Bengals Week 9 NFL Power Rankings Roundup

The Cincinnati Bengals are now 5-2 after an overtime win against the Tennessee Titans. As the team travels to Madrid to take on the Atlanta Falcons, let's take a look at where media outlets have the Bengals in this week's power rankings.
Bengals Ranking: 8
"The Bengals once again proved to the world that they can score plenty and have the tools to do it all afternoon" - Nick Shook
Bengals Ranking: 8
"Joe Burrow and the passing game bailed out the defense in the overtime victory over the Titans." - Pete Prisco
Bengals Ranking: 9
"Look at what [Burrow] and the Bengals offense have done the past six quarters: He's completed 81.8% of his passes for 711 yards and nine TDs while the Bengals have scored 78 points in 93 minutes of play. Seriously, if you see the Bengals offense coming, get out of the way." - Ralph Vacchiano
Bengals Ranking: 10
ESPN made a note about each team's best in-season trade with each ranking, and ESPN noted last year's acquisition of QB Joe Flacco.
"Flacco hit the ground running. He threw for a career-high 470 yards in a loss to the Bears and participated in his first Pro Bowl at the end of the season." - Ben Baby
Bengals Ranking: 10
"We need to start appreciating the games where Tee Higgins and Ja'Marr Chase go for roughly 300 combined yards, three touchdowns and 30 targets." - Connor Orr
Bengals Ranking: 10
"Joe Burrow bounced back to throw for 462 yards with six total touchdowns; Tee Higgins finished with 10 catches for 155 yards and Ja'Marr Chase added 11 for 141." - Josh Kendall and Chad Graff
Bengals Ranking: 10
"Cincinnati's offense seems to have flipped a switch since entering halftime of Week 7 in a 13-0 hole. Over their past six quarters, Joe Burrow and the Bengals' offense have looked like Super Bowl material." - Kris Knox
View the top photos from the Bengals' Week 8 victory over the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026.