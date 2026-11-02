 Skip to main content
Advertising

Bengals Release Uniform Combination for Week 9 against Atlanta Falcons

Nov 02, 2026 at 12:55 PM
Author Image
Michael Hull

Digital Coordinator

Madrid UniCombo Web

The Bengals head to Spain in Week 9 to take on the Atlanta Falcons in Madrid. The game will kick off at 9:30 a.m. EST and be broadcast on NFL Network.

UNIFORM COMBINATION

Jersey: White

Pants: Orange with Black Stripes

Socks: White

This will be the sixth time the Bengals have worn this uniform combination and the first time in 2026. Cincinnati wore the combination three times in 2025. The Bengals introduced orange pants to their rotation ahead of the 2024 season, wearing them a total of nine times.

Bengals 2026 Week 9 Uniform Combination: White-Orange-White | UNIFORM PHOTOS

View some of the top photos of the Bengals uniform combination for this week against the Atlanta Falcons.

QB Joe Burrow looks to throw during Week 15 against the Baltimore Ravens at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025.
1 / 15

QB Joe Burrow looks to throw during Week 15 against the Baltimore Ravens at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025.

Ryan Meyer
TE Mike Gesicki during Monday Night Football against the Broncos, Monday, Sept. 29, 2025.
2 / 15

TE Mike Gesicki during Monday Night Football against the Broncos, Monday, Sept. 29, 2025.

Ryan Meyer
WR Tee Higgins scores a third-quarter touchdown during Week 11 against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium, Sunday, November 17, 2024
3 / 15

WR Tee Higgins scores a third-quarter touchdown during Week 11 against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium, Sunday, November 17, 2024

Ryan Meyer
TE Mike Gesicki celebrates a first down against the Steelers in Pittsburgh in Week 18, January 4, 2025.
4 / 15

TE Mike Gesicki celebrates a first down against the Steelers in Pittsburgh in Week 18, January 4, 2025.

Ryan Meyer
QB Joe Burrow celebrates after a third-down run during Week 11 against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium, Sunday, November 17, 2024
5 / 15

QB Joe Burrow celebrates after a third-down run during Week 11 against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium, Sunday, November 17, 2024

Ryan Meyer
LB Barrett Carter during Monday Night Football against the Broncos, Monday, Sept. 29, 2025.
6 / 15

LB Barrett Carter during Monday Night Football against the Broncos, Monday, Sept. 29, 2025.

Ryan Meyer
CB Josh Newton makes a tackle during Monday Night Football against the Broncos, Monday, Sept. 29, 2025.
7 / 15

CB Josh Newton makes a tackle during Monday Night Football against the Broncos, Monday, Sept. 29, 2025.

Ryan Meyer
WR Ja'Marr Chase scores a touchdown in the fourth quarter during Week 11 against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium, Sunday, November 17, 2024
8 / 15

WR Ja'Marr Chase scores a touchdown in the fourth quarter during Week 11 against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium, Sunday, November 17, 2024

Ryan Meyer
QB Joe Burrow throws the ball to WR Tee Higgins against the Steelers in Pittsburgh in Week 18, January 4, 2025.
9 / 15

QB Joe Burrow throws the ball to WR Tee Higgins against the Steelers in Pittsburgh in Week 18, January 4, 2025.

Ryan Meyer
WR Ja'Marr Chase celebrates his fourth-quarter touchdown during Week 11 against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium, Sunday, November 17, 2024
10 / 15

WR Ja'Marr Chase celebrates his fourth-quarter touchdown during Week 11 against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium, Sunday, November 17, 2024

Ryan Meyer
WR Ja'Marr Chase scores a first-quarter touchdown against the Steelers in Pittsburgh in Week 18, January 4, 2025.
11 / 15

WR Ja'Marr Chase scores a first-quarter touchdown against the Steelers in Pittsburgh in Week 18, January 4, 2025.

Bengals Photo
LB Barrett Carter during Week 11 against the Steelers in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Nov. 16, 2025.
12 / 15

LB Barrett Carter during Week 11 against the Steelers in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Nov. 16, 2025.

Ryan Meyer
CB Dax Hill celebrates a stop during Week 11 against the Steelers in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Nov. 16, 2025.
13 / 15

CB Dax Hill celebrates a stop during Week 11 against the Steelers in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Nov. 16, 2025.

Ryan Meyer
OT Amarius Mims blocks during Week 11 against the Steelers in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Nov. 16, 2025.
14 / 15

OT Amarius Mims blocks during Week 11 against the Steelers in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Nov. 16, 2025.

Ryan Meyer
LB Demetrius Knight Jr. during Week 15 against the Baltimore Ravens at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025.
15 / 15

LB Demetrius Knight Jr. during Week 15 against the Baltimore Ravens at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025.

Ryan Meyer
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Bengals Defeat Titans in Overtime 43-36 | POSTGAME RECAP, NOTES & QUOTES

The Bengals defeated the Tennessee Titans at Paycor Stadium Sunday. See the final score, key stats, records, notes and postgame quotes.

news

What To Watch For | Titans vs Bengals Week 8

The Bengals return to Paycor Stadium seeking their third straight win when they take on the Tennessee Titans on Sunday.

news

Game Within The Game | Tennessee Tee Higgins: Mr. Basketball Finalist Becomes NFL's Hottest Wide Receiver

How WR Tee Higgins almost quit football and has developed into one of the NFL's best wide receivers.

news

Bengals Announce Naming Rights Partnership for CBTS Field House

The Bengals announced a naming rights partnership with CBTS for the team's indoor practice facility, which will be named the CBTS Field House.

news

Joe Burrow Voted as FedEx Air & Ground Player of Week 7

Bengals QB Joe Burrow was named FedEx Air and Ground Player of the Week for his performance in Week 7, the NFL announced today.

news

Joe Burrow, Ryan Rehkow Receive AFC Player of the Week Honors

Bengals QB Joe Burrow was named AFC Offensive Player of the Week, while P Ryan Rehkow was named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week for their performances in Week 7.

news

Bengals Week 8 NFL Power Rankings Roundup

See where news outlets have the Bengals ranked entering Week 8 against the Tennessee Titans.

news

Bengals Sign Cam Grandy, Place Erick All Jr. on Reserve/Injured List | BENGALS ROSTER UPDATE

The Bengals today made multiple roster moves.

news

Bengals Release Uniform Combination for Week 8 against Tennessee Titans

Learn what the Bengals are wearing against the Titans in Week 8.

news

How To Watch Titans vs Bengals Week 8: TV, Streaming and Radio Information

How to watch Titans vs Bengals in Week 8: kickoff time, TV channel, streaming options, radio stations and game coverage

news

Bengals Defeat Ravens 35-13 | POSTGAME RECAP, NOTES & QUOTES

The Bengals took down the Ravens Sunday in Baltimore. See the final score, key stats, records, notes and postgame quotes.

Advertising