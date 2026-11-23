The Bengals today made the following roster moves:
*Activated LB Swayze Bozeman to the roster from the Reserve/Injured list. Bozeman, who was placed on the Reserve/Injured list on Oct. 12 with a forearm injury, was designated for return from that list and returned to practice on Nov. 19.
*Activated G Brian Parker II to the roster from the Reserve/Injured list. Parker was placed on the Reserve/Injured list with a knee injury and was designated for return on Aug. 30. He returned to practice on Nov. 12.
*Released TE Josh Kattus from the practice squad. Kattus, a rookie out of the University of Kentucky, signed on Oct. 20 to Cincinnati's practice squad. He spent one game on the practice squad, then on Oct. 27 was placed on the Practice Squad/Injured list, where he spent the past three games.