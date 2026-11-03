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Cashius Howell Placed on Reserve/Injured List | BENGALS ROSTER UPDATE

Nov 03, 2026 at 10:29 AM
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Bengals Communications
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The Bengals today placed DE Cashius Howell on the Reserve/Injured list with a wrist injury.

Howell, a rookie out of Texas A&M University, has played all in seven games this season and totaled six tackles with two TFLs and one sack.

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