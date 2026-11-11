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Bengals Week 10 NFL Power Rankings Roundup

Nov 11, 2026 at 10:30 AM
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Michael Hull

Digital Coordinator

The Cincinnati Bengals have won four straight games and sit at 6-2 on the year entering Week 10 against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday Night Football. Let's take a look at where various media outlets have the Bengals ranked in this week's power rankings.

NFL.com

Bengals Ranking: 5

"Joe Burrow is playing quarterback at an elite level, his top two targets (Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins) continue to terrorize opposing defenses, and the combination has produced an offensive machine that should strike fear in the hearts of every foe. This is a winning formula that could take these Bengals far in January. "  - Nick Shook

CBS Sports

Bengals Ranking: 7

"Joe Burrow is on his way to a possible MVP the way he is playing. It's so fun to watch him throw it around."  - Pete Prisco

ESPN

Bengals Ranking: 7

ESPN made a note about each team's most important remaining game on their schedule, citing Week 14 against the Chiefs for Cincinnati

"The Bengals believe their Super Bowl aspirations aren't a pipe dream. A late-season win against a familiar rival could be what they need to bolster their belief into reality. " - Ben Baby

FOX Sports

Bengals Ranking: 8

"Ja'Marr Chase is the best receiver in football. It's important I get that out of the way at the start. He is the key to everything for this Bengals team. I mean, yes, QB Joe Burrow is great, but Chase could make anyone look fantastic. He was unstoppable against the Falcons — a one-man show at times. He finished with 10 catches for 155 yards and a touchdown. And just his presence cleared room for Tee Higgins to catch two touchdown passes." - Ralph Vacchiano

The Athletic

Bengals Ranking: 7

"Since Week 3, the Bengals are No. 1 in the league in EPA per play as Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins are rolling." - Josh Kendall and Chad Graff

Bleacher Report

Bengals Ranking: 7

"The Cincinnati Bengals are rolling—and so is quarterback Joe Burrow. After a 2-2 start to the season, the Bengals have peeled off four straight victories after Sunday's win over the Falcons in Spain. Burrow is playing at an MVP level." - Gary Davenport

NBC Sports

Bengals Ranking: 8

"A Super Bowl push is very realistic." - Mike Florio

Best of White Bengal | PHOTOS

Check out the best White Bengal moments from the past few years.

View the top fan photos from around the Jungle in 2025.
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View the top fan photos from around the Jungle in 2025.

Austin Chandler
WR Tee Higgins and WR Ja'Marr Chase celebrate during the Bengals-Jaguars game in Week 13 of the 2023 season.
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WR Tee Higgins and WR Ja'Marr Chase celebrate during the Bengals-Jaguars game in Week 13 of the 2023 season.

Ryan Meyer
Who Dey Nation cheers on Cincinnati as the Bengals beat the Lost Angeles Rams 19-16, Monday, Sept. 25, 2023.
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Who Dey Nation cheers on Cincinnati as the Bengals beat the Lost Angeles Rams 19-16, Monday, Sept. 25, 2023.

Ryan Meyer
TE Mike Gesicki makes a one-handed catch against the Philadelphia Eagles at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, October 27, 2024.
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TE Mike Gesicki makes a one-handed catch against the Philadelphia Eagles at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, October 27, 2024.

Ryan Meyer
View the top fan photos from around the Jungle in 2025.
5 / 20

View the top fan photos from around the Jungle in 2025.

Chad Powers
WR Ja'Marr Chase breaks a tackle on Thursday Night Football against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Paycor Stadium, Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025.
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WR Ja'Marr Chase breaks a tackle on Thursday Night Football against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Paycor Stadium, Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025.

Ryan Meyer
Bengals safety Jordan Battle celebrates during Cincinnati's 19-16 win over the Los Angeles Rams, Monday, Sept. 25, 2023.
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Bengals safety Jordan Battle celebrates during Cincinnati's 19-16 win over the Los Angeles Rams, Monday, Sept. 25, 2023.

Ryan Meyer
Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Myles Murphy (99) kneels to pray before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Monday, Sept. 25, 2023, in Cincinnati. The Bengals won 19-16.
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Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Myles Murphy (99) kneels to pray before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Monday, Sept. 25, 2023, in Cincinnati. The Bengals won 19-16.

Joe Robbins via AP
WR Ja'Marr Chase catches the ball during the Bengals-Jaguars game in Week 13 of the 2023 season.
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WR Ja'Marr Chase catches the ball during the Bengals-Jaguars game in Week 13 of the 2023 season.

Ryan Meyer
WR Tee Higgins runs after the catch on Thursday Night Football against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Paycor Stadium, Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025.
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WR Tee Higgins runs after the catch on Thursday Night Football against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Paycor Stadium, Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025.

Ryan Meyer
Fans celebrate as the Bengals play the Miami Dolphins, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022.
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Fans celebrate as the Bengals play the Miami Dolphins, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022.

Eric Wagner
View the best fan photos from 2025 White Bengal against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025.
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View the best fan photos from 2025 White Bengal against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025.

Austin Chandler
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) looks on during an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Monday, September 25, 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio.
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Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) looks on during an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Monday, September 25, 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Aaron Doster/NFL
WR Ja'Marr Chase runs with the ball against the Philadelphia Eagles at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, October 27, 2024.
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WR Ja'Marr Chase runs with the ball against the Philadelphia Eagles at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, October 27, 2024.

Erik Schelkun
View the best fan photos from 2025 White Bengal against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025.
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View the best fan photos from 2025 White Bengal against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025.

Austin Chandler
Fans celebrate as the Bengals beat the Lost Angeles Rams 19-16, Monday, Sept. 25, 2023.
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Fans celebrate as the Bengals beat the Lost Angeles Rams 19-16, Monday, Sept. 25, 2023.

Bengals Archive
Cincinnati Bengals fans celebrate an interception during an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Monday, September 25, 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio.
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Cincinnati Bengals fans celebrate an interception during an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Monday, September 25, 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Aaron Doster/NFL
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) kneels to pray before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Monday, Sept. 25, 2023, in Cincinnati. The Bengals won 19-16.
18 / 20

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) kneels to pray before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Monday, Sept. 25, 2023, in Cincinnati. The Bengals won 19-16.

Joe Robbins via AP
Fans celebrate as the Bengals play the Miami Dolphins, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022.
19 / 20

Fans celebrate as the Bengals play the Miami Dolphins, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022.

Eric Wagner
View the best fan photos from 2025 White Bengal against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025.
20 / 20

View the best fan photos from 2025 White Bengal against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025.

Austin Chandler
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