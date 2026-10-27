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Bengals Sign Cam Grandy, Place Erick All Jr. on Reserve/Injured List | BENGALS ROSTER UPDATE

Oct 27, 2026 at 01:24 PM
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The Bengals today made the following roster moves:

*Placed TE Erick All Jr. on the Reserve/Injured list. All, a third-year player, suffered a knee injury in Sunday's game at Baltimore.

*Signed TE Cam Grandy off Minnesota's practice squad. Grandy (6-5, 263), a third-year player out of Illinois State University, originally was a college free agent signee of the Bengals in 2024 and spent his first two NFL seasons ('24-25) with Cincinnati. He was waived by the Bengals following this year's training camp, and spent the first six games of the regular season on the Vikings' practice squad.

*Placed TE Josh Kattus on the Practice Squad/Injured list. Kattus, a rookie out of the University of Kentucky, had signed to the Bengals' practice squad on Oct. 20.

*Signed TE Caden Prieskorn to the practice squad. Prieskorn (6-5, 255), a first-year player out of the University of Mississippi, originally was a college free agent signee of Detroit in 2025. He spent 12 games on the practice squads of Tampa Bay and Cleveland during the 2025 season. He spent this past offseason with Cleveland and Carolina, then was waived by the Panthers on final cuts. He was not with a team for the first seven weeks of this season.

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