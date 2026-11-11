Bengals Week 10 NFL Power Rankings Roundup

The Cincinnati Bengals have won four straight games and sit at 6-2 on the year entering Week 10 against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday Night Football. Let's take a look at where various media outlets have the Bengals ranked in this week's power rankings.
Bengals Ranking: 5
"Joe Burrow is playing quarterback at an elite level, his top two targets (Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins) continue to terrorize opposing defenses, and the combination has produced an offensive machine that should strike fear in the hearts of every foe. This is a winning formula that could take these Bengals far in January. " - Nick Shook
Bengals Ranking: 7
"Joe Burrow is on his way to a possible MVP the way he is playing. It's so fun to watch him throw it around." - Pete Prisco
Bengals Ranking: 7
ESPN made a note about each team's most important remaining game on their schedule, citing Week 14 against the Chiefs for Cincinnati
"The Bengals believe their Super Bowl aspirations aren't a pipe dream. A late-season win against a familiar rival could be what they need to bolster their belief into reality. " - Ben Baby
Bengals Ranking: 8
"Ja'Marr Chase is the best receiver in football. It's important I get that out of the way at the start. He is the key to everything for this Bengals team. I mean, yes, QB Joe Burrow is great, but Chase could make anyone look fantastic. He was unstoppable against the Falcons — a one-man show at times. He finished with 10 catches for 155 yards and a touchdown. And just his presence cleared room for Tee Higgins to catch two touchdown passes." - Ralph Vacchiano
Bengals Ranking: 7
"Since Week 3, the Bengals are No. 1 in the league in EPA per play as Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins are rolling." - Josh Kendall and Chad Graff
Bengals Ranking: 7
"The Cincinnati Bengals are rolling—and so is quarterback Joe Burrow. After a 2-2 start to the season, the Bengals have peeled off four straight victories after Sunday's win over the Falcons in Spain. Burrow is playing at an MVP level." - Gary Davenport
Bengals Ranking: 8
"A Super Bowl push is very realistic." - Mike Florio
Check out the best White Bengal moments from the past few years.