Bengals Week 10 NFL Power Rankings Roundup

Bengals Ranking: 8

"Ja'Marr Chase is the best receiver in football. It's important I get that out of the way at the start. He is the key to everything for this Bengals team. I mean, yes, QB Joe Burrow is great, but Chase could make anyone look fantastic. He was unstoppable against the Falcons — a one-man show at times. He finished with 10 catches for 155 yards and a touchdown. And just his presence cleared room for Tee Higgins to catch two touchdown passes." - Ralph Vacchiano