Mafe's Encore

Defensive end Boye Mafe is coming off a career-high three sacks in Week 11 at Washington. He is the eighth player in the NFL this season to record three sacks in a game. The effort improved his season sack total to 9.5, which are tied for third in the league this year and already mark a career best for the fifth-year pro. Mafe's previous high was nine sacks in the 2023 season, when he played for Seattle.