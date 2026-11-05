Landon Robinson Named Bengals' Nominee for 2026 Salute to Service Award 

The Bengals today announced DT Landon Robinson as the team's nominee for the 2026 Salute to Service Award presented by USAA. The annual award recognizes NFL players, coaches, staff and alumni who demonstrate an exceptional commitment to supporting U.S. service members, veterans and their families.

Robinson was selected as the Bengals' nominee in recognition of his continued commitment to the United States Marine Corps and his efforts to honor, empower and connect service members, veterans and their families through military engagement and community outreach.

A 2026 graduate of the United States Naval Academy, Robinson was commissioned as a Marine Corps second lieutenant on May 22 and continues to balance his military commitment with his rookie NFL season. Since joining the Bengals, he has strengthened ties between the team and the military community through engagements with Sailors during Cincinnati Navy Week at Paycor Stadium and Airmen at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.

Beyond his military service, Robinson established the Landon Robinson Foundation to support youth suicide prevention and has partnered with local organizations serving veteran families and children who have experienced trauma, reflecting his commitment to making a positive impact both on and off the field.

Robinson was one of 32 nominees announced today by the NFL and USAA, an official NFL Salute to Service partner. Fans can show their support by voting at NFL.com/SaluteFanVote from now through Monday, Nov. 30. One vote per nominee per day is permitted.