Jalen Davis, Andrei Iosivas, Brian Parker II Cleared to Return to Practice | BENGALS ROSTER UPDATE

**Cleared CB Jalen Davis to return to practice today by designating him for return from the Reserve/Injured list. Davis, a sixth-year player, has been on the Reserve/Injured list since Sept. 29 with a hamstring injury.

**Cleared WR Andrei Iosivas to return to practice today by designating him for return from the Reserve/Injured list. Iosivas, a fourth-year player, has been on the Reserve/Injured list since Sept. 26 with a thumb injury.

**Cleared G Brian Parker II to return to practice today. Parker, a rookie out of Duke University, was previously designated for return from Reserve/Injured when he was placed on that list on Aug. 30 with a knee injury.