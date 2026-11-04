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Bengals Week 9 NFL Power Rankings Roundup

Nov 04, 2026 at 11:00 AM
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Michael Hull

Digital Coordinator

The Cincinnati Bengals are now 5-2 after an overtime win against the Tennessee Titans. As the team travels to Madrid to take on the Atlanta Falcons, let's take a look at where media outlets have the Bengals in this week's power rankings.

NFL.com

Bengals Ranking: 8

"The Bengals once again proved to the world that they can score plenty and have the tools to do it all afternoon"  - Nick Shook

CBS Sports

Bengals Ranking: 8

"Joe Burrow and the passing game bailed out the defense in the overtime victory over the Titans."  - Pete Prisco

FOX Sports

Bengals Ranking: 9

"Look at what [Burrow] and the Bengals offense have done the past six quarters: He's completed 81.8% of his passes for 711 yards and nine TDs while the Bengals have scored 78 points in 93 minutes of play. Seriously, if you see the Bengals offense coming, get out of the way." - Ralph Vacchiano

ESPN

Bengals Ranking: 10

ESPN made a note about each team's best in-season trade with each ranking, and ESPN noted last year's acquisition of QB Joe Flacco.

"Flacco hit the ground running. He threw for a career-high 470 yards in a loss to the Bears and participated in his first Pro Bowl at the end of the season." - Ben Baby

Sports Illustrated

Bengals Ranking: 10

"We need to start appreciating the games where Tee Higgins and Ja'Marr Chase go for roughly 300 combined yards, three touchdowns and 30 targets." - Connor Orr

The Athletic

Bengals Ranking: 10

"Joe Burrow bounced back to throw for 462 yards with six total touchdowns; Tee Higgins finished with 10 catches for 155 yards and Ja'Marr Chase added 11 for 141." - Josh Kendall and Chad Graff

Bleacher Report

Bengals Ranking: 10

"Cincinnati's offense seems to have flipped a switch since entering halftime of Week 7 in a 13-0 hole. Over their past six quarters, Joe Burrow and the Bengals' offense have looked like Super Bowl material." - Kris Knox

Victory Monday: Bengals Win Overtime Thriller Over Titans | TOP SHOTS

View the top photos from the Bengals' Week 8 victory over the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026.

QB Joe Burrow ahead of Week 8 against the Tennessee Titans at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026.
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QB Joe Burrow ahead of Week 8 against the Tennessee Titans at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026.

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QB Joe Burrow scores a touchdown during Week 8 against the Tennessee Titans at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026.
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QB Joe Burrow scores a touchdown during Week 8 against the Tennessee Titans at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026.

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DT Dexter Lawrence runs out of the tunnel ahead of Week 8 against the Tennessee Titans at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026.
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DT Dexter Lawrence runs out of the tunnel ahead of Week 8 against the Tennessee Titans at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026.

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LB Demetrius Knight Jr. runs out of the tunnel ahead of Week 8 against the Tennessee Titans at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026.
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LB Demetrius Knight Jr. runs out of the tunnel ahead of Week 8 against the Tennessee Titans at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026.

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DT Dexter Lawrence II sacks Titans QB Cam Ward during Week 8 against the Tennessee Titans at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026.
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DT Dexter Lawrence II sacks Titans QB Cam Ward during Week 8 against the Tennessee Titans at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026.

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DE Boye Mafe forces a fumble during Week 8 against the Tennessee Titans at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026.
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DE Boye Mafe forces a fumble during Week 8 against the Tennessee Titans at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026.

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DT Dexter Lawrence II recovers a fumble during Week 8 against the Tennessee Titans at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026.
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DT Dexter Lawrence II recovers a fumble during Week 8 against the Tennessee Titans at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026.

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DT Dexter Lawrence II recovers a fumble during Week 8 against the Tennessee Titans at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026.
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DT Dexter Lawrence II recovers a fumble during Week 8 against the Tennessee Titans at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026.

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DT Dexter Lawrence II and the Bengals defense celebrate a fumble recovery during Week 8 against the Tennessee Titans at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026.
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DT Dexter Lawrence II and the Bengals defense celebrate a fumble recovery during Week 8 against the Tennessee Titans at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026.

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TE Mike Gesicki celebrates a touchdown during Week 8 against the Tennessee Titans at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026.
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TE Mike Gesicki celebrates a touchdown during Week 8 against the Tennessee Titans at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026.

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S Jordan Battle runs out of the tunnel ahead of Week 8 against the Tennessee Titans at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026.
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S Jordan Battle runs out of the tunnel ahead of Week 8 against the Tennessee Titans at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026.

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CB DJ Turner II ahead of Week 8 against the Tennessee Titans at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026.
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CB DJ Turner II ahead of Week 8 against the Tennessee Titans at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026.

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WR Ja'Marr Chase during Week 8 against the Tennessee Titans at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026.
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WR Ja'Marr Chase during Week 8 against the Tennessee Titans at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026.

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LB Demetrius Knight Jr. and DT Dexter Lawrence II combine for a safety during Week 8 against the Tennessee Titans at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026.
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LB Demetrius Knight Jr. and DT Dexter Lawrence II combine for a safety during Week 8 against the Tennessee Titans at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026.

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S Bryan Cook runs out of the tunnel ahead of Week 8 against the Tennessee Titans at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026.
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S Bryan Cook runs out of the tunnel ahead of Week 8 against the Tennessee Titans at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026.

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WR Tee Higgins during Week 8 against the Tennessee Titans at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026.
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WR Tee Higgins during Week 8 against the Tennessee Titans at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026.

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WRs Tee Higgins and Ja'Marr Chase ahead of Week 8 against the Tennessee Titans at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026.
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WRs Tee Higgins and Ja'Marr Chase ahead of Week 8 against the Tennessee Titans at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026.

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WR Ja'Marr Chase, QB Joe Burrow and C Ted Karras ahead of Week 8 against the Tennessee Titans at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026.
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WR Ja'Marr Chase, QB Joe Burrow and C Ted Karras ahead of Week 8 against the Tennessee Titans at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026.

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QB Joe Burrow during Week 8 against the Tennessee Titans at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026.
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QB Joe Burrow during Week 8 against the Tennessee Titans at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026.

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DE Boye Mafe runs out of the tunnel ahead of Week 8 against the Tennessee Titans at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026.
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DE Boye Mafe runs out of the tunnel ahead of Week 8 against the Tennessee Titans at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026.

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TE Mike Gesicki celebrates a catch during Week 8 against the Tennessee Titans at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026.
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TE Mike Gesicki celebrates a catch during Week 8 against the Tennessee Titans at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026.

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WR Ja'Marr Chase during Week 8 against the Tennessee Titans at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026.
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WR Ja'Marr Chase during Week 8 against the Tennessee Titans at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026.

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LB Barrett Carter runs out of the tunnel ahead of Week 8 against the Tennessee Titans at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026.
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LB Barrett Carter runs out of the tunnel ahead of Week 8 against the Tennessee Titans at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026.

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S Bryan Cook during Week 8 against the Tennessee Titans at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026.
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S Bryan Cook during Week 8 against the Tennessee Titans at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026.

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RB Chase Brown during Week 8 against the Tennessee Titans at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026.
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RB Chase Brown during Week 8 against the Tennessee Titans at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026.

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DT Dexter Lawrence II runs out of the tunnel ahead of Week 8 against the Tennessee Titans at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026.
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DT Dexter Lawrence II runs out of the tunnel ahead of Week 8 against the Tennessee Titans at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026.

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WR Dohnte Meyers during Week 8 against the Tennessee Titans at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026.
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WR Dohnte Meyers during Week 8 against the Tennessee Titans at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026.

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TE Jack Endries scores a touchdown during Week 8 against the Tennessee Titans at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026.
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TE Jack Endries scores a touchdown during Week 8 against the Tennessee Titans at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026.

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WR Tee Higgins scores a touchdown during Week 8 against the Tennessee Titans at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026.
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WR Tee Higgins scores a touchdown during Week 8 against the Tennessee Titans at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026.

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C Ted Karras ahead of Week 8 against the Tennessee Titans at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026
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C Ted Karras ahead of Week 8 against the Tennessee Titans at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026

RYAN MEYER
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