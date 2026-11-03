Cashius Howell Placed on Reserve/Injured List | BENGALS ROSTER UPDATE

The Bengals today placed DE Cashius Howell on the Reserve/Injured list with a wrist injury.
Howell, a rookie out of Texas A&M University, has played all in seven games this season and totaled six tackles with two TFLs and one sack.
The Bengals today placed DE Cashius Howell on the Reserve/Injured list with a wrist injury.
Howell, a rookie out of Texas A&M University, has played all in seven games this season and totaled six tackles with two TFLs and one sack.
The Bengals announced a naming rights partnership with CBTS for the team's indoor practice facility, which will be named the CBTS Field House.
Bengals QB Joe Burrow was named AFC Offensive Player of the Week, while P Ryan Rehkow was named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week for their performances in Week 7.
The Bengals today made multiple roster moves.
The Bengals today made multiple roster moves.
The Bengals placed TE Tanner Hudson on the Reserve/Injured list.
The Bengals acquired LB Jack Kiser on Waivers and placed LB Swayze Bozeman on the Reserve/Injured list.
The Bengals today elevated S Russ Yeast from the practice squad to the active roster for tomorrow's game at Miami.
The Bengals today elevated CB Bralyn Lux and S Russ Yeast from the practice squad to the active roster for tomorrow's game against Jacksonville.
Bengals K Evan McPherson today was named AFC Special Teams Player of the Month for September.
The Bengals today signed WR Ke'Shawn Williams to the practice squad.