in Week 5.

Best of The 2026 Season So Far | GAME PHOTOS

Check out the best game photos from the Bengals 2026 season so far.

K Evan McPherson celebrates a field goal during Week 1 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026.
1 / 40

K Evan McPherson celebrates a field goal during Week 1 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026.

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
RB Chase Brown during Week 1 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026.
2 / 40

RB Chase Brown during Week 1 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026.

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
RB Chase Brown scores a touchdown during Week 1 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026.
3 / 40

RB Chase Brown scores a touchdown during Week 1 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026.

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
QB Joe Burrow looks to throw during Week 1 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026.
4 / 40

QB Joe Burrow looks to throw during Week 1 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026.

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
DE Myles Murphy records a sack during Week 1 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026.
5 / 40

DE Myles Murphy records a sack during Week 1 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026.

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
The Bengals defense forces a fumble during Week 1 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026.
6 / 40

The Bengals defense forces a fumble during Week 1 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026.

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
LB Demetrius Knight Jr. celebrates a touchdown during Week 1 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026.
7 / 40

LB Demetrius Knight Jr. celebrates a touchdown during Week 1 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026.

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
TE Mike Gesicki celebrates a catch during Week 1 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026.
8 / 40

TE Mike Gesicki celebrates a catch during Week 1 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026.

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
DE Boye Mafe during Week 1 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026.
9 / 40

DE Boye Mafe during Week 1 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026.

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
WR Tee Higgins catches a pass during Week 1 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026.
10 / 40

WR Tee Higgins catches a pass during Week 1 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026.

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
DE Boye Mafe and LB Demetrius Knight Jr. celebrate a play during Week 1 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026.
11 / 40

DE Boye Mafe and LB Demetrius Knight Jr. celebrate a play during Week 1 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026.

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
WRs Tee Higgins and Ja'Marr Chase celebrate a touchdown during Week 2 against the Texans in Houston, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2026.
12 / 40

WRs Tee Higgins and Ja'Marr Chase celebrate a touchdown during Week 2 against the Texans in Houston, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase, right, catches a pass for a touchdown as Houston Texans cornerback Derek Stingley Jr., left, looks on during the first half of an NFL football game in Houston, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2026.
13 / 40

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase, right, catches a pass for a touchdown as Houston Texans cornerback Derek Stingley Jr., left, looks on during the first half of an NFL football game in Houston, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2026.

David J. Phillip/AP Photo
RB Chase Brown during Week 2 against the Texans in Houston, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2026.
14 / 40

RB Chase Brown during Week 2 against the Texans in Houston, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
DT Dexter Lawrence II pressures QB CJ Stroud during Week 2 against the Texans in Houston, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2026.
15 / 40

DT Dexter Lawrence II pressures QB CJ Stroud during Week 2 against the Texans in Houston, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
WR Dohnte Meyers returns a kick during Week 2 against the Texans in Houston, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2026.
16 / 40

WR Dohnte Meyers returns a kick during Week 2 against the Texans in Houston, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
RB Chase Brown during Week 2 against the Texans in Houston, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2026.
17 / 40

RB Chase Brown during Week 2 against the Texans in Houston, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
WR Ja'Marr Chase catches a touchdown during Week 2 against the Texans in Houston, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2026.
18 / 40

WR Ja'Marr Chase catches a touchdown during Week 2 against the Texans in Houston, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
QB Joe Burrow throws during Week 2 against the Texans in Houston, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2026.
19 / 40

QB Joe Burrow throws during Week 2 against the Texans in Houston, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
evan mcpherson fg celly 1 wk 2 texans 092026
20 / 40
WR Ja'Marr Chase celebrates a touchdown during Week 2 against the Texans in Houston, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2026.
21 / 40

WR Ja'Marr Chase celebrates a touchdown during Week 2 against the Texans in Houston, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2026.

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
QB Joe Burrow celebrates a run during Week 3 against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026.
22 / 40

QB Joe Burrow celebrates a run during Week 3 against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026.

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
CB Tacario Davis and LB Barrett Carter during Week 3 against the Steelers in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026.
23 / 40

CB Tacario Davis and LB Barrett Carter during Week 3 against the Steelers in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026.

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
WR Tee Higgins catches a touchdown during Week 3 against the Steelers in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026.
24 / 40

WR Tee Higgins catches a touchdown during Week 3 against the Steelers in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026.

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'marr Chase, left, dives into the end zone for a touchdown as Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. tries to defend during the first half of an NFL football game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026.AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
25 / 40

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'marr Chase, left, dives into the end zone for a touchdown as Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. tries to defend during the first half of an NFL football game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026.AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Gene J. Puskar/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
WR Dohnte Meyer runs after the catch during Week 3 against the Steelers in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026.
26 / 40

WR Dohnte Meyer runs after the catch during Week 3 against the Steelers in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026.

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
WR Tee Higgins makes a catch during Week 4 against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026.
27 / 40

WR Tee Higgins makes a catch during Week 4 against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026.

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
QB Joe Burrow during Week 4 against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026.
28 / 40

QB Joe Burrow during Week 4 against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026.

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
TE Mike Gesicki scores a touchdown during Week 4 against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026.
29 / 40

TE Mike Gesicki scores a touchdown during Week 4 against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026.

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
WR Ja'Marr Chase during Week 4 against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026.
30 / 40

WR Ja'Marr Chase during Week 4 against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026.

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
WR Dohnte Meyers catches a pass during Week 4 against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026.
31 / 40

WR Dohnte Meyers catches a pass during Week 4 against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026.

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
WR Tee Higgins catches a pass during Week 4 against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026.
32 / 40

WR Tee Higgins catches a pass during Week 4 against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026.

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
WR Tee Higgins during Week 4 against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026.
33 / 40

WR Tee Higgins during Week 4 against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026.

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
WR Ja'Marr Chase makes a catch during Week 5 against the Dolphins in Miami, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026.
34 / 40

WR Ja'Marr Chase makes a catch during Week 5 against the Dolphins in Miami, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
WR Ja'Marr Chase celebrates a touchdown during Week 5 against the Dolphins in Miami, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026.
35 / 40

WR Ja'Marr Chase celebrates a touchdown during Week 5 against the Dolphins in Miami, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026.

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
S Jordan Battle celebrates an interception during Week 5 against the Dolphins in Miami, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026.
36 / 40

S Jordan Battle celebrates an interception during Week 5 against the Dolphins in Miami, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
WR Tee Higgins runs after the catch during Week 5 against the Dolphins in Miami, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026.
37 / 40

WR Tee Higgins runs after the catch during Week 5 against the Dolphins in Miami, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
DT Jonathan Allen during Week 5 against the Dolphins in Miami, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026.
38 / 40

DT Jonathan Allen during Week 5 against the Dolphins in Miami, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026.

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
LB Barrett Carter gets a sack during Week 5 against the Dolphins in Miami, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026.
39 / 40

LB Barrett Carter gets a sack during Week 5 against the Dolphins in Miami, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals tight end Tanner Hudson (87) grabs a touchdown pass as Miami Dolphins linebacker Willie Gay Jr. (40) pushes him forward during the first half an NFL football game in Miami Gardens, Fla., Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
40 / 40

Cincinnati Bengals tight end Tanner Hudson (87) grabs a touchdown pass as Miami Dolphins linebacker Willie Gay Jr. (40) pushes him forward during the first half an NFL football game in Miami Gardens, Fla., Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Lynne Sladky/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Ja'Marr Chase And Bengals' Long Line Of Great Catches

Bengals legends Isaac Curtis, Chad Johnson, Andrew Hawkins and T.J. Houshmandzadeh talk Ja'Marr Chase and the franchise's most iconic catches.

news

10 Stats to Know From First Five Weeks of 2026

With the Bengals on bye this week, let's take a look at 10 of the most notable stats that have defined their season to this point.

news

New Bengal Jack Kiser's Wild Ride To Paycor Stadium

A look at new Bengal Jack Kiser's wild ride on the NFL waiver wire

news

Jack Kiser Acquired on Waivers, Swayze Bozeman Placed on Reserve/Injured List | BENGALS ROSTER UPDATE

The Bengals acquired LB Jack Kiser on Waivers and placed LB Swayze Bozeman on the Reserve/Injured list.

news

Bengals Defeat Dolphins 31-24 | POSTGAME RECAP, NOTES & QUOTES

The Bengals defeated the Dolphins Sunday in Miami. See the final score, key stats, records, notes and postgame quotes.

news

How To Watch Bengals at Dolphins Week 5: TV, Streaming and Radio Information

How to watch Bengals at Dolphins in Week 5: kickoff time, TV channel, streaming options, radio stations and game coverage

news

Russ Yeast Elevated Ahead of Week 5 | BENGALS ROSTER UPDATE

The Bengals today elevated S Russ Yeast from the practice squad to the active roster for tomorrow's game at Miami.

news

What To Watch For | Bengals at Dolphins Week 5

The Bengals look to bounce back from a pair of one-score losses when they take on the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday.

news

Chad Johnson Goes Home To Root For His Bengals As Fan Of Their Young WRs

The Bengals could be down their two best wideouts as they head to Chad Johnson's hometown, but their all-time leading receiver thinks they'll be OK even if they don't sign him for Sunday's game in Miami.

news

Bengals Release Uniform Combination for Week 5 against Miami Dolphins

Learn what the Bengals are wearing against the Dolphins in Week 5.

news

Bengals Fall to Jaguars 22-17 | POSTGAME RECAP, NOTES & QUOTES

The Bengals fell 22-17 to the Jaguars in Week 4 as Joe Burrow threw for 428 yards. See the final score, key stats, records, notes and postgame quotes.

Advertising