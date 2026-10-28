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Bengals Week 8 NFL Power Rankings Roundup

Oct 28, 2026 at 11:30 AM
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Michael Hull

Digital Coordinator

The Cincinnati Bengals sit at 4-2 after defeating their AFC North rivals Baltimore Ravens Sunday 35-13. Ahead of the team's first home game since Week 4 against the Tennessee Titans, see where media outlets have the Bengals ranked in Week 8.

NFL.com

Bengals Ranking: 5

"Cincinnati exploded for 35 unanswered points after the break on Sunday, scoring touchdowns on five straight possessions to flatten the Ravens and send a message to the rest of the AFC.  - Nick Shook

CBS Sports

Bengals Ranking: 5

"Joe Burrow lit up the Ravens Sunday. The way they played in the second half is the way the need to play going forward: Let Burrow cook.  - Pete Prisco

Yahoo Sports

Bengals Ranking: 6

"The Bengals are in a great place at 4-2 after getting a really good road divisional win over the Ravens. You're about to hear more Joe Burrow MVP buzz soon, perhaps even this week. ." - Frank Schwab

ESPN

Bengals Ranking: 9

ESPN made a note about each team's best offseason addition with each ranking, citing DT Dexter Lawrence II for the Bengals.

"Is there any question? Lawrence has been the game changer the Bengals were hoping for when they traded a first-round pick for him this offseason. Whether it has been his ability to be an elite run defender, command double-teams to free up others in one-on-one situations or win as a pass rusher, Lawrence has been effective in every area. " - Ben Baby

Sports Illustrated

Bengals Ranking: 9

"A tone-setting performance from the Bengals' defense on top of a vintage Joe Burrow-Tee Higgins day is the recipe for keeping Cincinnati above water for another week." - Connor Orr

FOX Sports

Bengals Ranking: 9

"After trailing 13-0 at halftime, the Bengals scored 35 unanswered points in the second half against the Ravens. The 35 second-half points are tied for the second-most points scored in any second half in Bengals franchise history, and their most in a second half since October 29, 1989 " - Ralph Vacchiano

The Athletic

Bengals Ranking: 10

"The Bengals were down 13-0 after 30 minutes on Sunday afternoon. Then Joe Burrow proceeded to throw for four scores as Cincinnati scored touchdowns on five straight possessions to turn a comeback into a blowout... We're buying the second-half version of the Bengals. " - Josh Kendall and Chad Graff

Bleacher Report

Bengals Ranking: 10

"Coming off a bye week, the Cincinnati Bengals offense needed a half to hit its stride, but when it did, the unit looked unstoppable.  - Gary Davenport

Victory Monday: Bengals Notch AFC North Win In Baltimore | TOP SHOTS

View the top photos from the Bengals' Week 7 victory over the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026.

The line of scrimmage during Week 7 against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026.
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The line of scrimmage during Week 7 against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026.

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
QB Joe Burrow before Week 7 against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026.
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QB Joe Burrow before Week 7 against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026.

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
CB DJ Turner II ahead of Week 7 against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026.
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CB DJ Turner II ahead of Week 7 against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026.

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
CB Dax Hill, CB DJ Turner II, S Bryan Cook and DT Dexter Lawrence II go out for the coin toss ahead of Week 7 against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026.
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CB Dax Hill, CB DJ Turner II, S Bryan Cook and DT Dexter Lawrence II go out for the coin toss ahead of Week 7 against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026.

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
DE Cashius Howell receives a game ball after Week 7 against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026.
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DE Cashius Howell receives a game ball after Week 7 against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026.

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
RB Samaje Perine scores a touchdown during Week 7 against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026.
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RB Samaje Perine scores a touchdown during Week 7 against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026.

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
WR Tee Higgins catches a pass during Week 7 against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026.
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WR Tee Higgins catches a pass during Week 7 against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026.

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
WR Tee Higgins makes a catch during Week 7 against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026.
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WR Tee Higgins makes a catch during Week 7 against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026.

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
TE Mike Gesicki scores a touchdown during Week 7 against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026.
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TE Mike Gesicki scores a touchdown during Week 7 against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026.

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
QB Joe Burrow during Week 7 against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026.
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QB Joe Burrow during Week 7 against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026.

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
S Bryan Cook during Week 7 against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026.
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S Bryan Cook during Week 7 against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026.

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
QB Joe Burrow looks to throw during Week 7 against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026.
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QB Joe Burrow looks to throw during Week 7 against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026.

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
WR Tee Higgins catches a pass during Week 7 against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026.
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WR Tee Higgins catches a pass during Week 7 against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026.

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
G Dalton Risner and QB Joe Burrow during Week 7 against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026.
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G Dalton Risner and QB Joe Burrow during Week 7 against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026.

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
WR Tee Higgins runs after the catch during Week 7 against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026.
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WR Tee Higgins runs after the catch during Week 7 against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026.

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
K Evan McPherson during Week 7 against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026.
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K Evan McPherson during Week 7 against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026.

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
WR Dohnte Meyers returns a punt during Week 7 against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026.
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WR Dohnte Meyers returns a punt during Week 7 against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026.

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
QB Joe Burrow throws a pass during Week 7 against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026.
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QB Joe Burrow throws a pass during Week 7 against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026.

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
LB Demetrius Knight Jr. intercepts a pass during Week 7 against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026.
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LB Demetrius Knight Jr. intercepts a pass during Week 7 against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026.

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
QB Joe Burrow after Week 7 against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026.
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QB Joe Burrow after Week 7 against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026.

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
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