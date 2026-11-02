Bengals Release Uniform Combination for Week 9 against Atlanta Falcons

The Bengals head to Spain in Week 9 to take on the Atlanta Falcons in Madrid. The game will kick off at 9:30 a.m. EST and be broadcast on NFL Network.
UNIFORM COMBINATION
Jersey: White
Pants: Orange with Black Stripes
Socks: White
This will be the sixth time the Bengals have worn this uniform combination and the first time in 2026. Cincinnati wore the combination three times in 2025. The Bengals introduced orange pants to their rotation ahead of the 2024 season, wearing them a total of nine times.
View some of the top photos of the Bengals uniform combination for this week against the Atlanta Falcons.