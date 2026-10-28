Bengals Week 8 NFL Power Rankings Roundup

The Cincinnati Bengals sit at 4-2 after defeating their AFC North rivals Baltimore Ravens Sunday 35-13. Ahead of the team's first home game since Week 4 against the Tennessee Titans, see where media outlets have the Bengals ranked in Week 8.
Bengals Ranking: 5
"Cincinnati exploded for 35 unanswered points after the break on Sunday, scoring touchdowns on five straight possessions to flatten the Ravens and send a message to the rest of the AFC. - Nick Shook
Bengals Ranking: 5
"Joe Burrow lit up the Ravens Sunday. The way they played in the second half is the way the need to play going forward: Let Burrow cook. - Pete Prisco
Bengals Ranking: 6
"The Bengals are in a great place at 4-2 after getting a really good road divisional win over the Ravens. You're about to hear more Joe Burrow MVP buzz soon, perhaps even this week. ." - Frank Schwab
Bengals Ranking: 9
ESPN made a note about each team's best offseason addition with each ranking, citing DT Dexter Lawrence II for the Bengals.
"Is there any question? Lawrence has been the game changer the Bengals were hoping for when they traded a first-round pick for him this offseason. Whether it has been his ability to be an elite run defender, command double-teams to free up others in one-on-one situations or win as a pass rusher, Lawrence has been effective in every area. " - Ben Baby
Bengals Ranking: 9
"A tone-setting performance from the Bengals' defense on top of a vintage Joe Burrow-Tee Higgins day is the recipe for keeping Cincinnati above water for another week." - Connor Orr
Bengals Ranking: 9
"After trailing 13-0 at halftime, the Bengals scored 35 unanswered points in the second half against the Ravens. The 35 second-half points are tied for the second-most points scored in any second half in Bengals franchise history, and their most in a second half since October 29, 1989 " - Ralph Vacchiano
Bengals Ranking: 10
"The Bengals were down 13-0 after 30 minutes on Sunday afternoon. Then Joe Burrow proceeded to throw for four scores as Cincinnati scored touchdowns on five straight possessions to turn a comeback into a blowout... We're buying the second-half version of the Bengals. " - Josh Kendall and Chad Graff
Bengals Ranking: 10
"Coming off a bye week, the Cincinnati Bengals offense needed a half to hit its stride, but when it did, the unit looked unstoppable. - Gary Davenport
View the top photos from the Bengals' Week 7 victory over the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026.