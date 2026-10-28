Joe Burrow, Ryan Rehkow Receive AFC Player of the Week Honors

Bengals QB Joe Burrow today was named AFC Offensive Player of the Week and P Ryan Rehkow was named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week for their performances in the team's 35-13 win at Baltimore in Week 7.

Burrow completed 22 of 30 passes (73.3 percent) for 292 yards and four TDs, good for a passer rating of 143.3. He led all QBs in Week 7 in TD passes and passer rating. He registered a perfect 158.3 passer rating in the second half, connecting on 16 of 18 attempts for 249 yards and each of his four scoring passes as Cincinnati put up 35 unanswered points.

Burrow became the first player in the NFL this season with at least four TD passes in a single half of play, and is the first AFC QB to record a perfect passer rating in a half. Each of his four TD throws went to different receivers.

This is Burrow's ninth career AFC Offensive Player of the Week award. He previously received the honor in Weeks 4 and 16 of the 2021 season, Weeks 7, 13 and 16 of '22, Week 8 of '23, Week 17 of '24 and Week 16 of '25. His nine career weekly recognitions tie former QB Boomer Esiason for the most in Bengals history.

Rehkow punted four times for 184 yards, with zero touchbacks and zero return yards. Each of his punts were downed inside of the Baltimore 12-yard line, including three which were downed inside the six. He led all NFL punters in Week 7 in inside-20 punts (four) and net punting average (46.0; minimum four punts). He also served as the holder on each of K Evan McPherson's five successful PATs in the second half.

This marks the first AFC Special Teams Player of the Week honor in Rehkow's career. He is the first Bengals punter to receive a weekly award since Kevin Huber in Week 13 of the 2013 season.

Burrow and Rehkow's recognitions mark the third time since weekly awards began in 1984 in which two Bengals players were honored in the same week. The previous instances were in Week 11 of the 1989 season, when Esiason and WR Tim McGee were named Co-AFC Offensive Player of the Week, and in Week 10 of the '94 campaign, when QB Jeff Blake was named AFC Offensive Player of the Week while K Doug Pelfrey was named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week.