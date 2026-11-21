The Bengals today placed LB Oren Burks on the Reserve/Injured list with a groin injury.
Burks, a ninth-year player, has played in all nine games this season, totaling seven tackles with one TFL defensively and nine tackles on special teams.
The Bengals today placed LB Oren Burks on the Reserve/Injured list with a groin injury.
Burks, a ninth-year player, has played in all nine games this season, totaling seven tackles with one TFL defensively and nine tackles on special teams.
The Bengals today cleared LB Swayze Bozeman to practice by designating him for return from the Reserve/Injured list.
Bengals QB Joe Burrow was named AFC Offensive Player of the Week for his performance in Cincinnati's 38-18 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 10.
Hamilton County and Cincinnati Bengals Partner to Bring Friday Night Lights to Paycor Stadium.
The Bengals today cleared CB Jalen Davis, WR Andrei Iosivas and G Brian Parker II to return to practice.
The Bengals today announced DT Landon Robinson as the team's nominee for the 2026 Salute to Service Award presented by USAA.
Bengals WR Tee Higgins today was named AFC Offensive Player of the Week for his performance in Cincinnati's 43-36 win over Tennessee in Week 8.
The Bengals today placed DE Cashius Howell on the Reserve/Injured list with a wrist injury.
The Bengals announced a naming rights partnership with CBTS for the team's indoor practice facility, which will be named the CBTS Field House.
Bengals QB Joe Burrow was named AFC Offensive Player of the Week, while P Ryan Rehkow was named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week for their performances in Week 7.
The Bengals today made multiple roster moves.