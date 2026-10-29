Bengals Announce Naming Rights Partnership for CBTS Field House

The Bengals announced a naming rights partnership with CBTS for the team's indoor practice facility, which will be named the CBTS Field House. The agreement expands the relationship between two organizations deeply rooted in Cincinnati and committed to advancing the city's future through innovation, leadership and community impact. CBTS, a leading technology services company headquartered in Cincinnati, was named the Official Technology Provider of the Cincinnati Bengals in August.

The CBTS Field House announcement serves as a capstone to a highly visible fall campaign and showcases CBTS' new visual brand identity, creating one of the most prominent expressions of the brand anywhere in the region. Visible from both the Brent Spence Bridge and the Clay Wade Bailey Bridge, the CBTS Field House creates a lasting landmark that authentically reflects the company's presence in the city it has called home for more than three decades.

"CBTS represents so much of what makes Cincinnati special, from its deep local roots to its commitment to innovation and growth," said Bengals Executive Vice President Katie Blackburn. "The CBTS Field House provides a visible representation of our growing partnership, and we're excited to continue working together to make a positive impact throughout the Cincinnati community for years to come."

INVESTING IN CINCINNATI'S FUTURE LEADERS

As part of the partnership, the Bengals will launch the inaugural CBTS Women in Sports Program, a new initiative designed to support women pursuing careers in the sports industry. The program reflects a shared commitment to leadership development, mentorship and creating meaningful opportunities for women in sports and business.

"Cincinnati has been home to CBTS for more than 30 years, and the Bengals share our deep commitment to this community," said CBTS CEO Kristin Russell. "The CBTS Field House is a proud, visible reflection of those roots, and the Women in Sports Program lets us invest in the next generation of leaders in this industry."

`In addition to the CBTS Field House and CBTS Women in Sports Program, fans will see CBTS branding in Paycor Stadium on the West Plaza Suites Level and across multiple media platforms, including television, radio and social media.

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