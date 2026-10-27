Bengals Sign Cam Grandy, Place Erick All Jr. on Reserve/Injured List | BENGALS ROSTER UPDATE

The Bengals today made the following roster moves:

*Placed TE Erick All Jr. on the Reserve/Injured list. All, a third-year player, suffered a knee injury in Sunday's game at Baltimore.

*Signed TE Cam Grandy off Minnesota's practice squad. Grandy (6-5, 263), a third-year player out of Illinois State University, originally was a college free agent signee of the Bengals in 2024 and spent his first two NFL seasons ('24-25) with Cincinnati. He was waived by the Bengals following this year's training camp, and spent the first six games of the regular season on the Vikings' practice squad.

*Placed TE Josh Kattus on the Practice Squad/Injured list. Kattus, a rookie out of the University of Kentucky, had signed to the Bengals' practice squad on Oct. 20.