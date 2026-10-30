What To Watch For | Titans vs Bengals Week 8

'Big 3' Plus Mike G

Last week's game at Baltimore served as a peek into just how productive Cincinnati's pass catchers have been this season. Tight end Mike Gesicki got the scoring started early in the third quarter by coming down with a scoring catch for the fourth straight game — the longest streak by a tight end in team history. All of Tee Higgins’ game-high 148 receiving yards came in the second half, including a 13-yard touchdown on a strike from Burrow later in the third. Ja’Marr Chase finished with five catches for 62 yards and a score, despite receiving heavy attention from the Ravens' secondary throughout the afternoon.

Chase and Gesicki have five touchdown receptions apiece this season, which are tied for fourth in the NFL entering Week 8. Chase heads into Sunday with 59 receiving touchdowns in his career. Should he catch a TD in what will be his 85th career regular-season game, he would become the 10th-fastest player in NFL history to reach 60 scoring receptions.

Gesicki has a chance to tie his career high of six receiving touchdowns, which he recorded in the 2020 season while playing for Miami.

Higgins is up to a team-leading 571 receiving yards in 2026, ranking ninth in the NFL and second among all AFC players. He is one of five players who have put up 140+ receiving yards in multiple games this season, alongside CeeDee Lamb, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Amon-Ra St. Brown and Christian Watson.