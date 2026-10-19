Tanner Hudson Placed on Reserve/Injured List | BENGALS ROSTER UPDATE

The Bengals today placed TE Tanner Hudson on the Reserve/Injured list with a pectoral injury.
Hudson, a seventh-year player, has played in four games this season (one start) and caught seven passes for 33 yards and one TD.
The Bengals today placed TE Tanner Hudson on the Reserve/Injured list with a pectoral injury.
Hudson, a seventh-year player, has played in four games this season (one start) and caught seven passes for 33 yards and one TD.
The Bengals acquired LB Jack Kiser on Waivers and placed LB Swayze Bozeman on the Reserve/Injured list.
The Bengals today elevated S Russ Yeast from the practice squad to the active roster for tomorrow's game at Miami.
The Bengals today elevated CB Bralyn Lux and S Russ Yeast from the practice squad to the active roster for tomorrow's game against Jacksonville.
Bengals K Evan McPherson today was named AFC Special Teams Player of the Month for September.
The Bengals today signed WR Ke'Shawn Williams to the practice squad.
The Bengals today signed WR Mitch Tinsley, placed CB Jalen Davis on the Reserve/Injured list, waived WR Ke'Shawn Williams and more
Bengals players and staff along with Fifth Third employees created 4,000 Bengals-themed Power Packs that will be distributed to 1,000 children across 20 schools in November.
The Bengals today placed WR Andrei Iosivas on the Reserve/Injured List, signed LB Joe Giles-Harris to the active roster and elevated TE Tanner Hudson.
The Bengals today elevated LB Joe Giles-Harris and QB Josh Johnson from the practice squad to the active roster for tomorrow's game at Houston.
Bengals K Evan McPherson today was named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week for his performance in the team's 33-27 win over Tampa Bay in Week 1.