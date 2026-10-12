Jack Kiser Acquired on Waivers, Swayze Bozeman Placed on Reserve/Injured List | BENGALS ROSTER UPDATE

*Acquired LB Jack Kiser on waivers from Jacksonville. Kiser (6-2, 231), a second-year player out of the University of Notre Dame, originally was a fourth-round draft pick of the Jaguars in 2025. He played in 14 regular-season games as a rookie for Jacksonville last season, totaling 10 defensive tackles and four special teams tackles. He spent one game on the Jaguars' practice squad and was inactive for three games earlier this season, before being waived on Saturday.