Bengals Sign Russ Yeast to Active Roster, Josh Kattus and Emany Johnson Added to Practice Squad | BENGALS ROSTER UPDATE

The Bengals today made the following roster moves:

*Signed S Russ Yeast off the practice squad to the active roster. Yeast, a third-year player, was elevated from the practice squad to the active roster for two games this season and has recorded three tackles.

*Released S Isaiah Nwokobia from the practice squad. Nwokobia, a rookie out of Southern Methodist University, signed on Sept. 29 to Cincinnati's practice squad, where he spent the past two games.

*Signed TE Josh Kattus to the practice squad. Kattus (6-4, 247), a rookie out of the University of Kentucky, originally was a college free agent signee of the Bengals in May and spent this past offseason and training camp with Cincinnati. He was waived by the Bengals on Aug. 30 and was not with a team for the first six weeks of the regular season.