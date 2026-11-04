Tee Higgins Named AFC Offensive Player of The Week

Bengals WR Tee Higgins today was named AFC Offensive Player of the Week for his performance in Cincinnati's 43-36 win over Tennessee in Week 8.

Higgins caught 10 passes for 155 yards and two TDs, with both scoring receptions coming in the second half. His 155 receiving yards led all NFL players in Week 8, while his 10 catches tied for third-most. He was one of two players with multiple receiving TDs, alongside Las Vegas TE Brock Bowers.

Nine of Higgins' 10 receptions went for 10 or more yards, including both of his TD catches. He caught a 17-yard scoring pass early in the third quarter to increase Cincinnati's lead to 20-13, then brought in an 18-yard scoring reception with 1:17 remaining in the fourth quarter to set up the game-tying PAT.

Higgins' 155 receiving yards were the third-most in any game in his career, while his 10 catches were his fourth-most. He became the second player this season to record at least 10 receptions, 150 receiving yards and two receiving TDs in a game, joining Carolina WR Tetairoa McMillan in Week 4.

With his Week 8 performance, Higgins now has 726 receiving yards this season and is averaging 103.7 receiving yards per game. Both marks rank second in the NFL behind Seattle WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Higgins is the only player with 140 or more receiving yards in three games.

This is Higgins' first career AFC Offensive Player of the Week award. He is the fourth Bengals player this season to earn a weekly recognition, following K Evan McPherson (Special Teams, Week 1), QB Joe Burrow (Offensive, Week 7) and P Ryan Rehkow (Special Teams, Week 7).