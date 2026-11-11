Week 10 Injury Report | Steelers vs Bengals

Take a look at the injury reports of the Cincinnati Bengals and the Pittsburgh Steelers leading into Week 10 of the 2026 season.
Cincinnati Bengals
*Last updated: Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2026*
**The Bengals held a walkthrough on Wednesday. This report is an estimation as if they had held a full practice.**
|Player
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|DT Jonathan Allen
|NIR - Rest
|Did Not Participate
|S Kyle Dugger
|Quadricep
|Did Not Participate
|G Dylan Fairchild
|Pectoral
|Limited Participation
|CB DJ Turner II
|Ankle
|Limited Participation
Pittsburgh Steelers
|Player
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|CB Brandin Echols
|Hamstring
|Full Participation
|S DeShon Elliott
|Ankle
|Limited Participation
|DT Derrick Harmon*
|Foot
|Limited Participation
|DT Cameron Heyward
|NIR - Rest
|Did Not Participate
|WR Ben Skowronek
|Calf
|Full Participation
|DE Doneiko Slaughter
|Hamstring
|Full Participation
|TE Darnell Wasington
|NIR - Rest
|Did Not Participate
|DE T.J. Watt
|NIR - Rest
|Did Not Participate
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