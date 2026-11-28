The Bengals look to close out November with a win when they return to Paycor Stadium to host the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. The game kicks off at 1 p.m. ET on CBS (Cincinnati's channel 12). Here is what to watch for:
Chase Sets Sights on 1K
Wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase has put together another Pro Bowl worthy season to this point, and he now tracks down his sixth consecutive 1,000-yard receiving campaign. His 909 yards rank fifth in the NFL this year and are 91 shy of the 1K mark.
A New Orleans area native, Chase can become just the fourth player in NFL history with 1,000+ receiving yards in each of his first six career seasons. The previous players to accomplish that feat are Pro Football Hall of Famer Randy Moss, former Tampa Bay receiver Mike Evans and current Minnesota receiver — and Chase's old teammate at LSU — Justin Jefferson.
Chase also enters Week 12 with 589 career receptions in 88 regular-season games played. With 11 against the Saints, he would become the first player in league history to record 600 receptions in fewer than 90 games. He additionally has 61 career touchdown catches, the fourth-most in Bengals history and two shy of tying Carl Pickens (63) for third.
Burrow's Completion Percentage Streak
Among all of Joe Burrow's impressive numbers this season, one of the most noteworthy has been his passing efficiency. He leads the NFL this season in completion percentage (74.2), while ranking second in passer rating (116.7) and fifth in yards per attempt (8.14).
Burrow has completed at least 70 percent of his passes in each of the past eight games dating back to Week 3. It is tied for the longest such streak in NFL history (minimum 25 attempts per game), alongside Pro Football Hall of Famer Drew Brees (eight consecutive games spanning the 2017 and '18 seasons with New Orleans) and Tua Tagovailoa (2024 with Miami).
Burrow also enters this week with 186 career touchdown passes, which are the fourth-most in Bengals history and one shy of tying Ring of Honor inductee Boomer Esiason (187) for third.
Mafe's Encore
Defensive end Boye Mafe is coming off a career-high three sacks in Week 11 at Washington. He is the eighth player in the NFL this season to record three sacks in a game. The effort improved his season sack total to 9.5, which are tied for third in the league this year and already mark a career best for the fifth-year pro. Mafe's previous high was nine sacks in the 2023 season, when he played for Seattle.
Mafe and the Cincinnati defensive line will look to disrupt a Saints passing game that ranks first in the NFL in attempts per game (38.6). New Orleans has given up 29 sacks on the year, tied for the ninth-most allowed by any team.
Offense Looks for Strong Showing from Run Game
Cincinnati's offense will aim to get more production out of its running game after being held to 31 rushing yards at Washington, its second-lowest total of the season. When asked about the productivity in that area this week, head coach Zac Taylor emphasized that an improvement will take a collective effort.
"We need more out of it, and that's not an indictment on the running backs. That's on everybody," said Taylor.
The Saints are allowing 131.4 rushing yards per game this year, the fifth-most in the NFL. A balanced approach that features explosive runs by Chase Brown and Samaje Perine could provide a spark for the offense while opening up opportunities in the passing game as well.
Extra Points
- Defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence II has a career-high 10 tackles for loss this season, which are tied for ninth in the NFL and rank third among DTs.
- Kicker Evan McPherson is tied for third in the NFL this season with seven made field goals from 50+ yards.
View some of the top shots from Bengals practice at the CBTS Field House, Friday, November 27, 2026.