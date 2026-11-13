Paycor Stadium to Host High School Football Regional Championship Nov. 20 

Friday night lights are coming to Paycor Stadium. Hamilton County Commissioners, in partnership with the Cincinnati Bengals, are excited to announce that Paycor Stadium will host the Ohio High School Athletic Association (OHSAA) Division I, Region 4 Football Championship on Friday, Nov. 20 at 7 p.m.

The two teams competing in the regional championship will be determined following tonight's Division 1, Region 4 Semifinal Playoff Games. The winning teams will have the opportunity to compete on the same field as the Cincinnati Bengals, bringing an exciting high school football tradition to one of the region's premier sports venues.

"We're fulfilling our commitment of continuing to make Paycor Stadium a place of and for the people of Hamilton County. This is all about the kids and families. These young athletes have worked so hard to get here and giving them a chance to play on the same field as their NFL heroes is a dream come true," said Commission President Stephanie Summerow Dumas. "We are proud to host and give them this special opportunity once again and into the future."

"I am thrilled that Hamilton County is hosting high school playoff football at Paycor Stadium," said Commission Vice President Alicia Reece, who was instrumental in bringing the Princeton vs. Moeller season opener at Paycor Stadium. "I will continue pushing for more high school, sporting events, and concerts, to make sure our community has more and more opportunities to enjoy their stadium."

"This is exactly what we envisioned with our new lease agreement with the Bengals — opening Paycor Stadium to more community events and maximizing the return on our public investment," said Hamilton County Commissioner Denise Driehaus. "With two high school games already hosted and a third on the way, we look forward to building on this momentum to give even more schools and student athletes that opportunity."

"We are grateful to the Hamilton County Commissioners and the Cincinnati Bengals for their support of high school football and their efforts to host this game at Paycor Stadium," said Doug Ute, OHSAA Executive Director. "The atmosphere was electric inside Paycor Stadium last year for that game and we know that will be the case again this year. It will be a special night for the teams, schools and communities."

"We are excited to work with the Hamilton County Commissioners and the OHSAA to welcome high school playoff football back to Paycor Stadium," said Bengals Director of Stadium and Event Operations Duane Haring. "Last year's playoff game was a tremendous success, and we look forward to providing another memorable experience for student-athletes, their families and fans."

Hosting the regional championship reflects Hamilton County's commitment to expanding the use of Paycor Stadium beyond NFL football. The County's new lease agreement with the Bengals creates additional opportunities to bring sporting events, concerts and entertainment to the stadium, maximizing the public investment and generating economic activity throughout the region.

GAME DAY INFORMATION