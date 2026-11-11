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Week 10 Injury Report | Steelers vs Bengals

Nov 11, 2026 at 06:29 PM
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Bengals Communications
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Take a look at the injury reports of the Cincinnati Bengals and the Pittsburgh Steelers leading into Week 10 of the 2026 season.

Cincinnati Bengals

*Last updated: Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2026*

**The Bengals held a walkthrough on Wednesday. This report is an estimation as if they had held a full practice.**

PlayerInjuryWednesdayThursdayFridayGame Status
DT Jonathan AllenNIR - RestDid Not Participate
S Kyle DuggerQuadricepDid Not Participate
G Dylan FairchildPectoralLimited Participation
CB DJ Turner IIAnkleLimited Participation

Pittsburgh Steelers

PlayerInjuryWednesdayThursdayFridayGame Status
CB Brandin EcholsHamstringFull Participation
S DeShon ElliottAnkleLimited Participation
DT Derrick Harmon*FootLimited Participation
DT Cameron HeywardNIR - RestDid Not Participate
WR Ben SkowronekCalfFull Participation
DE Doneiko SlaughterHamstringFull Participation
TE Darnell WasingtonNIR - RestDid Not Participate
DE T.J. WattNIR - RestDid Not Participate

Check out the Bengals 2026 Schedule.

Best of White Bengal | PHOTOS

Check out the best White Bengal moments from the past few years.

View the top fan photos from around the Jungle in 2025.
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View the top fan photos from around the Jungle in 2025.

Austin Chandler
WR Tee Higgins and WR Ja'Marr Chase celebrate during the Bengals-Jaguars game in Week 13 of the 2023 season.
2 / 20

WR Tee Higgins and WR Ja'Marr Chase celebrate during the Bengals-Jaguars game in Week 13 of the 2023 season.

Ryan Meyer
Who Dey Nation cheers on Cincinnati as the Bengals beat the Lost Angeles Rams 19-16, Monday, Sept. 25, 2023.
3 / 20

Who Dey Nation cheers on Cincinnati as the Bengals beat the Lost Angeles Rams 19-16, Monday, Sept. 25, 2023.

Ryan Meyer
TE Mike Gesicki makes a one-handed catch against the Philadelphia Eagles at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, October 27, 2024.
4 / 20

TE Mike Gesicki makes a one-handed catch against the Philadelphia Eagles at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, October 27, 2024.

Ryan Meyer
View the top fan photos from around the Jungle in 2025.
5 / 20

View the top fan photos from around the Jungle in 2025.

Chad Powers
WR Ja'Marr Chase breaks a tackle on Thursday Night Football against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Paycor Stadium, Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025.
6 / 20

WR Ja'Marr Chase breaks a tackle on Thursday Night Football against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Paycor Stadium, Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025.

Ryan Meyer
Bengals safety Jordan Battle celebrates during Cincinnati's 19-16 win over the Los Angeles Rams, Monday, Sept. 25, 2023.
7 / 20

Bengals safety Jordan Battle celebrates during Cincinnati's 19-16 win over the Los Angeles Rams, Monday, Sept. 25, 2023.

Ryan Meyer
Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Myles Murphy (99) kneels to pray before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Monday, Sept. 25, 2023, in Cincinnati. The Bengals won 19-16.
8 / 20

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Myles Murphy (99) kneels to pray before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Monday, Sept. 25, 2023, in Cincinnati. The Bengals won 19-16.

Joe Robbins via AP
WR Ja'Marr Chase catches the ball during the Bengals-Jaguars game in Week 13 of the 2023 season.
9 / 20

WR Ja'Marr Chase catches the ball during the Bengals-Jaguars game in Week 13 of the 2023 season.

Ryan Meyer
WR Tee Higgins runs after the catch on Thursday Night Football against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Paycor Stadium, Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025.
10 / 20

WR Tee Higgins runs after the catch on Thursday Night Football against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Paycor Stadium, Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025.

Ryan Meyer
Fans celebrate as the Bengals play the Miami Dolphins, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022.
11 / 20

Fans celebrate as the Bengals play the Miami Dolphins, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022.

Eric Wagner
View the best fan photos from 2025 White Bengal against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025.
12 / 20

View the best fan photos from 2025 White Bengal against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025.

Austin Chandler
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) looks on during an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Monday, September 25, 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio.
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Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) looks on during an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Monday, September 25, 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Aaron Doster/NFL
WR Ja'Marr Chase runs with the ball against the Philadelphia Eagles at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, October 27, 2024.
14 / 20

WR Ja'Marr Chase runs with the ball against the Philadelphia Eagles at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, October 27, 2024.

Erik Schelkun
View the best fan photos from 2025 White Bengal against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025.
15 / 20

View the best fan photos from 2025 White Bengal against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025.

Austin Chandler
Fans celebrate as the Bengals beat the Lost Angeles Rams 19-16, Monday, Sept. 25, 2023.
16 / 20

Fans celebrate as the Bengals beat the Lost Angeles Rams 19-16, Monday, Sept. 25, 2023.

Bengals Archive
Cincinnati Bengals fans celebrate an interception during an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Monday, September 25, 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio.
17 / 20

Cincinnati Bengals fans celebrate an interception during an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Monday, September 25, 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Aaron Doster/NFL
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) kneels to pray before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Monday, Sept. 25, 2023, in Cincinnati. The Bengals won 19-16.
18 / 20

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) kneels to pray before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Monday, Sept. 25, 2023, in Cincinnati. The Bengals won 19-16.

Joe Robbins via AP
Fans celebrate as the Bengals play the Miami Dolphins, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022.
19 / 20

Fans celebrate as the Bengals play the Miami Dolphins, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022.

Eric Wagner
View the best fan photos from 2025 White Bengal against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025.
20 / 20

View the best fan photos from 2025 White Bengal against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025.

Austin Chandler
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