 Skip to main content
Advertising

Bengals Sign Russ Yeast to Active Roster, Josh Kattus and Emany Johnson Added to Practice Squad | BENGALS ROSTER UPDATE

Oct 20, 2026 at 10:19 AM
Author Image
Bengals Communications
ros update oct 20 102026

The Bengals today made the following roster moves:

*Signed S Russ Yeast off the practice squad to the active roster. Yeast, a third-year player, was elevated from the practice squad to the active roster for two games this season and has recorded three tackles.

*Released S Isaiah Nwokobia from the practice squad. Nwokobia, a rookie out of Southern Methodist University, signed on Sept. 29 to Cincinnati's practice squad, where he spent the past two games.

*Signed TE Josh Kattus to the practice squad. Kattus (6-4, 247), a rookie out of the University of Kentucky, originally was a college free agent signee of the Bengals in May and spent this past offseason and training camp with Cincinnati. He was waived by the Bengals on Aug. 30 and was not with a team for the first six weeks of the regular season.

*Signed LB Emany Johnson to the practice squad. Johnson (6-2, 216), a first-year player out of the University of Nevada, originally was a college free agent signee of Dallas in 2024. He spent his rookie season on the practice squads of the Cowboys and L.A. Chargers, then spent the entire '25 campaign on the Chargers' practice squad. He was not with a team for the first six weeks of this season.

Related Content

news

Tanner Hudson Placed on Reserve/Injured List | BENGALS ROSTER UPDATE

The Bengals placed TE Tanner Hudson on the Reserve/Injured list.

news

Jack Kiser Acquired on Waivers, Swayze Bozeman Placed on Reserve/Injured List | BENGALS ROSTER UPDATE

The Bengals acquired LB Jack Kiser on Waivers and placed LB Swayze Bozeman on the Reserve/Injured list.

news

Russ Yeast Elevated Ahead of Week 5 | BENGALS ROSTER UPDATE

The Bengals today elevated S Russ Yeast from the practice squad to the active roster for tomorrow's game at Miami.

news

Bralyn Lux, Russ Yeast Elevated Ahead of Week 4 | BENGALS ROSTER UPDATE

The Bengals today elevated CB Bralyn Lux and S Russ Yeast from the practice squad to the active roster for tomorrow's game against Jacksonville.

news

Evan McPherson Named AFC Special Teams Player of the Month for September

Bengals K Evan McPherson today was named AFC Special Teams Player of the Month for September.

news

Bengals Sign WR Ke'Shawn Williams to Practice Squad | BENGALS ROSTER UPDATE

The Bengals today signed WR Ke'Shawn Williams to the practice squad.

news

Bengals Sign WR Mitch Tinsley, Make Corresponding Roster Moves | BENGALS ROSTER UPDATE

The Bengals today signed WR Mitch Tinsley, placed CB Jalen Davis on the Reserve/Injured list, waived WR Ke'Shawn Williams and more

news

Bengals & Fifth Third Bank Team up for Huddle for Hunger

Bengals players and staff along with Fifth Third employees created 4,000 Bengals-themed Power Packs that will be distributed to 1,000 children across 20 schools in November.

news

Bengals Place Andrei Iosivas on Reserve/Injured List, Make Corresponding Roster Moves | BENGALS ROSTER UPDATE

The Bengals today placed WR Andrei Iosivas on the Reserve/Injured List, signed LB Joe Giles-Harris to the active roster and elevated TE Tanner Hudson.

news

Josh Johnson, Joe Giles-Harris Elevated Ahead of Week 2 | BENGALS ROSTER UPDATE

The Bengals today elevated LB Joe Giles-Harris and QB Josh Johnson from the practice squad to the active roster for tomorrow's game at Houston.

news

Evan McPherson Named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week

Bengals K Evan McPherson today was named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week for his performance in the team's 33-27 win over Tampa Bay in Week 1.

Advertising