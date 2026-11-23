The Bengals today made the following roster moves:

*Activated LB Swayze Bozeman to the roster from the Reserve/Injured list. Bozeman, who was placed on the Reserve/Injured list on Oct. 12 with a forearm injury, was designated for return from that list and returned to practice on Nov. 19.

*Activated G Brian Parker II to the roster from the Reserve/Injured list. Parker was placed on the Reserve/Injured list with a knee injury and was designated for return on Aug. 30. He returned to practice on Nov. 12.