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Tee Higgins Named AFC Offensive Player of The Week

Nov 04, 2026 at 11:59 AM
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Bengals Communications

Bengals WR Tee Higgins today was named AFC Offensive Player of the Week for his performance in Cincinnati's 43-36 win over Tennessee in Week 8.

Higgins caught 10 passes for 155 yards and two TDs, with both scoring receptions coming in the second half. His 155 receiving yards led all NFL players in Week 8, while his 10 catches tied for third-most. He was one of two players with multiple receiving TDs, alongside Las Vegas TE Brock Bowers.

Nine of Higgins' 10 receptions went for 10 or more yards, including both of his TD catches. He caught a 17-yard scoring pass early in the third quarter to increase Cincinnati's lead to 20-13, then brought in an 18-yard scoring reception with 1:17 remaining in the fourth quarter to set up the game-tying PAT.

Higgins' 155 receiving yards were the third-most in any game in his career, while his 10 catches were his fourth-most. He became the second player this season to record at least 10 receptions, 150 receiving yards and two receiving TDs in a game, joining Carolina WR Tetairoa McMillan in Week 4.

With his Week 8 performance, Higgins now has 726 receiving yards this season and is averaging 103.7 receiving yards per game. Both marks rank second in the NFL behind Seattle WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Higgins is the only player with 140 or more receiving yards in three games.

This is Higgins' first career AFC Offensive Player of the Week award. He is the fourth Bengals player this season to earn a weekly recognition, following K Evan McPherson (Special Teams, Week 1), QB Joe Burrow (Offensive, Week 7) and P Ryan Rehkow (Special Teams, Week 7).

Bengals players have combined for 28 weekly awards (Offensive, Defensive and Special Teams) since the start of the 2021 season, the third-most in the NFL in that span.

Victory Monday: Bengals Win Overtime Thriller Over Titans | TOP SHOTS

View the top photos from the Bengals' Week 8 victory over the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026.

QB Joe Burrow ahead of Week 8 against the Tennessee Titans at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026.
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QB Joe Burrow ahead of Week 8 against the Tennessee Titans at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026.

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QB Joe Burrow scores a touchdown during Week 8 against the Tennessee Titans at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026.
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QB Joe Burrow scores a touchdown during Week 8 against the Tennessee Titans at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026.

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DT Dexter Lawrence runs out of the tunnel ahead of Week 8 against the Tennessee Titans at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026.
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DT Dexter Lawrence runs out of the tunnel ahead of Week 8 against the Tennessee Titans at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026.

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LB Demetrius Knight Jr. runs out of the tunnel ahead of Week 8 against the Tennessee Titans at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026.
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LB Demetrius Knight Jr. runs out of the tunnel ahead of Week 8 against the Tennessee Titans at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026.

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DT Dexter Lawrence II sacks Titans QB Cam Ward during Week 8 against the Tennessee Titans at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026.
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DT Dexter Lawrence II sacks Titans QB Cam Ward during Week 8 against the Tennessee Titans at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026.

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DE Boye Mafe forces a fumble during Week 8 against the Tennessee Titans at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026.
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DE Boye Mafe forces a fumble during Week 8 against the Tennessee Titans at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026.

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DT Dexter Lawrence II recovers a fumble during Week 8 against the Tennessee Titans at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026.
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DT Dexter Lawrence II recovers a fumble during Week 8 against the Tennessee Titans at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026.

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DT Dexter Lawrence II recovers a fumble during Week 8 against the Tennessee Titans at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026.
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DT Dexter Lawrence II recovers a fumble during Week 8 against the Tennessee Titans at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026.

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DT Dexter Lawrence II and the Bengals defense celebrate a fumble recovery during Week 8 against the Tennessee Titans at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026.
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DT Dexter Lawrence II and the Bengals defense celebrate a fumble recovery during Week 8 against the Tennessee Titans at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026.

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TE Mike Gesicki celebrates a touchdown during Week 8 against the Tennessee Titans at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026.
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TE Mike Gesicki celebrates a touchdown during Week 8 against the Tennessee Titans at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026.

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S Jordan Battle runs out of the tunnel ahead of Week 8 against the Tennessee Titans at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026.
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S Jordan Battle runs out of the tunnel ahead of Week 8 against the Tennessee Titans at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026.

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CB DJ Turner II ahead of Week 8 against the Tennessee Titans at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026.
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CB DJ Turner II ahead of Week 8 against the Tennessee Titans at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026.

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WR Ja'Marr Chase during Week 8 against the Tennessee Titans at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026.
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WR Ja'Marr Chase during Week 8 against the Tennessee Titans at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026.

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LB Demetrius Knight Jr. and DT Dexter Lawrence II combine for a safety during Week 8 against the Tennessee Titans at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026.
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LB Demetrius Knight Jr. and DT Dexter Lawrence II combine for a safety during Week 8 against the Tennessee Titans at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026.

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S Bryan Cook runs out of the tunnel ahead of Week 8 against the Tennessee Titans at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026.
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S Bryan Cook runs out of the tunnel ahead of Week 8 against the Tennessee Titans at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026.

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WR Tee Higgins during Week 8 against the Tennessee Titans at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026.
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WR Tee Higgins during Week 8 against the Tennessee Titans at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026.

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WRs Tee Higgins and Ja'Marr Chase ahead of Week 8 against the Tennessee Titans at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026.
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WRs Tee Higgins and Ja'Marr Chase ahead of Week 8 against the Tennessee Titans at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026.

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WR Ja'Marr Chase, QB Joe Burrow and C Ted Karras ahead of Week 8 against the Tennessee Titans at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026.
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WR Ja'Marr Chase, QB Joe Burrow and C Ted Karras ahead of Week 8 against the Tennessee Titans at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026.

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QB Joe Burrow during Week 8 against the Tennessee Titans at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026.
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QB Joe Burrow during Week 8 against the Tennessee Titans at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026.

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DE Boye Mafe runs out of the tunnel ahead of Week 8 against the Tennessee Titans at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026.
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DE Boye Mafe runs out of the tunnel ahead of Week 8 against the Tennessee Titans at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026.

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TE Mike Gesicki celebrates a catch during Week 8 against the Tennessee Titans at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026.
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TE Mike Gesicki celebrates a catch during Week 8 against the Tennessee Titans at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026.

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WR Ja'Marr Chase during Week 8 against the Tennessee Titans at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026.
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WR Ja'Marr Chase during Week 8 against the Tennessee Titans at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026.

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LB Barrett Carter runs out of the tunnel ahead of Week 8 against the Tennessee Titans at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026.
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LB Barrett Carter runs out of the tunnel ahead of Week 8 against the Tennessee Titans at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026.

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S Bryan Cook during Week 8 against the Tennessee Titans at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026.
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S Bryan Cook during Week 8 against the Tennessee Titans at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026.

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RB Chase Brown during Week 8 against the Tennessee Titans at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026.
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RB Chase Brown during Week 8 against the Tennessee Titans at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026.

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DT Dexter Lawrence II runs out of the tunnel ahead of Week 8 against the Tennessee Titans at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026.
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DT Dexter Lawrence II runs out of the tunnel ahead of Week 8 against the Tennessee Titans at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026.

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WR Dohnte Meyers during Week 8 against the Tennessee Titans at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026.
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WR Dohnte Meyers during Week 8 against the Tennessee Titans at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026.

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TE Jack Endries scores a touchdown during Week 8 against the Tennessee Titans at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026.
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TE Jack Endries scores a touchdown during Week 8 against the Tennessee Titans at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026.

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WR Tee Higgins scores a touchdown during Week 8 against the Tennessee Titans at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026.
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WR Tee Higgins scores a touchdown during Week 8 against the Tennessee Titans at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026.

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C Ted Karras ahead of Week 8 against the Tennessee Titans at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026
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C Ted Karras ahead of Week 8 against the Tennessee Titans at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026

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