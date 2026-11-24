As part of Paycor Stadium's ongoing efforts to elevate fan experiences, the stadium will roll-out an enhanced screening process at this Sunday's game. The new technology aims to improve gameday entry for fans. The system will allow fans to move through security checkpoints faster while maintaining effective screening measures. The stadium plaza, including the Bengals Pro Shop, will remain open to the public, simply adding a security screening process at the perimeter of the plaza. Ticket scanning for fans coming to Sunday's game will continue to take place at stadium gates.

The process has been piloted in select areas at prior games, demonstrated success, and this broader implementation for 2026 may help inform future stadium design and planning efforts. The screening system is part of the broader investments being made to modernize Paycor Stadium and improve the overall fan experience.