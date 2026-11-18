Bengals QB Joe Burrow today was named AFC Offensive Player of the Week for his performance in the team's 38-18 win over Pittsburgh in Week 10.

Burrow completed 35 of 44 passes (79.5 percent) for 409 yards and four TDs with no INTs, good for a passer rating of 135.7. He led all QBs in Week 10 in completions, completion percentage and passing yards, while posting the highest passer rating of any AFC QB.

Burrow connected on at least one pass to eight different receivers during the win. In the first half, he went 26 of 34 for 302 yards and three TDs to help Cincinnati build a 24-3 halftime lead. It marked the most passing yards by a QB in the first half of a game since Kansas City's Patrick Mahomes had 321 in Week 7 of the 2023 season.

Burrow registered his fifth career game with at least 400 passing yards and four TD passes, which already are tied for the third-most such games in NFL history behind Pro Football Hall of Famers Peyton Manning (eight games) and Dan Marino (seven). Burrow also matched Manning as the only QBs in league history to record four or more total TDs (rushing and passing) in five consecutive games.

Through nine games played this season, Burrow leads the NFL in completions (254), completion percentage (74.7), TD passes (27), passing yards per game (310.6) and passer rating (117.7).

This is Burrow's 10th career AFC Offensive Player of the Week award, which surpasses former QB Boomer Esiason (nine) for the most weekly recognitions in Bengals history. Burrow previously received the honor in Weeks 4 and 16 of the 2021 campaign, Weeks 7, 13 and 16 of '22, Week 8 of '23, Week 17 of '24, Week 16 of '25, and Week 7 of this season.